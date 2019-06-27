5 things to know about a colorful new mural coming to West Columbia

Growing West Columbia has a colorful new addition: a mural A mural is being painted in a West Columbia alley. Artist Christine Lutfy believes this mural is a good representation of West Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A mural is being painted in a West Columbia alley. Artist Christine Lutfy believes this mural is a good representation of West Columbia.

One of the fastest-growing areas of the Midlands is adding a bright and colorful component.

A mural is going up in West Columbia in the alley between State Street and the city’s new interactive art park. Here are five things to know about the project:

Where is it?

The mural is located between 112 and 118 State Street, or next to New Brookland Tavern.

What is it?

The mural resides on two 12-by-60-foot-long walls and will feature the Gervais Street bridge, the Congaree River, the Riverwalk, Riverbanks Zoo, palm trees, kayaks and inner tubes.

Who’s painting it?

Local artist Christine Lutfy is painting the mural. Lutfy has been the business owner of PhunkyArtz for almost five years. “Hopefully this will get people more outside and more in West Columbia, especially near the river,” Lutfy said.

When will it be done?

Lutfy has 30 days to complete the mural, which means it will be finished sometime in July.

Why add a mural?

“West Columbia is an art-friendly community and this area is showcasing different types of art such as murals and sculptures,” said Tara Greenwood, West Columbia’s director of grants and special projects. “The city of West Columbia wanted the alleyway to be transformed into a bright welcoming space that connects State Street to the new interactive art park.”