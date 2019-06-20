Ariana Grande bringing ‘Sweetener’ tour to Columbia

Ariana Grande reunites NSYNC for Coachella performance Ariana Grande brought the opening weekend of Coachella to a close on April 14, 2019 by reuniting NSYNC. Grande and NSYNC, minus Justin Timberlake, sang Tearin’ Up My Heart during the first of her two headline performances at the Californian festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ariana Grande brought the opening weekend of Coachella to a close on April 14, 2019 by reuniting NSYNC. Grande and NSYNC, minus Justin Timberlake, sang Tearin’ Up My Heart during the first of her two headline performances at the Californian festival.

Get ready to move side to side, Columbia. Ariana Grande is coming to the Capital City.

The pop singer posted a tweet Thursday announcing additional dates for her “Sweetener” tour, and will perform at Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena Dec. 3.

Tickets go on sale June 26, Grande said in the tweet.

She performed earlier this month in Charlotte.

Grande’s album “Sweetener” won the Grammy last year for Best Pop Vocal Album, and her song “God is a Woman” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance. She also was nominated for Grammys in 2014 and 2016.

She’ll be the latest big star to perform in Columbia in recent years, following acts like Imagine Dragons, Beyoncé and P!nk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.