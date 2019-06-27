Local
No Fourth of July fireworks at Fort Jackson again this year. Here’s why
Fort Jackson Victory Week
Fort Jackson will not have a fireworks display on the Fourth of July again this year.
It is the third year the formerly annual show will not be held.
The fort switched the display to the Saturday closest to its June 2 birthday in 2017 to celebrate its centennial.
“When they decided to do the 100-year celebration that’s when they moved the fireworks to Fort Jackson’s birthday as part of Victory week,” Fort Jackson spokeswoman Leslie Ann Sully said.
The year, the fort had a fireworks display on June 1. The day’s celebration also featured a kid’s play area, a demonstration by the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps and the Old Guard U.S. Drill Team and rock bands.
