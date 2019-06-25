I-20 lanes closed after dump truck hits overpass in Lexington County

The U.S. 1 bridge over Interstate 20 is closed while crews inspect it for damage after a dump truck hit it Tuesday morning. Lexington Police Department/Twitter

Detours are in place for the Tuesday morning commute after a dump truck hit an overpass on Interstate 20 in Lexington County.

The eastbound lanes of I-20 are closed at Exit 58, which is U.S. 1, where eastbound traffic will be detoured off the interstate to U.S. 378 and then back onto I-20, the S.C. Department of Transportation said.

SCDOT has closed I-20 EB in Lexington Co. at US 1 due to a truck strike on the structure.

Motorists traveling EB will be detoured off the Interstate at US 1 to US 378 and then return to I-20. Inspectors will determine the extent of the damage.

We apologize for the inconvenience. — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) June 25, 2019

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officials had to shut down the bridge to examine it for any possible damage and any necessary repairs.

Traffic is backed up at least eight miles in the eastbound lanes, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.





I20 east @ the 58mm remains blocked while @SCDOTPress inspects the US1 overpass. pic.twitter.com/EgpoobOFEN — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) June 25, 2019

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.