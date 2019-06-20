Local
Ariana Grande bringing ‘Sweetener’ tour to Columbia
Ariana Grande reunites NSYNC for Coachella performance
Get ready to move side to side, Columbia. Ariana Grande is coming to the Capital City.
The pop singer posted a tweet Thursday announcing additional dates for her “Sweetener” tour, and will perform at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena Dec. 3.
Tickets go on sale June 26, Grande said in the tweet.
She performed earlier this month in Charlotte.
Grande’s album “Sweetener” won the Grammy last year for Best Pop Vocal Album, and her song “God is a Woman” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. She also was nominated for Grammys in 2014 and 2016.
She’ll be the latest big star to perform in Columbia in recent years, following acts like Imagine Dragons, Beyoncé and P!nk.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments