‘Masterpiece’ mansion in Northeast Columbia mansion sells for $1.28 million
A mansion in Northeast Columbia has sold for $1.28 million.
The home at 104 Old Camp Road in Woodcreek Farms was sold by Timothy L. Putnam Revocable Trust to Carlos A. Soto.
Zillow called the home a “Grand Scale masterpiece” sitting on 2.38 acres. It has four bedrooms (possibly a fifth) and 4.5 baths and is “distinguished in design, craftsmanship, & engineering,” the listing website said.
Here are the other property transfers for the week
Top Five Richland County
Parcel E, Parcel E-2A, Parcel E-3A and Parcel E-1A located off White House Road 29209 from Columbia Venture, LLC to Prospect Hill of Edisto Island, LLC $1,450,454
719 Blanding St. 29201 from David M. Graves and Barbara R. Graves to George Cornelius Boney and Ellen Weinberg Boney $775,000
1241 Wonder Drive 29036 from Dallas D. Ball and Kimberly G. Ball to Steven Hunt Dyer, Jr. and Michelle C. Dyer $722,000
74 Top Sail Court 29201 from David L. Rich and Martha Rich to Gacquette R. Jennings $575,000
Top Five Lexington County
1987 Airport Boulevard 29033 from VRAJ Hospitality, LLC to SW Hotels, LLC $2,800,000
3339 Augusta Highway 29054 from Fabrister Ranch, L.P. to Logia Investments, LLC $1,700,000
134 Sterling Lake Drive 29072 from Carlos A. Soto and Jessica L. Soto to Thomas Coley Campbel;l and Jamie Springs Campbell $975,000
858 Sandbar Road 29036 from Vera B. Summer Revocable Trust to Julie Reese Hawkins and Woodrow Lee Hawkins $750,000
104 Steelhead Court 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Steven W. Michael and Whitney R. Michael $534,070
Top Three Kershaw County
2273C Horton Cove Road 29020 from Scott R. Kerns and Susan F. Kerns to April S. Efros and James H. Efros $825,000
116 Hackamore Lane 29020 from William E. Mangum and Dina E. Mangum to Marshal E. Snyder and Mary D. Snyder $305,000
124 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Rachel L. McLaughlin to Whispering Wind Properties, LLC $295,000
Richland County
29016
221 Plantation Parkway from Ryan G. Brooks and Lauren E. Brooks to James R. Salley, IV and Catherine Salley $200,000
441 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ralph Fulmore $370,716
245 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Crystal Nicole Randall and Rodney J. Randall $277,520
524 Holland Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brittney Nicole Burgess $220,320
121 High Pointe Drive from Matthew C. Hulett and Christy P. Hulett f/k/a Christy Powers to Brian J. Butler and Malene D. Butler $457,000
8695 Winnsboro Road from Willis A. Bruce and Doris Jo Bruce to Donald Joshua Bruce $240,000
317 Red Tail Drive from Samuel Abel Lake, Sam Y. Lake and Karen D. Lake to Sean L. Williams $207,500
W/S Syrup Mill Road and Persimmon Ford Road from George R.P. Walker, III and George R.P. Walker, Jr. Family Trust to Heyward H. Fouche, Jr. and Elisabeth G. Fouche $188,500
1185 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Terry Holmes and Vanessa Holmes $262,204
1150 Valley Estates from Leroy A. Mars, Jr. and Ashley Z. Mars to Larry Thomas and Courtney Thomas $316,000
29036
107 Kingship Drive from Blaise Fitzgerald and Tara Fitzgerald to Evergreen Real Estate Holdings, LLC $240,000
340 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Benjamin A. Brooks and Laura Ann Brooks $260,425
330 Lanyard Lane from Henry O’Merle Weed, III and Jennifer Lynn Weed to Megan E. Old $213,990
218 Hilton Village Drive from Paige B. Belt to Willie E. Hinson, Jr. and Anita Hartis Hinson $255,000
713 Helmsman Lane from Whitney Egan f/k/a Whitney Sara Brock and Kevin James Egan to James Edward Poston, III $202,000
Johnson Marina Road from Dorothy C. Goscinski a/k/a Dorothy Cloyd Goscinski and Robert Clark Cloyd to Fresh Church, LLC $205,000
661 Clover View Road from SIS Casa Properties, LLC to Jessica Lynn LaFollette $212,000
3 Cypress Springs Court from Brett J. Varner and Terra R. Varner to Matthew Lee Culler and Monica Lewis Culler $379,500
309 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Douglas and Monica Douglas $260,555
314 Explorer Drive from Joanne C. Coker to Matthew R. Schreiner and Angela L. Schreiner $260,000
1241 Wonder Drive from Dallas D. Ball and Kimberly G. Ball to Steven Hunt Dyer, Jr. and Michelle C. Dyer $722,000
114 Jasmine Bay Lane from Michael Witte and Linda K. Witte to Donald J. Petrone and Donna P. Dickson $285,000
113 Eunice Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stephen A. Miller and Carrie M. Miller $290,000
29045
54 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rickele R. Gennie and Sarah N. Gennie $276,143
704 N. Pinewalk Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Barbara Louise Coleman $228,406
811 Derby Downs Court from Summer Jade Green and Florence Uchendu to David Carlson and Justine Carlson $192,900
137 Sandy Haven Drive from George Adam Delk, Aubrey Delk and Ashley Lynn Jeffers to Ronald E. Turner $129,500
68 Sibley Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brian Washington and Amanda Hernandez $203,843
3077 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Elizabeth Dianne Davis and Mark Allen Davis $453,830
29061
1085 Motley Road from Louis P. Turner, Jr., David George Turner and Louis P. Turner, III to Billy Clowney $295,000
128 Pear Tree Circle from JPG Properties, LLC to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $100,000
209 Fox Run Drive from Carolina-George Line Investments, LLC and Steve Sutter to Kathi A. Snyder and Gilbert L. Snyder $209,288
29063
566 Crawfish Lane from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Ten, LLC to Kimberly Bigbee and James Bigbee $305,000
7 Hollenbeck Court from Jamie M. Baker and Sonya L. Baker to Brian P. Gault and Cara L. Gault $235,000
227 River Creek Drive from Estate of Jon R. Johnson to Robin Jeanne Syfert and Thomas Alan Syfert $310,000
416 Ivy Green Lane from Vicki L. Moore to Constance K. Howell $155,000
184 Stonemont Drive from Jonathan P. Ouzts and Suzanne L. Ouzts to Robert E. Varn $254,900
111 Tranquil Trail from Norman L. Jarrells and Mary K. Jarrells to Donna R. Croom $261,000
105 Brafield Place from Ronald D. Smoak, Jr. to Daniel G. Johnson and Tabatha Walker $141,500
125 Sweet Thorne Road from W. Patrick Greene to Michael Roberge $158,900
406 Charing Cross Road from Scott Hartman to Michael E. Carr and Anita M. Carr $155,000
10 Scanley Court from Matthew L. Bloniarz a/k/a Matthew Bloniarz to Logan T. Simpson and Hannah R. Simpson $153,000
5 Laurent Court from Christopher Massey and Celia Massey to Michael Jason Hermelin and Julia Lynn Hermelin $490,000
29201
1829 Senate St., Unit 1-C from Paula Harper Bethea to Howard E. Duvall, Jr. and Allianne T. Duvall $225,000
127 Candleberry Circle from Lucian Allen Lawhead to Romie Sarand Barnes and Rodney Alvin Hancock $165,000
1111 Lancaster St. from Robert F. Bennett to Eleanor G. Wu and Lawrence R. Wu $119,900
74 Top Sail Court from David L. Rich and Martha Rich to Gacquette R. Jennings $575,000
1929 Bluff Road, Units 60, 61 and 65 from S C Ashley Investments, LLC to Freeport Investments, LLC $456,000
1048 Lancaster St. from Brent Dohn to Paul A. Ifkovits $338,000
611 Blanding St. from Matthew Varner to Michelle Lynn Crouse and Christopher Joseph Salmon $297,000
1049 Key Road, Unit 32 from Brainard Holdings, LLC to KRH Holdings, LLC $200,000
821 Calhoun St. from SOBR, LLC to Louis Rosenfield, Charlene Rosenfield and Robert J. Grimm $103,500
1324 Pulaski St., A208 from Kamlesh Tandon to Louis Rosenfield and Charlene Rosenfield $227,500
1320 Pulaski St., B104 from Anne Kimberly Butler-Bennett to Charles Barry Ammons, II $253,000
1085 Shop Road, #116 from David B. Martin and Wylene G. Martin to John F. Rawls $143,500
719 Blanding St. from David M. Graves and Barbara R. Graves to George Cornelius Boney and Ellen Weinberg Boney $775,000
29203
316 Hamilton Drive from WJH LLC to Samuel P. Desir $134,500
4228 Monticello Road from John Robertson and Deborah J. McQuilkin Revocable Living Trust to Sarah Christine Riser $125,000
3501 Palmetto Avenue from John Daniel Jenkins to Donald K. Parkman, Jr. $106,000
29204
2734 Glenwood Road from Christopher David Burke and Leslie Rene Pearson to Brady Buffum and Samantha Borghild Anderson $147,500
102 Walden Court from Britton Benkwith Cohn to Jean Slack $169,000
1844 Winsor Hills Drive from Dyan P. Coker to Amanda K. Finnen $126,000
3856 Edinburgh Road from K&L Enterprise, LLC to Plum Properties, LLC $100,500
29205
503 Tyler St. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Stephen G. Velisek $110,000
4130 Blossom St. from Christopher M. Brown and Marie S. Brown to William Stanley and Jennifer Stanley $555,000
5121 and 5123 Kilbourne Road from Daniel T. Sullivan to Neel Yajnik $112,000
2218 and 2208 Commerce Drive from Spur Carolina, LLC to Mary F. McCaskill $190,000
3304 Cannon St. from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Ronald Callahan $124,900
2112 Rosewood Drive from Terreck Holdings, LLC to David W. Byrd $127,000
1122 S. Kilbourne Road from Tammy Carter f/k/a Tammy M. Collins to Paige Brett and David Glunt $150,000
2931 Devine St. from Sean G. Taylor and Genevieve E. Taylor to G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC $165,000
220 Deerwood St. from David Andrew Eisenreich and Joseph Holmes Eisenreich to Christopher Seamon $212,000
14 Myrtle Court from Stacey R. Calvert to Julio E. Mendoza, Jr. $507,150
3529 Heyward St. from Christine L. Sellers n/k/a Christine Sullivan to Rebecca Claire Suzanne Janzen $225,000
2832 Burney Drive from G. Allen Rutter to Lee Willm $105,000
3601 Old Lamplighter Road from Gerald B. Sonenshine and Nancy L. Sonenshine to Megan R. McCullough and Aaron M. McCullough $253,000
29209
320 Hampton Creek Court from Gina N. Smith and Robert Gilbert to Scott S. Roeder and Janaia J. Roeder $423,000
14 New Grant Court from Marc T. Kaelin and Andrea W. Kaelin to Rebecca Sue North and Andrew Mark North $522,000
10 Braiden Manor Road from Brian Boomhower to Brandon S. Spivey $136,500
517 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Leroy Anthony White $168,172
127 Top Forest Drive from Julian L. Greer and William T. Greer, III to Ramachellappan Sairam, Alamelu Venkatakrishnan Sairam and Nikil K. Sairam $126,000
279 Ashewood Lake Drive from Larry Thomas to Rise Colleen Dent $155,000
519 Burnside Drive from Rachel E. Thibodeaux and Kyle W. Thibodeaux to Robin M. Wolff and Taliyah J. Wolff $139,900
Parcel E, Parcel E-2A, Parcel E-3A and Parcel E-1A located off White House Road from Columbia Venture, LLC to Prospect Hill of Edisto Island, LLC $1,450,454
843 Forest Park Road from Linda J. Johnson to Kelley L. Harris $151,500
4 Knollwood Court from Jack F. Morris and Louise C. Morris to Richland County $197,000
29210
204 Burbank St. from DDGER Enterprise, LLC to Ronald Davis, Sr. $112,000
412 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jaliyah Mosley and Charles K. Mosley $139,900
406 Moet Drive from Austin L. Henderson to Trevor M. Lynch $127,900
418 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kendra Ali $139,900
315 Beatty Road from Jesse Richardson to Renardo Tyson, Sr. $125,000
29212
14 Barberry Court from Jaime M. Walker to Jerome L. Smalls and Robin Hall Smalls $262,000
101 Waban Court from Teresa J. Rivers f/k/a Teresa Rivers-McDuffie and Johnny B. McDuffie, Jr. to Tibra Johnson $189,000
210 Pinnacle Drive from Julia R. Hardy to Karen L. Elder $191,000
29223
1430 Rabon Farms Lane from Sheron N. Sutton to Tyiesha Monique Staley $114,000
2030 Bermuda Hills Road from Residuary Trust Under Article 4(A) of the Last Will and Testament of Robert S. Faulkner to Jesse Adam Schopf, Jennifer Marie Sanchez Culver and Barbara J. Schopf $329,000
200 Grinders Mill Road from Nylor P. Coleman to William Lester $147,000
116 Shallow Brook Drive from Deborah A. Shurr a/k/a Deborah Ashe Shurr to Anthony M. Washington and Triena V. Washington $300,000
5 Polo Hill Court from Young-Gyun Kim and Jong-Sook Kim to Hui Zhou $222,500
1714 Crestview Avenue from Arelys A. Naranjo n/k/a Arelys Alfonso to Delia Antonieta Francis Esquina and Yisel Soledad Ceballos Francis $149,900
8020 Loch Lane from Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Khan Legacy, LLC $121,000
1609 Alpha Court from Robert A. Parks to Sidney R. Doctor $104,950
1 Habitat Court from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Jacqueline Kim and Mark Hodgson $135,000
317 White Birch Circle from Roger D. McKelvey and Julie C. McKelvey to Michael C. Goddard and Cecily J. Goddard $267,500
17 Sweet Gum Court from Howard D. Miller and Joellen M. Miller to Richard A. Neth $442,000
1237 Parliament Lakes Drive from Monica B. Monet and Margaret A. Monet to Dwaine Christian Wagner $125,500
213 Oak Creek Circle from Britt Kingsley Roberts and Julia M. Roberts to Gabriel Correa and Cassandra M. Rivera $131,000
29229
501 Gingerbread Court S. from Gene Edward Angell and Carol Ann Angell to Jasmine McClam $140,000
237 Berkeley Ridge from Robert A. DeBenedetto a/k/a Robert DeBenedetto and Linda E. DeBenedetto a/k/a Linda DeBenedetto to HPA US1, LLC $220,000
100 Ash Bay Road from Raymond W. Lancaster and Melanie Lancaster to Linda S. Hill and Faith C. Hill $134,200
770 Edenhall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Denise Colette Santiago $290,000
777 Edenhall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John D. Williams, Jr. and Nicole Marie Mouzon $296,997
192 Ivey Square Drive from Anne W. Cannon to Lois A. Stinson $137,000
112 Summit Ridge Court from Bill K. Ray to Valencia Spigner Washington $152,998
108 Fawnhill Court from Evan M. Pressman to Larrius Jacobie O’Neal and Tracey Nicole O’Neal $155,000
121 Deer Pass Way from William D. Frew and Carreen M. Frew to Mark A. Kelso $234,000
402 Brickingham Way from Verdia Smith a/k/a Verdia C. Smith to Marion H. Anderson $188,500
4 Mapleleaf Drive from Jeffrey M. Shuey and Tashia G. Shuey to Edwin Miguel Torres-Torres and Nina M. Ortego Encarnacion $215,000
122 Avebury Lane from Estate of Judith Boepple to Deborah C. McCall and Thomas J. McCall $124,900
208 E. Waverly Place Court from Aaron Bartfield to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $123,000
110 Fawnhill Court from Tandon Family Limited Partnership to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $138,000
630 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jonaz A. Torres Martinez and Mercedes Garcia De Torres $196,000
601 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Eric C. Jensen and Christina Jensen $223,803
410 Dahoon Drive from Steve L. Chandler, III and Dawn Robinson f/k/a Dawn Chandler to Sonya Nicole Jeffcoat $115,000
1095 Acacia Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Raheem Campbell and Tenecia Campbell $227,500
434 Chalmers Lane from Andrew R. Duffee and Stephanie M. Duffee to Steven K. Alexander and Stacey E. Rhodes $182,900
404 Edenhall Drive from Terry W. Perkins and Vonetta Yeager Perkins to John F. Chalkey and Donna B. Chalkey $230,000
600 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Candice Webber $224,557
700 PennyWell Court from Jamie L. Boney and James Lee Boney, III to Marcus D. Leslie $210,000
321 Algrave Way from Alana N. Alamon-Scott to Terrance Richardson and Tawonna Carson $165,000
205 Sandy Lake Road from Brian Butler to John Reeves and Beth Reeves $214,900
367 Cornflower Drive from Dennis R. Patterson and Jacqueline M. Patterson to Leroy Moses, Sr. $189,900
2319 Wilkinson Drive from Travis Pollard and Tiffany Pollard to Brandi A. Frazier and Marshall Phillips, Jr. $152,000
713 Harbor Vista Drive from Floyd Patrick Hart and Sheila Page Hart to Eric Tillman $327,000
100 Ridge Spring Drive from Janet L. Foreman to Jamie Drew $139,600
215 Jordan Springs Circle from Shayla Monique Robinson to Allan A. Alexander and Malisa R. Alexander $264,900
18 Woodlands Ridge Court from Stephanie Ann Masek n/k/a Stephanie A. Trinks to Maureen K. Masek $130,000
107 Sailing Club Drive from Ralph Cole, Jr. and Laura M. Cole to Stephanie A. Trinks and Gary Benjamin Trinks $299,900
211 Alderston Way from Kenneth W. Lloyd, Jr. to Herbert Lorick, Jr. $175,900
Lexington County
29006
115 Cellar Lane from Savanna Kroll to Yvonne Evans $164,000
242 Summerland Avenue from Russell Lee Stockman and Magdeline S. Sutton to Dawson W. Hooley and Sheryl G. Hooley $113,000
29033
1124 Honeysuckle St. from Daniel K. Gooch and Jennie L. Gooch to Raulin Capri and Ashley Vaughn $268,000
1987 Airport Boulevard from VRAJ Hospitality, LLC to SW Hotels, LLC $2,800,000
723 Jansen Avenue from Edward E. Enfinger and Laurel R. Addy to Kerri Lowe Dilworth $192,000
29036
1039 Night Harbor Circle from John M. Evans, Jr. and Carolyn F. Evans to Dave Gemming and Kay Gemming $295,000
858 Sandbar Road from Vera B. Summer Revocable Trust to Julie Reese Hawkins and Woodrow Lee Hawkins $750,000
243 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Thomas Crayton Meredith, IV and Keri Richardson Meredith $179,400
1130 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jedekiah Shane Causey $162,500
532 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kyle Van Deusen and Marissa Van Deusen $322,233
540 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher C. Haley and Christina Haley $318,465
231 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua T. Bridges and Chelsea L. Bridges $186,000
1113 Floyd Slice Court from Teresa Dean Norton to Mary Wells Collins $240,000
304 Eagle Claw Drive from Marcus L. Jackman and Susan E. Jackman to Amasa Lyman Mecham and Amanda Mecham $280,000
316 Firebridge Drive from Kayla N. Abnathey and Harold E. Abnathey, Jr. to Amanda Kristen Carlock $143,000
924 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gregory W. Hunter $326,320
112 Owl Trace Lane from Robert A. Milan, III, R.A. Milam, IV, Christiana Milam Hook and Martha M. Milam to Tranaya V. Walker $126,250
324 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John K. Price and Jennifer R. Price $442,274
109 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Victoria L. Fenters and William Fenters $375,000
29054
1624 Bombing Range Court from Charles Edward Wyont and Karen Crouch Wyont to Hannah E. Kowalczyk and Russell Kowalczyk $310,000
458 Creek End Circle from Barbara Burton Guzior Revocable Trust to Doris H. Tice and Tim Kirby $167,000
3339 Augusta Highway from Fabrister Ranch, L.P. to Logia Investments, LLC $1,700,000
170 Windy Hill Drive from Rawl Farms Land, LLC to Evan L. Thames $240,000
29063
223 Blue Cedar Road from Melanie C. Mantos to Elizabeth O. Green $167,500
220 Castle Vale Road from Jaime Lee Ketten, Jr. and Amanda Price Ketten to Bethany S. Nesbitt $152,000
29070
143 E. Church St. from Shiva Shri, LLC to Michael E. Hutchins $275,000
148 Harbour Watch Boulevard from Richard A. Palo and Cheryl D. Palo to Ancone Family Revocable Living Trust $355,000
29072
234 Pewter Drive from Thomas Aaron Keller and Joanna Keller to Clinton Willie Sease $295,000
109 White Horse Road from Brewer W. Leggett to Elizabeth Toohey $149,500
612 Cromer Road from Leaphart Family Revocable Living Trust to Robert L. Haygood and Joye L. Haygood $170,000
309 Richmond Farm Circle from Jermaine Percell to Jovani Daniel Garcia Ruvalcaba $148,000
308 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James J. Bilko and Staci Z. Bilko $404,000
345 Farmhouse Loop from Carolyn Mary Cutting to Scott Michael Cutting $165,000
131 Montelena Drive from Justin R. Matthews and Brittany S. Matthews to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $295,000
752 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Hyo Joung Lim $160,000
609 Spruce Glen Court from Charles E. Downs, Sr. and Regina M. Downs to Lauren M. Ford $269,900
755 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Beverly S. Baldwin $164,707
131 Montelena Drive from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Tehron Keith Harless and Kristen Sophia Harless $295,000
223 Waverly Court from Olivia L. Burleson to Sarah Johnson $119,000
425 Barn Plank Road from Michael R. Hornacek and Deborah A. Hornacek to Brannon Dale Miller and Kaylie Liess $186,900
100 Barrington Drive from Karen Braun to Claudia Karp, Irmgard Fernandez, Andrew Justin Karp and Alexander Tyler Karp $106,500
105 Merrimac Court from Yvonne L. Creekmore to Lugher Jackson Truluck $134,900
129 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Jennifer P. Marze $264,270
704 Stoneridge Drive from Katelin Jean Williamson and Clayton Lyal Williamson to Claiborne K. Patrick and Christopher D. Patrick $329,500
105 Phoenix Lane from David M. Raley, Sr. and Dianne M. Raley to Kaitlen E. White and Caleb A. Hubbard $147,000
134 Sterling Lake Drive from Carlos A. Soto and Jessica L. Soto to Thomas Coley Campbell and Jamie Springs Campbell $975,000
108 Otto Hegman Court from Kristopher Black and Deborah Black to Erica Reed and Austin Godwin $355,000
349 Kenwood Drive from James P. Benedict, Jr. and Kellie Benedict to Christian A. Driskill $488,000
322 Duck Creek Lane from Prabhjot McTague to Julie Patterson $246,000
266 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jason B. Hulion and Nicole A. Hulion $269,440
134 Stoney Creek Lane from William B. Hoole and Melissa Hoole to Delbert D. Crawshaw and Sharon W. Crawshaw $279,200
521 Fourteen Mile Lane from Patrick M. Lenz and Wendy L. Lenz to Andre William Cook, Jr. $265,000
308 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kobe Jacob Wall and Kacie Davenport Wall $275,000
436 Hayfield Lane from Lisa Sharpe f/k/a Lisa R. Jennings to Douglas M. Renew, Jr. and Michelle R. Renew $166,000
200 Kelsey Glen Drive from Richard L. Sheider, Sr. and Lisa S. Sheider to Stephanie Davis Straub and Michael Anthony Straub $424,500
105 Pink Camellia Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jesse Ratcliffe, Jr. and Lisa Ratcliffe $285,000
160 Park Place Circle from Kevin S. Madden Living Trust to Christine Tantum and Gregory Tantum $359,900
759 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley M. Thomas-Busch $157,000
108 Brookhill W. from Khalid Al-Amoudi to Allen Kendrick, Roy Harvey and Amanda Kendrick $239,900
430 Whispering Winds Drive from Heather F. Davis n/k/a Heather F. Crockett to Michael J. Michalski $182,900
105 Smith St. from Brian J. Pipkin to Mallori Kate Vansyckel and Judah Vansyckel $318,000
305 Ashley Hills Court from Richard P. Inman and Cynthia Gose Inman to Joshua M. Groh and Nadine L. Groh $411,100
156 Drooping Leaf Lane from Kerri E. Lowe a/k/a Kerri L. Dilworth to Jessica Victoria Vencill $184,900
104 Steelhead Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Steven W. Michael and Whitney R. Michael $534,070
141 Honey Hill Court from Kevin Scott Franklin and Tracey J. Franklin n/k/a Tracey Jean Franklin to Dylan Paul Mallory and Amanda Shea Dowdle $158,000
120 Shumard Leaf Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stanley Napoleon Edmonds and Angelica Cierra Edmonds $327,890
29073
241 Allenbrooke Way from John Bayless to Dallas Sherman Clapp $182,000
247 Keegan Rock Court from Eric J. Whitney and Jennifer M. Whitney to Theodore Louis Miller and Angela D. Miller $186,000
211 Wallace Circle from William R. Coker, Jr. to John H. Freeman $138,900
128 Crown Point Road from Beverly Jeannine Shealy and Gerald D. Shealy to Travis Johnathan Hawkins and Felicia Hawkins $282,000
129 Mansfield Circle from Steven D. Sexton to Jesse Garris $140,000
132 Rustic Crossing from David A. Stacey and Laurie J. Stacey to Christopher M. Huiett and Kareline Etheredge $236,500
819 Lone Oak Bend from Terry D. Sims and Danielle Sims to Benjamin David Rosell and Rebecca B. Rosell $379,888
185 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Zonpudeh E. Talley $241,000
425 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gregory S. Miller $216,848
343 Pleasant Creek Court from Jordan K. Griffin to Patrick D. Bennett $158,000
113 Black Walnut Court from Nicholas Scott and Natasha Scott to Ferid Kolenovic and Vanessa Blum $207,000
619 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John C. Burnett $246,214
488 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gregory D. Cloud Revocable Living Trust $150,687
3148 Emanuel Church Road from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Keith Diamond Turnbow, II and Magdiel Turnbow $160,000
508 Orange Court from Moshe Sinale and Bree Walsh to Ray L. Vanderhoff, II and Kira E. Vanderhoff $136,000
158 Double Eagle Circle from Martin A. Furmanek, Julianne Furmanek and Jesse C. Furmanek to Edwin Elton Johnson, Jr. $161,000
244 Kyzer Road from Christopher D. Fry to Bruce A. Dunlap $108,000
145 Blue Pine Lane from John C. Burnett to Alexandra Fife and Nicholas Fife $185,000
112 Kings Way from Keith N. Stuckey and Joan B., Stuckey to Donald Keith Brown and Phillip David Beeler $369,900
208 Sky Crest Court from Jessica Vencill to James Gregory Moes $127,000
141 Tea Olive Avenue from Edwin Colon, Jr. and Bernadette Colon to Benjamin Ashley Smithers and Sarah Patricia Smithers $167,500
129 Living Waters Boulevard from Model Home Holdings, LLC to Christopher J. Ahern and Tami A. Ahern $224,899
29169
440 Canter St. from Jaeger Capital Management, LLC to Fukuoka Capital, LLC $210,000
1768 McSwain Drive from Craig A. Sandsted to Michael S. Powers and Tracy Jan Powers $270,000
622 Ashwood Circle from Anne Reddick Mitchum to Margaret R. Richardson $165,000
100 Eagle Nest Trail from James C. Fitzhugh and Kathy Seabolt Fitzhugh to Jason L. Hazel and Jessica S. Hazel $337,500
126 1/2 Bonnie St. from John D. O’Cain, III to Sumter MHP LLC $396,000
1301 Guignard Avenue from Joseph M. Murphy to Kenneth William Ebener and Elizabeth Brooke Huggins Ebener $199,000
829 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Forrest B. Quinn to Lauren McAlexander and Tyler Best $163,500
123 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephanie Harkness $159,774
204 Timber Ridge from Matthew Ray and Kerri B. Ray to Bryan Della Volpe and Kylee Della Volpe $260,000
29170
174 Derby Drive from Real Estate Doctors, LLC to Timothy C. Workman $180,000
160 Darby Way from VVW Development Ltd. Co. to Johnna Dale Dunn, Gina Irwin Lee and Amanda Lee Dunn $166,000
312 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lawrence M. Curry, Sr. and Kinya L. Curry $204,999
263 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jonathan C. Pridmore and Kelsey Farrell $215,000
1065 Crest Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Gereman Jaramillo and Nestor Enrique Jaramillo $206,000
116 Travis Lane from Lynette Jean Bush to Simon R. Matthews $135,000
200 Cherry Grove Drive from Andre R. Girard and Pamela J. Girard to Gaylene M. Kingsley $145,000
317 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Megan M. McCreery $197,000
168 Whispering Glen Circle from Joel Zachari Minton to Jason D. Cline $158,275
3115 Cimarron Trail from Carl Stanley Spears to Sarah Nell Lader $136,527
29172
618 Pine Branch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Warren Colyer and Jeanette Colyer $161,000
29210
106 Holborn Court from Stanley Winfrey and Tianda Winfrey to Kristi Carlock-Taylor $135,000
719 Woodland Hills Road from Qin Zheng to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $113,000
458 Forest Grove Circle from Donnie C. Chambers and Onetha G. Chambers to Regina Yvette Wise $158,000
136 Beth Hope Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alyssa D. Douty and C. Preston Grisham $220,000
1027 Greenridge Lane from Samantha Brabham n/k/a Samantha Brabham Marsh to Ryosuke Watanabe $185,000
3219 Montcrest Road from Daniel Diaz to Camren B. Brown $129,000
29212
243 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Linda F. Martin $338,596
1824 Cedarbrook Drive from Susan Rebecca Kelley to Jesse Stone $168,888
150 Gaslight Lane from Richard C. Crumpler and Chelsea L. Crumpler to Timothy M. Duerr and Emily Joan Day Kelley $280,000
1719 Quail Valley E. from Henry B. Chavous, IV and Lyndsey Hite Chavous to Christopher O. Small and Lauren A. Small $221,000
119 Hillshire Court from James Everett Helms and Ruth Branch Helms to Sally Bedenbaugh Estes $189,900
120 Sheath Drive from Michael L. Gibson and Martha K. Gibson to Paul Lawrence Schmidt and Tina Marie Schmidt $222,000
213 Hillsborough Road from David B. Dreher and Abby F. Dreher to Andrew Carnahan and Michelle Carnahan $156,000
24 Stonebriar Road from John R. Gunter, Jr. and Debra M. Gunter to Jonathan J. Moser and Patricia Tudorache $192,900
6959 Nursery Road from Oliver S. Kolb to John R. Gunter, Jr. and Debra M. Gunter $175,900
126 Leslie Loch Lane from Aker Family Revocable Living Trust to David S. Fletcher and Deborah R. Fletcher $422,500
111 Bowland Court from Eric K. Ward to Richard J. Hine and Laura Katherine Garner $209,900
Kershaw County
29020
2102 McCarley Drive from Glen A. Davis and Ann D. Fowler to James R. Moenning and Megan E. Moenning $193,000
2002 Brook Drive from Hunter Young and Jennifer Young to Edgar V. Paschal, III $170,000
116 Hackamore Lane from William E. Mangum and Dina E. Mangum to Marshal E. Snyder and Mary D. Snyder $305,000
162 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles Edward Marcure and Trena Lynn Marcure $209,257
34 Vintage Oak Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Calvin Victor Boykin, Jr. and Melissa A. Boykin $213,941
153 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles Richard Blake Nelson $188,000
1872 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Allen M. Edwards $161,392
1022 Broad St. from Sok Andrew Yun to Jee Soon Kim $120,000
124 Hackamore Lane from Rachel L. McLaughlin to Whispering Wind Properties, LLC $295,000
1036 Broad St. from Dorothy Sewell Newman, Joan Ella N. Sheorn, Elbert B. Newman, Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Newman to Gen W X and Y Holdings, LLC $180,000
2273C Horton Cove Road from Scott R. Kerns and Susan F. Kerns to April S. Efros and James H. Efros $825,000
29045
41 Strawberry Field Lane from Carol A. Baker to Randy A. Jones and Alaina S. Jones $215,000
1220 West St. from Madi Investments, LLC to Jennifer Marie Robinson $123,000
29078
1020 Meadow Drive from Wendy Carter to Keith M. Rivera and Jordan N. Todd Rivera $116,000
18 Kentucky Derby Court from Joey E. Dean and Janae C. Dean to Andrew D. Tate and Annette L. Tate $250,000
21 Leatherwood Drive from Christopher Pair and Mandy Pair to David J. Napolitano and Kim A. Napolitano $256,900
25 Falcon Crest Road from Keri D. Gainey n/k/a Keri D. Shirley to Elizabeth M. Volz $141,920
469 Smith Road from Marcia R. Brown to Robert Guy McManus $160,000
217 Williams Circle from Johnny R. Williams, Jr. to Williams Mobile Home Park of Lexington, LLC $165,000
1909 Springvale Road from Haile Watson and Lynda Watson to Brian W. Phelps and Sherry D. Phelps $147,000
1287 Highway 601 S. from Elizabeth A. Decoste and Paul T. Decoste to Patrick W. Kelly and Michelle L. Kelly $149,000
70 Mauser Drive from April M. Aidara and Cheikh M. Aidara to Sharon K. Statham $179,900
835 Sam St. from Edgar T. Miller and Diane R. Miller to Daniel J. Gardner and Mary Gardner $158,000
