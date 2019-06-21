Local
Eclectic Shandon home near Five Points sells for $805,000
Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow
An eclectic Shandon home near Five Points has sold for $805,000.
The home at 2222 Terrace Way by G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC to Graeme C. Moore.
Zillow describes the home as “an architectural gem with 10ft ceilings and hardwood floors. Large rooms on one of Columbia’s best streets.”
Here are the other property transfers for the week:
Top Five Richland County
2222 Terrace Way 29205 from G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC to Graeme C. Moore $805,000
201 Rucker road 29036 from Kevin L. Holcombe to Catherine S. Elledge $750,000
828 Gregg St. 29201 from ARKA, LLC to W2C USC Three, LLC $715,000
4 Green Meade Court 29223 from Douglas M. Bull and Donna C. Bull to Brady R. Thomas and Melanie B. Thomas $667,500
5903 Lakeshore Drive 29206 from F. James Tothill and Karol Kelley Tothill to Scott James Petit and Barbara H. Petit $655,000
Top Five Lexington County
4400 12th Street Extension 29172 from VEREIT Real Estate, L.P. to VEREIT/OW West Columbia, SC, LLC $76,741,405
5165 Sunset Boulevard 29072 from Village of Five, LLC to Dwellings Properties, LLC $3,023,735
213 Mariannas Court 29072 from William D. Brearley and Cheryl S. Brearley to Carlisle M. Edens and Amber T. Edens $970,000
128 Red Fox Trail 29036 from Jonathan Rabley to Summer Garrett Tourville and Michael Charles Tourville, Sr. $755,000
140 Business Park Drive 29072 from L. Cora T., LLC to L. Turbeville W., LLC $675,000
Top Three Kershaw County
11 Kensington Court 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bobby Lowe and Wanda F. Lowe $379,598
698 Woodstock Lane 29020 from Mary G. Moxley to Mathew D. Sexton and Jaime E. Sexton $370,000
34 Acorn Lane 29020 from Lindsay B. Pierce and Jan M. Pierce to James Wesley Dougherty, III and Jenna L. Dougherty $323,675
Richland County
29016
719 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dewayne E. Barton and Eileen Barton $429,322
77 Roundtree Road from Carolyn L. Austin to Joan Carrington and Kenny M. Hall $377,000
117 Pineview Church Road from Charles G. Boyte to Joseph Anthony Tuohy and Sarah Jordan Turner $239,900
314 Beaumont Park Circle from Eric Lynch and Kristin Lynch to Robert Kevin Luck and Elisabeth G. Luck $335,200
203 Coatbridge Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Charles F. Patten and Melody Patten $274,125
421 Coopers Edge Lane from Joseph Edward Sirrine, II and Shirleen Sirrine to Vincent D. Davis and Shaquetta Barton-Davis $227,500
1123 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Haley C. McGough $183,236
536 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ronald A. Fowler $249,912
164 Columbia Club Drive W. from Ronald A. Fowler to John E. Hill and Alma E. Hill $532,000
409 Old Course Loop from Trust Agreement of Ann W. Field to Garrett R. Gerland and Nichola A. Gerland $470,000
4 Besklid Court from Thurman Rodgers and Emily Rodgers to Stuart L. Draper and Irene B. Draper $144,000
29036
2277 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rodrigo Nascimento Silva and Catherine R. Silvera E. Silva $404,900
327 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John E. Ewald and Ramoncita Padilla $250,152
1259 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Tiffany J. Frye $256,910
2249 Harvestwood Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joseph G. Traphagen and Lisa N. Traphagen $340,472
112 Wells Point Drive from Richard A. Mitchell and Robin S. Mitchell to Robert Earl Seay $540,000
11810 Broad River Road from Betty Jo Amick to Andrew J. Patterson and Camiella P. Patterson $325,000
329 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle K. Martel $260,859
751 Helmsman Lane from Jedekiah S. Causey to Christin R. Dempsey $176,000
201 Rucker road from Kevin L. Holcombe to Catherine S. Elledge $750,000
29045
784 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kenneth Albury, Jr. and LaShawn Andrea Albury $484,530
210 Peach Grove Circle from Elaine August to Stephen Todd $207,000
926 Hargrave Bend from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to William G. Rom and Kolleen M. Rom $279,900
760 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to William Matthew Kovalchik, Sr. And Sharron Shipman Kovalchik $415,700
29063
324 Devonport Drive from Mid State Property, LLC to Peter J. Turpin and Nancy A. Turpin $129,000
1905 Hollingshed Road from BIC Investments, LLC to Ranarda R. Reed $275,000
515 Whitewater Drive from S. Reed Mattingly and Heather A. Mattingly to Yetu Y. Riley and Ashley M. Riley $105,000
31 Wave Dancer Court from Andy B. Briggs and Stacey D. Briggs to Jordan L. Wood $235,000
6 Cobbleville Court from J. Michael Bertram and Allison M. Bertram to William Edwards Brown and Shari Wells Brown $467,500
200 Whitewater Drive from William M. Jarman and Kayce M. Fraser to Justin M. Whitsett and Hanna K. Shelley $151,000
108 Bowhill Court from Aaron S. Mehaffey and Laura E. Beesley n/k/a Laura E. Mehaffey to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $125,000
213 Brickling Road from John C. Supp to Conrex ML SMA, LLC $106,000
423 Beech Branch Drive from Ashley M. Blauvelt and Alex C. Blauvelt to Robert W. Clark and Merry Anna Clark $142,000
104 Cedar Crest Lane from James B. Spell, Jr. and Leigh Ann Spell to Ernest C. Faulkenberry and Alesia Y. Faulkenberry $330,000
112 Wells Point Drive from Alan C. Taylor to Richard A. Mitchell and Robin S. Mitchell $550,000
1038 Ivy Green Circle from George Scott Wilhelm to Peggy B. Douglas and Jeffery Douglas $144,500
7 Blue Mountain Court from Larry M. Norris and Meredith H. Norris to William M. Murray and Patricia Q. Murray $230,000
1131 Chadford Road from Kathy L. Taylor n/k/a Kathy L. Stalbaum to William Stone Locklear $126,500
29201
828 Gregg St. from ARKA, LLC to W2C USC Three, LLC $715,000
2312 Rembert St. from Robert F. Avery and Susan H. Avery to Shannon B. Odom and Sarah C. Elliott $299,000
1520 Senate St., Unit 186 from Michael David Redmond to Arthur M. Ramanjulu $138,000
1717 Washington St. from Nicole Thompson-Ivery to Brick and Mortar Holding, LLC $163,585
1520 Senate St., Unit 3-F from James S. Hogan, II and Diana C. Hogan to The Bee Street Condo Company, LLC $137,000
1829 Senate St., Unit 14-A from Jayne F. Mulvaney Revocable Trust to Linda Hughes $229,000
515 Laurel Hill Lane from John K. Coolidge and Leslie N. Coolidge to Lara E. Peck $179,500
29203
208 Cordova Drive from Estate of Jacqueline Reese Eichelberger to SFR3, LLC $160,000
29204
2704 Canterbury Road from Trust Agreement of Wilhelmina Salley Wade to Soda City Real Estate, LLC and Revive Homes, LLC $175,000
2514 Craig Road from Natalie S. Weston to Joshua E. Day $130,000
1482 Cameron Road from Linda S. Posey n/k/a Linda Posey Collins to Candace Chellew-Hodge and Wanda Chellew-Hodge $121,500
3029 Beechaven Road from Sarah Shannon Douglas n/k/a Sarah Cotham to Abigail Otwell $102,850
3631 Hanson Avenue from Michael Fleming and Miriam E. Fleming to Michael G. Fleming $200,000
31 Summit Place, Unit H from Merwin Levi Rogers and Virginia P. Rogers to Gail Slate $289,000
29205
3220 Amherst Avenue from Kristina M. O’Neill to Teresa Petitt $330,000
2805 Webster St. from Yulian Wu and Erik T. Palmer to Matthew T. Storm and Amanda L. Storm $299,000
417 S. Pickens St. from Laplaya Partners, LLC to Shannon Williams and Rachel Williams $227,600
304 S. Saluda Avenue from Brad J. Muller and Katherine P. Muller to Anthony A. Derosa and Kimberly W. Derosa $375,000
4671 Datura Road from Curtis B. Player and Cheryl L. Wyatt n/k/a Cheryl Player to John David J. Gregg $217,500
431 Howard St. from William Nicholas Jones to Philip J. Riddle, Jr. $234,000
3121 Duncan St. from Nicholas S. Harmon to David P. Abel and Christie L. Abel $238,500
2222 Terrace Way from G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC to Graeme C. Moore $805,000
712 Kawana Road from John Brunelli and Leslie Brunelli to Eric Scott Lynch and Kristin Lynch $500,000
4601 Datura Road from Furman Harper Lovelace and Jessica T. Lovelace to Curtis B. Player and Cheryl W. Player $312,000
3119 Amherst Avenue from Barbara D. Richey Trust and Kenneth L. Richey Trust to Furman Harper Lovelace and Jessica Lovelace $392,000
705 Maple St., Unit A201 from Robert P. Jameson, Caroline E. Jameson and Jennifer Lauren Jameson to Daina M. Riley $176,500
3318 Kline St. from Susanne Malmstrom and Ivar Malmstrom, Jr. to Angela E. Thames $345,000
613 Graymont Avenue from Weston Adams to Shealy Holding Group, LLC $265,000
1513 Berkeley Road from George Harmon a/k/a George Thomas Harmon, V to Peter G. Currence $220,000
230 King St. from Lane L. Renfro and Connor L. Renfro to Robert E. Peterson $133,000
1450 Flex St. from Marian Faul f/k/a Marian B. Frybarger and Brandon William Faul to Jaana G. Rasmussen $145,000
29206
14 Calendar Court from Jeff Nagy and Kathy Nagy to DCG Properties, LLC $195,000
4524 Mosshill Road from Think Campbell Properties, LLC to Amy M. Jones $275,000
4407 Shannon Springs Road from George W. Jameson, Jr. to Thomas E. Duncan $254,140
4006 Rockbridge Road from Virginia McNeill Poindexter, Kimberly McNeill Thompson and Elizabeth McNeill Reed to Linda Posey Collins and Kyle L. Collins $239,000
5903 Lakeshore Drive from F. James Tothill and Karol Kelley Tothill to Scott James Petit and Barbara H. Petit $655,000
2900 Willingham Drive from Bryan M. Whittemore to Ronald J. Ewing $255,000
1422 Woodbine Drive from Benjamin G. Mote, II to Charles Bevan Funderburk $225,000
F-1, E-1, E-2 and F-2 Forest Acres Center from S & L Forest Drive Associates to CE Forest Drive, LLC $650,000
Unit C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2, Forest Acres Center Horizontal Property Regime, 4408 Forest Drive from Crescent Technologies, LLC to CE Forest Drive, LLC $650,000
1320 Brennan Road, Unit 16 from Tepa Real Estate, LLC to Emily L. Paschal and Hudnall W. Paschal $207,500
2406 Decker Boulevard from Izard Investments, LLC to SHA Trading, LLC $285,000
29209
117 Twin Oaks Lane from Mary Faye Elmore a/k/a Mary Fay Elmore a/k/a Fay Elmore to Priscilla C. Wilson $108,000
616 Scribes Lane from NVR, Inc. to Kiteshia Brown and John E. Smith $166,990
172 Preston Green Drive from Tracy E. Goodwin to Peter L. Strong $133,000
218 Greemount Circle from Alicia E. Snider to Delmon Jacobs $130,000
557 Rusting Oak Drive from Jake D. Ivory and Laura Ivory f/k/a Laura Zappler to Christopher R. Watson $143,500
55 Somerton Place from Jerald R. Meyers and Christina A. Meyers to Sean F. Mcree and Kristen S. Mcree $512,000
64 Garner Springs Court from Brad Steward, II to Heather M. Webb $130,000
525 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Terrell M. Furman, Jr. $168,684
159 Ashewood Lake Drive from Mevlin Fields to Shanieque Williams $142,500
6901 Shelley Road from Ashton Ellis Bozard to Mary Myers Walker $195,000
6604 Christie Road from Estate of Alberta R. Ford to Danny K. Snelgrove $190,000
594 N. Kings Grant Drive from Andrea H. Tanner and Benjamin P. Tanner, IV to Jeremy Godwin and Holly Godwin $630,000
731 Garden Forest Drive from Tara S. Kamassai to Hammahy P. Grim $126,900
109 Mallard Landing Way from Donald Gene Pace and Deone Budge Pace to Randolph Alfred McLeod and Alexis P. McLeod $150,000
101 High Hampton Drive from Thomas B. Shorkey and Judith L. Shorkey to Theodore C. Belsches and Stephanie L. Paolini $508,000
29210
416 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Richard Brogsdale $142,900
1828 Emerald Valley Road from Wright Gray Partnership to Gethro P. Benn and Javan Smith, III $115,000
1815 Luster Lane from Hoang Hong Huynh and Thanh Truong to Tasha Michelle Freeman and Kyle Freeman $135,000
131 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Pete C. Redmond $110,400
29212
15 Lost Creek Place from David C. Ruthsatz and Debra Kelley Ruthsatz to Jacob C. Barrineau, Jr. and Leslie S. Barrineau $289,845
29223
108 Village Farm Road from Patrick L. Canary and Ann E. Canary to Douglas D. Caviness and Tonja L. Caviness $268,000
211 Wild Cherry Road from Cameron J. Hochrein and Christine Hochrein to Raymond Gyselinck and Kathy R. Gyselinck $292,500
200 Southlake Road from Kathryn B. Trewhella Revocable Trust to Mary A. Chisholm $423,250
1015 Enclave Way from Sharon Plyler Besley to Annie W. Bell and Jason Allen Bell $565,000
17 Baltusrol Court from Jessica J. Sheheen n/k/a Jessica Sheheen Retzer to Theresa A. Doyle and Lisa Ann Southgate $110,000
2118 Woodfield Drive from Cynthia S. Bush f/k/a Cynthia S. O’Quinn to SFR3, LLC $108,500
525 Vega Drive from Tiffany J. Frye to Ashley J. Goodwin $127,500
2916 Chatsworth Road from E. Gene Ferguson Trust B and Estate of Janet Oetting Ferguson a/k/a Janet O. Ferguson to Real Legacy Homes, LLC $170,000
140 Windridge Road from Minnjuan W. Flournoy Floyd f/k/a Minnjuan Flournoy to Rachel Weaver $116,800
105 Forrister St. from One Stop Home Services, LLC to LaTonya A. Townsend $133,000
804 E. Springs Road from John V. Shuford, Sr. a/k/a John V. Shuford to Raymond Bentley Lees $255,000
4 Green Meade Court from Douglas M. Bull and Donna C. Bull to Brady R. Thomas and Melanie B. Thomas $667,500
260 Allans Mill Drive from Gerardo M. Rivera to Francisco G. Vazquez Fontanez and Rebeca Vazquez $215,000
29229
442 MacIntosh Lane from Rhonda Nikole Bush to Renna Hampton $162,000
245 Carolina Ridge Drive from Adedayo A. Adeboye and Adeleye B. Adeboye to HPA US1, LLC $350,000
118 Long Ridge Drive from Michael Mizell to Ken Kryda $147,500
2088 Lake Carolina Drive from SPD1, L.L.C. to Lamont D. Lynes and Andres A. Lynes $148,000
132 Harborside Circle from Lance D. Bryan and Melissa W. Bryan to Franklin Walker Jones and Shannon Marie Jones $274,000
1824 Lake Carolina Drive from Aaron Bartfield to Cherie R. Bolden $156,000
1 Barnley Court from Chontelle Anise Rivera to Leslie B. Heyward $130,000
591 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph Robert Babuca and Christobel Babuca $203,500
28 Ricemill Ferry Road from A. Fletcher Spigner, III to Harry Fox $199,500
410 Waterville Drive from Shawn T. Olsen and Mattie A. Young to Darrell Eugene Brown and Letita Brown $179,000
415 Bradington Way from Cody Thomas May and Monica M. May to Chante M. Goff $195,000
42 Shoreline Drive from James Stanley Stewart and Tammy Lynn Stewart to Yolanda Cohen and Edward Cohen, Sr. $316,500
462 Westmoreland Road from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to William Edwards, II and Cassandra Edwards $136,000
38 Founders Lake Court from Gregory R. McMahan to Aaron T. Crawford and Christina J. Crawford $159,500
2 Sweet Jasmine Court from First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Joseph Green and Debra R. Green $249,000
218 Summit Townes Way from Jalisco Properties, LLC to Enrique Pastor and Linda J. Pastor $103,900
130 N. Lake Pointe Drive from Randolph R. Lowell to Alan L. Richardson and Tricia Collier Richardson $105,000
Lexington County
29033
1523 Dunbar Road from Estate of Clifford O. Turner, Jr. to Bijan A. Otero $104,070
152 Tufton Court from Rebecca Elizabeth Hollm and Justin Philip Hollm to Jeffrey D. Hopkins and Katherine J. Hopkins $215,000
303 Tamwood Circle from Song Ja Y Griffin to Shannon S. McAlister and Clifford C. McAlister $290,000
326 Tamwood Circle from Kathy J. Parker to Daniel Logsdon and Sheila Logsdon $213,500
101 Longleaf Drive from James E. Haynes to 1630 Augusta Rd, LLC $150,000
29036
106 Pacific Avenue from Meredith A. Vox to Shotora N. Morris and Jeremy R. Wise $179,000
311 Eagle Claw Drive from Richard J. Zeigler, III and Shannon H. Zeigler to Brian R. Moore and Gloria D. Moore $257,500
270 Mary Drive from Nancy F. Lewis to The Mulvey Family Trust $200,000
128 Red Fox Trail from Jonathan Rabley to Summer Garrett Tourville and Michael Charles Tourville, Sr. $755,000
220 Lake Estate Drive from Frank E. Dorn and Shauna Dorn to Sean Wagner and Jessica Walsh-Wagner $455,000
327 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John K. Ewald and Ramoncita Padilla $250,152
224 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Charles Anthony Ganes and Jamie M. Ganes $186,000
133 Firebridge Drive from Jesse M. Asmus to Donna Franz and Timothy Paetzold $136,000
603 Riverdale Court from Margaret Ellen LaForce to Kevin C. Gullett and Lynette J. Linder-Gullett $403,000
214 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Shauna Dorn $290,985
145 Westwoods Drive from Mark L. Miller and Lisa P. Miller to Old Hickory Properties, LLC $106,000
316 St. Peters Church Road from Clinton W. Sease Revocable Trust to Old Hickory Properties, LLC $155,000
913 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Larry Mark Norris and Meredith Houk Norris $255,196
362 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Keith A. Marchese and Debora A. Marchese $385,000
494 Whispering Oak Circle from Emma Dean f/k/a Emma Menz and Cory Dean to Dakota Charles Noah McDonald $153,000
104 Merowey Court from Myron Walker to Lori Elliott Porter $134,000
920 Overlook Court from Ronald A. Devore and Jana C. Devore to John M. Evans $670,000
213 Stoney Pointe Drive from Saul Stoner to John Andrew Galloway and Alyssa Lauren Perlman-Hensen $289,000
29053
106 Express Court from Brenda S. Jeffcoat to Anna Bartels $143,000
130 Ridge Pointe Drive from Angela M. Lombardi to Jacob Goddard $130,000
29054
7.51 acres on Tom Drafts Circle from Bobby Eugene Drafts to Sonja D. Hester $135,180
312 Grey Fox Court from Melissa A. Baker to Duane E. Ward and Deborah B. Thomas $325,000
105 Cobbler Lane from Angel Trotter Marvin to Mark S. York and Teresa York $228,500
29070
721 Wildwood Road from Stephen M. Johnston and Lissa J. Johnston to John Caldwell Seal and Tammy Dent Seal $445,000
157 Switchgrass Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to James C. Clamp $197,100
420 N. Lee St. from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Christina D. Kincaid $183,352
135 Marcellus Road from Investors Resource Management, LLC to Stephen Borostyan and Frances M. Borostyan $174,000
342 Bethlehem Circle from Capital Carolina Homes, Inc. also doing business as Lexington Discount Homes to Robert J. Spelts, Jr. and Tara A. Spelts $195,000
29072
591 Hopscotch Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Ryan D. Reynolds, Duane Reynolds and Nikole M. Reynolds $250,000
104 Grist Mill Court from Christopher J. Winston and Bridget B. Winston to Craig B. Henwood and Genia M. Henwood $254,900
213 Mariannas Court from William D. Brearley and Cheryl S. Brearley to Carlisle M. Edens and Amber T. Edens $970,000
317 Ashmore Lane from Maria Ann Mamrick to Hami Yazdanpanah and Monah R. Yazdanpanah $192,000
161 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to James N. Conner and Brittany Conner $266,348
112 Lunsford Lane from Crystal Johnson to Janet G. Montalvo and Thomas Vazquez $135,000
1441 Old Chapin Road, #633 from Thomas R. Young, Jr. and Heather W. Young to Paul C. Browne and Kimberly E. Sanders $259,900
266 Baneberry Loop from Betty Ann Woolms a/k/a Betty A. Woolms to Alan P. Mershon and Connie L. Mershon $245,000
166 Caribou St. from Michael S. Wingard and Susan M. Wingard to A&T Custom Builders and Remodeling, LLC $100,000
225 River Crossing Road from Christopher C. Bear and Mary C. Bear to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $234,900
225 River Crossing Road from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Andrew S. Martin $234,900
100 Clarmont Court from Clayton A. Hammer and Melissa Hammer to Jason C. Cottrell and Dana M. Cottrell $410,000
201 Cherokee Pond Trail from Ryan A. Kirkbride and Brandi L. Kirkbride to Wilson Santiago, Jr. $234,000
239 Chesterbrook Lane from Victor M. Rivera-Cabrera and Hilda L. Rivera-Cabrera to Stephen E. Baughman and Mary T. Baughman $166,997
124 Amethyst Lane from Jorge Miladeii to Elizabeth S. Wiggins $224,500
158 Glade Spring Drive from Donna A. Daniels to Margarethe Bausch, Michael O. Bausch and Stephenie Bausch $375,000
612 Brandon Court from Trygve Thayer and Tracy R. Thayer to Tyrel J. Williams and Lindsey Williams $290,000
205 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Freddie L. Martino, Jr. $254,000
430 Litchfield Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Harsha Vardhan Nandigama and Kruthika Bharathraj $366,054
227 Mill House Lane from Gabriel Dustin Greer to Elisha K. Carbonaro and Joseph Carbonaro $239,900
615 Brandon Court from Richard S. Gavlin and Deidre V. Gavlin to Mark D. Miller and Ellen J. Miller $386,750
113 Hogan Court from William E. Williams and Barbara S. Williams to Johnette D. Jones $278,500
715 Parkhurst Lane from Aaron Kinney and Rebecca Kinney to Taylor L. Hall $130,000
163 & 169 Cherokee Shores Drive from Bean Ideal Development at Cherokee Landing, LLC to Mark Player, Jr. and Regina P. Player $137,400
260 Rosecrest Road from Edward L. Morin, III and Michelle L. Morin to Debra Wilson $226,500
8 Rocky Cove Road from Sarah I. Shealy n/k/a Sarah Shealy Evans to Travis B. Nance and Stasia A. Nance $587,000
209 Phoenix Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Andrew S. Bobseine $200,745
421 Greenetree Lane from Andrew H. Smith and Jessica E. Smith to Stephen J. Franklin and Tasha R. Franklin $432,000
410 Creek Branch Court from Sanjay Sah and Shubhanjali Sah to Diego Altomare and Luciana M. Lazzarini $200,000
113 Breezes Lane, Unit 21-A from Robert E. Laycock and Michelle A. Laycock to Carol L. Morton Revocable Trust $195,000
105 Oakpointe Drive from Cory Hurd and Vanessa Pfeiffer to Ryan McAlister and Haley Vandett $154,500
113 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Yuji Suda $300,000
315 Faskin Lane from The Simoni Group, LLC to Kozeta H. Rremi and Joan Simoni $152,000
140 Business Park Drive from L. Cora T., LLC to L. Turbeville W., LLC $675,000
145 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Angela A. Runde $286,970
185 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Elliott P. Pope and Margaret G. Pope $257,900
213 Tillman St. from William W. Mann and Jennifer J. Mann to Debbie M. Fernandez and Grayling F. Norris $312,500
222 Sunset Point Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brian Davidson and Alison Davidson $228,529
105 Cherokee Isle Court from Laurie A. Jones and Jeffrey G. Jones to Scott A. Hill and Caroline H. Hill $636,000
274 Avenson Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Timothy L. Benefield and Kristin Severe Benefield $315,531
104 Beechaven Road from Neil J. Avery and Marcella S. Avery to Matthew B. Blackwell $173,700
505 Mallard Lakes Drive from James D. Moon to Timothy J. Vitollo and Tara M. Edwards-Vitollo $189,900
534 Meadow Grass Lane from Casey D. Harold and Melissa J. Harold to Jeffrey C. Miller and Hilary E. Miller $305,000
129 Pilgrim Point Drive from Kevin J. Stuart and Lesley Stuart to Joseph K. Todd and Shuana D. Todd $485,000
104 Creek Side Court from Bobbie Bell Valentin to Barrett Hansen $162,000
121 Buck Drive from Deborah L. Singley and Mary Catherine Bickley to William H. Singley $137,999
106 Mark I Road from William H. Cochran and Mary H. Cochran to John W. Howell, Jr. and Jonna M. Howell $475,000
112 Berley St. from Ellen Wingard Clark to David S. Hipp and Rebecca C. Hipp $162,000
5165 Sunset Boulevard from Village of Five, LLC to Dwellings Properties, LLC $3,023,735
29073
515 Sagauro Court from NVR, Inc. to Larisa Dalekorey $171,990
461 Ridgehill Drive from Stephen W. Turner and Patricia Turner to Louis M. Ramos and Michelle M. Ramos $181,000
1528 Mesa Verde Court from NVR, Inc. to Terry R. Thompson and Lysett Ortiz-Thompson $187,980
1534 Mesa Verde Court from NVR, Inc. to Gary James Topping and C. Rebecca Topping $195,685
354 Heartwood Drive from William P. Davis and Ashley C. Davis to Liam A. Tindall $157,000
440 Heartwood Drive from Elizabeth Roberts to Kowon J. Kelly $147,000
919 Dovefield Lane from Christopher J. Smith and Sandra L. Moore to Devon Sherwood and Bobbie Kayla Sherwood $185,900
214 Crystal Springs Drive from Raymond Hubert Rast to Allison Johnson $102,500
215 Silverbell lane from Joshua Gorczynski and Sarah M. Gorczynski to Ashley M. Heyl and Ryan B. Kates $208,500
760 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Adriaan Van Rensburg and Trudie Van Rensburg $151,238
125 Farm Chase Drive from Anthony Dole to Jeffrey R. Charlton and Diana L. Charlton $155,000
119 Maple Road from Ken Baxter to Justin Barton $124,900
167 Millhouse Lane from Matthew Lee Culler and Monica Lewis Culler to Jason Eric Starr $260,000
269 Cape Jasmine Way from Aaron Bartfield to Colin W. Clutter $156,000
136 Lloyd Court from Sean Valentini to Corey Pemberton and Kelly Spires $165,000
412 Peak Copper Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ashley R. Dailey $178,644
152 Megan Lane from Zachary Hollis and Lindsey Hollis to Paul David Bryant $137,500
838 Winter Flower Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Arthur C. Palmer, III $199,000
29160
288 Calvary Church Road from Trudi Moore to Kirk E. McConnor $345,000
29169
1912 Pine Lake Drive from Oliver D. Tseng and Caroline L. Tseng to Pamela P. Kaliher $136,000
1134 Woodland Drive from Estate of James Smith Kerr a/k/a James S. Kerr to Mi Jung Candice Han $150,000
1004 Fontanna Avenue from Estate of Margaret Dawson Jumper to James B. Spell and Leigh Ann Spell $300,000
1727 McSwain Drive from Estate of Barbara R. Collier to Daniel John Janosik and Ann Hoyt Janosik $259,000
111 Agape Village Court from GSM Properties, LLC to Candace G. Williams $115,500
709 Center St. from SC Invest, LLC to Jan Aldrin Enabore $170,000
300 Augusta St. from Frances Rogers Hinte to 300 Augusta Street, LLC $125,500
29170
231 Nicene Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Frank Samuel Basnett $165,000
267 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James T. Vant $198,407
122 Carlsbad Court from Pamela Leigh Tuten to Andrew Michael Phillips $110,500
117 Elmonte Circle from Travis C. Warren and Jessica Young n/k/a Jessica Warren to Joseph Sans $123,000
164 Fox Hollow Circle from Samuel B. Watson, Jr. to Terrence J. Lundy and Tammy B. Lundy $220,000
237 Dogwood Circle from Sandra V. Brazell to Theodore F. Reuter and Phyllis Reuter $325,000
143 Wildflower Lane from Jonathan B. Couch to Brittany Chumley $140,000
125 Grimsby Lane from Robert Bartley, III to Edwin John Moore $155,000
328 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Susan M. Wilson and Brittany A. Wilson $360,080
197 Saint Mark Drive from Vernon E. Birt, Jr. to Sophia Defee $126,000
368 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leonardo B. Lejarde and Luzviminda Ignacio Lejarde $199,000
29172
780 Lansford Bay Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brandon W. Faul and Marian B. Faul $169,712
4400 12th Street Extension from VEREIT Real Estate, L.P. to VEREIT/OW West Columbia, SC, LLC $76,741,405
29210
3412 Montcrest Road from Justin Davis to Michelle Dutton $129,600
169 St. Andrews Road from Margaret G. Amick to Albert Antonio Paulino and Angelita Sanchez $155,000
29212
216 Wood Moor Place from Buffie Lewis to Christopher A. Starks and Tina W. Starks $440,472
105 Copper Ridge Road from Estate of Phyllis M. Szanyi to Jarrod Douglas Leckie $165,500
1606 Quail Valley E. from David M. Sloan to Amie R. Duke and Terrell Barrett Duke $249,900
234 Mariners Row from M & M Properties of Columbia, LLC to David M. Sloan $160,000
1404 S. Woodstream Road from Elisha K. Carbonaro to Anna Ialacci $154,000
121 Outrigger Lane from Robin K. Ashcraft to Viola Moss Family Trust $154,000
206 Lockshire Road from Calvin McMillian to Ann M. James $131,000
122 Cannon Dale Road from Karen J. Albert to Matthew Hammond and Brianna Kelly $159,900
1805 Woodvalley Court from Robert B. Privette, Jr. and Valerie M. Privette to Conrex ML SMA, LLC $112,500
124 Firebranch St. from Austin W. Dial to Anthony Douglas $156,400
288 Sandstone Road from Janine R. Wrecsics to Matthew Lee Sturdevant and Brandi Jo Sturdevant $250,400
113 Cove Court from Lee Newman and Heath Newman to Michael J. Howell Revocable Living Trust $135,000
1608 Darnell Road from Matthew Lee Sturdevant to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $113,750
150 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lawrence Genbe Trueax and Barbara Trueax $219,116
Kershaw County
29020
1866 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Janda R. Atkinson $175,400
1005 Kirkwood Circle from Madi Investments, LLC to Lisa M. Ernst $102,500
46 Rapid Run Road from Scott N. Wetsel and Laura Leigh Wetsel to Paul Brito-Vargas $188,000
74 Edinburgh Castle Lane from Joyce M. Parrish to Barbara Janice and Iris G. Rocker $174,000
1517 Lyttleton St. from Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Successor by Merger to Wachovia Bank, N.A. to Jason Adden Stegner and Jennifer Neal Stegner $115,500
698 Woodstock Lane from Mary G. Moxley to Mathew D. Sexton and Jaime E. Sexton $370,000
839 Hermitage Pond Road from Jonathen D. Belote and Kelsey B. Belote to Bobby Franklin Hickson $149,875
6002 Broad St. from Heyward Willie Langley, Jr. to Rafael Cruz $115,000
1612 Clyburn St. from David A. Hawks to Julie C. Vanmansart and Michael Todd Vanmansart $136,000
34 Acorn Lane from Lindsay B. Pierce and Jan M. Pierce to James Wesley Dougherty, III and Jenna L. Dougherty $323,675
29045
244 Brookside Lane from Ashley Ellis f/k/a Ashley L. Harrell to Joseph Wilkinson and Kristiona Renee Poston $129,500
1558 Pine Valley Drive from Lois Anne Stinson to Ashley Crout $167,000
11 Kensington Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bobby Lowe and Wanda F. Lowe $379,598
684 Tillman Circle from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Dianne Lauer and Debra Lauer $139,000
29074
2466 Cottage Lane from Danny C. Killough and Kathy M. Killough to Eric Hinson and Jeanne Hinson $207,000
29078
228 Winter Way from James C. Brunson and Amanda M. Brunson to Robert A. Zimmerman and Kim A. Zimmerman $170,000
10 Furlong Downs from George A. Holmstrom, III to Austin Michael Snyder and Angela Paige Snyder $173,500
2006 Ridgeway Road from Melanie Shearer to Daniel N. Gibbons, IV and Brittney T. Gibbons $310,000
1001 Medfield Road from William Kirk Layton to Jeffrey K. Haltiwanger, Jr. $137,000
Comments