‘Masterpiece’ mansion in Northeast Columbia mansion sells for $1.28 million

Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property.

A mansion in Northeast Columbia has sold for $1.28 million.

The home at 104 Old Camp Road in Woodcreek Farms was sold by Timothy L. Putnam Revocable Trust to Carlos A. Soto.

Zillow called the home a “Grand Scale masterpiece” sitting on 2.38 acres. It has four bedrooms (possibly a fifth) and 4.5 baths and is “distinguished in design, craftsmanship, & engineering,” the listing website said.

Here are the other property transfers for the week





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Top Five Richland County

Parcel E, Parcel E-2A, Parcel E-3A and Parcel E-1A located off White House Road 29209 from Columbia Venture, LLC to Prospect Hill of Edisto Island, LLC $1,450,454

104 Old Camp Road 29045 from Timothy L. Putnam Revocable Trust to Carlos A. Soto $1,280,000

719 Blanding St. 29201 from David M. Graves and Barbara R. Graves to George Cornelius Boney and Ellen Weinberg Boney $775,000

1241 Wonder Drive 29036 from Dallas D. Ball and Kimberly G. Ball to Steven Hunt Dyer, Jr. and Michelle C. Dyer $722,000

74 Top Sail Court 29201 from David L. Rich and Martha Rich to Gacquette R. Jennings $575,000

Top Five Lexington County

1987 Airport Boulevard 29033 from VRAJ Hospitality, LLC to SW Hotels, LLC $2,800,000

3339 Augusta Highway 29054 from Fabrister Ranch, L.P. to Logia Investments, LLC $1,700,000

134 Sterling Lake Drive 29072 from Carlos A. Soto and Jessica L. Soto to Thomas Coley Campbel;l and Jamie Springs Campbell $975,000

858 Sandbar Road 29036 from Vera B. Summer Revocable Trust to Julie Reese Hawkins and Woodrow Lee Hawkins $750,000

104 Steelhead Court 29072 from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Steven W. Michael and Whitney R. Michael $534,070

Top Three Kershaw County

2273C Horton Cove Road 29020 from Scott R. Kerns and Susan F. Kerns to April S. Efros and James H. Efros $825,000

116 Hackamore Lane 29020 from William E. Mangum and Dina E. Mangum to Marshal E. Snyder and Mary D. Snyder $305,000

124 Hackamore Lane 29020 from Rachel L. McLaughlin to Whispering Wind Properties, LLC $295,000

Richland County

29016





221 Plantation Parkway from Ryan G. Brooks and Lauren E. Brooks to James R. Salley, IV and Catherine Salley $200,000

441 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ralph Fulmore $370,716

245 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Crystal Nicole Randall and Rodney J. Randall $277,520

524 Holland Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brittney Nicole Burgess $220,320

121 High Pointe Drive from Matthew C. Hulett and Christy P. Hulett f/k/a Christy Powers to Brian J. Butler and Malene D. Butler $457,000

8695 Winnsboro Road from Willis A. Bruce and Doris Jo Bruce to Donald Joshua Bruce $240,000

317 Red Tail Drive from Samuel Abel Lake, Sam Y. Lake and Karen D. Lake to Sean L. Williams $207,500

W/S Syrup Mill Road and Persimmon Ford Road from George R.P. Walker, III and George R.P. Walker, Jr. Family Trust to Heyward H. Fouche, Jr. and Elisabeth G. Fouche $188,500

1185 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Terry Holmes and Vanessa Holmes $262,204

1150 Valley Estates from Leroy A. Mars, Jr. and Ashley Z. Mars to Larry Thomas and Courtney Thomas $316,000

29036





107 Kingship Drive from Blaise Fitzgerald and Tara Fitzgerald to Evergreen Real Estate Holdings, LLC $240,000

340 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Benjamin A. Brooks and Laura Ann Brooks $260,425

330 Lanyard Lane from Henry O’Merle Weed, III and Jennifer Lynn Weed to Megan E. Old $213,990

218 Hilton Village Drive from Paige B. Belt to Willie E. Hinson, Jr. and Anita Hartis Hinson $255,000

713 Helmsman Lane from Whitney Egan f/k/a Whitney Sara Brock and Kevin James Egan to James Edward Poston, III $202,000

Johnson Marina Road from Dorothy C. Goscinski a/k/a Dorothy Cloyd Goscinski and Robert Clark Cloyd to Fresh Church, LLC $205,000

661 Clover View Road from SIS Casa Properties, LLC to Jessica Lynn LaFollette $212,000

3 Cypress Springs Court from Brett J. Varner and Terra R. Varner to Matthew Lee Culler and Monica Lewis Culler $379,500

309 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Douglas and Monica Douglas $260,555

314 Explorer Drive from Joanne C. Coker to Matthew R. Schreiner and Angela L. Schreiner $260,000

1241 Wonder Drive from Dallas D. Ball and Kimberly G. Ball to Steven Hunt Dyer, Jr. and Michelle C. Dyer $722,000

114 Jasmine Bay Lane from Michael Witte and Linda K. Witte to Donald J. Petrone and Donna P. Dickson $285,000

113 Eunice Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stephen A. Miller and Carrie M. Miller $290,000

29045





54 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rickele R. Gennie and Sarah N. Gennie $276,143

704 N. Pinewalk Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Barbara Louise Coleman $228,406

811 Derby Downs Court from Summer Jade Green and Florence Uchendu to David Carlson and Justine Carlson $192,900

137 Sandy Haven Drive from George Adam Delk, Aubrey Delk and Ashley Lynn Jeffers to Ronald E. Turner $129,500

68 Sibley Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brian Washington and Amanda Hernandez $203,843

104 Old Camp Road from Timothy L. Putnam Revocable Trust to Carlos A. Soto $1,280,000

3077 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Elizabeth Dianne Davis and Mark Allen Davis $453,830

29061

1085 Motley Road from Louis P. Turner, Jr., David George Turner and Louis P. Turner, III to Billy Clowney $295,000

128 Pear Tree Circle from JPG Properties, LLC to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $100,000

209 Fox Run Drive from Carolina-George Line Investments, LLC and Steve Sutter to Kathi A. Snyder and Gilbert L. Snyder $209,288

29063





566 Crawfish Lane from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Ten, LLC to Kimberly Bigbee and James Bigbee $305,000

7 Hollenbeck Court from Jamie M. Baker and Sonya L. Baker to Brian P. Gault and Cara L. Gault $235,000

227 River Creek Drive from Estate of Jon R. Johnson to Robin Jeanne Syfert and Thomas Alan Syfert $310,000

416 Ivy Green Lane from Vicki L. Moore to Constance K. Howell $155,000

184 Stonemont Drive from Jonathan P. Ouzts and Suzanne L. Ouzts to Robert E. Varn $254,900

111 Tranquil Trail from Norman L. Jarrells and Mary K. Jarrells to Donna R. Croom $261,000

105 Brafield Place from Ronald D. Smoak, Jr. to Daniel G. Johnson and Tabatha Walker $141,500

125 Sweet Thorne Road from W. Patrick Greene to Michael Roberge $158,900

406 Charing Cross Road from Scott Hartman to Michael E. Carr and Anita M. Carr $155,000

10 Scanley Court from Matthew L. Bloniarz a/k/a Matthew Bloniarz to Logan T. Simpson and Hannah R. Simpson $153,000

5 Laurent Court from Christopher Massey and Celia Massey to Michael Jason Hermelin and Julia Lynn Hermelin $490,000

29201





1829 Senate St., Unit 1-C from Paula Harper Bethea to Howard E. Duvall, Jr. and Allianne T. Duvall $225,000

127 Candleberry Circle from Lucian Allen Lawhead to Romie Sarand Barnes and Rodney Alvin Hancock $165,000

1111 Lancaster St. from Robert F. Bennett to Eleanor G. Wu and Lawrence R. Wu $119,900

74 Top Sail Court from David L. Rich and Martha Rich to Gacquette R. Jennings $575,000

1929 Bluff Road, Units 60, 61 and 65 from S C Ashley Investments, LLC to Freeport Investments, LLC $456,000

1048 Lancaster St. from Brent Dohn to Paul A. Ifkovits $338,000

611 Blanding St. from Matthew Varner to Michelle Lynn Crouse and Christopher Joseph Salmon $297,000

1049 Key Road, Unit 32 from Brainard Holdings, LLC to KRH Holdings, LLC $200,000

821 Calhoun St. from SOBR, LLC to Louis Rosenfield, Charlene Rosenfield and Robert J. Grimm $103,500

1324 Pulaski St., A208 from Kamlesh Tandon to Louis Rosenfield and Charlene Rosenfield $227,500

1320 Pulaski St., B104 from Anne Kimberly Butler-Bennett to Charles Barry Ammons, II $253,000

1085 Shop Road, #116 from David B. Martin and Wylene G. Martin to John F. Rawls $143,500

719 Blanding St. from David M. Graves and Barbara R. Graves to George Cornelius Boney and Ellen Weinberg Boney $775,000

29203





316 Hamilton Drive from WJH LLC to Samuel P. Desir $134,500

4228 Monticello Road from John Robertson and Deborah J. McQuilkin Revocable Living Trust to Sarah Christine Riser $125,000

3501 Palmetto Avenue from John Daniel Jenkins to Donald K. Parkman, Jr. $106,000

29204





2734 Glenwood Road from Christopher David Burke and Leslie Rene Pearson to Brady Buffum and Samantha Borghild Anderson $147,500

102 Walden Court from Britton Benkwith Cohn to Jean Slack $169,000

1844 Winsor Hills Drive from Dyan P. Coker to Amanda K. Finnen $126,000

3856 Edinburgh Road from K&L Enterprise, LLC to Plum Properties, LLC $100,500

29205





503 Tyler St. from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Stephen G. Velisek $110,000

4130 Blossom St. from Christopher M. Brown and Marie S. Brown to William Stanley and Jennifer Stanley $555,000

5121 and 5123 Kilbourne Road from Daniel T. Sullivan to Neel Yajnik $112,000

2218 and 2208 Commerce Drive from Spur Carolina, LLC to Mary F. McCaskill $190,000

3304 Cannon St. from Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Ronald Callahan $124,900

2112 Rosewood Drive from Terreck Holdings, LLC to David W. Byrd $127,000

1122 S. Kilbourne Road from Tammy Carter f/k/a Tammy M. Collins to Paige Brett and David Glunt $150,000

2931 Devine St. from Sean G. Taylor and Genevieve E. Taylor to G & M Properties of South Carolina, LLC $165,000

220 Deerwood St. from David Andrew Eisenreich and Joseph Holmes Eisenreich to Christopher Seamon $212,000

14 Myrtle Court from Stacey R. Calvert to Julio E. Mendoza, Jr. $507,150

3529 Heyward St. from Christine L. Sellers n/k/a Christine Sullivan to Rebecca Claire Suzanne Janzen $225,000

2832 Burney Drive from G. Allen Rutter to Lee Willm $105,000

3601 Old Lamplighter Road from Gerald B. Sonenshine and Nancy L. Sonenshine to Megan R. McCullough and Aaron M. McCullough $253,000

29209





320 Hampton Creek Court from Gina N. Smith and Robert Gilbert to Scott S. Roeder and Janaia J. Roeder $423,000

14 New Grant Court from Marc T. Kaelin and Andrea W. Kaelin to Rebecca Sue North and Andrew Mark North $522,000

10 Braiden Manor Road from Brian Boomhower to Brandon S. Spivey $136,500

517 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Leroy Anthony White $168,172

127 Top Forest Drive from Julian L. Greer and William T. Greer, III to Ramachellappan Sairam, Alamelu Venkatakrishnan Sairam and Nikil K. Sairam $126,000

279 Ashewood Lake Drive from Larry Thomas to Rise Colleen Dent $155,000

519 Burnside Drive from Rachel E. Thibodeaux and Kyle W. Thibodeaux to Robin M. Wolff and Taliyah J. Wolff $139,900

Parcel E, Parcel E-2A, Parcel E-3A and Parcel E-1A located off White House Road from Columbia Venture, LLC to Prospect Hill of Edisto Island, LLC $1,450,454

843 Forest Park Road from Linda J. Johnson to Kelley L. Harris $151,500

4 Knollwood Court from Jack F. Morris and Louise C. Morris to Richland County $197,000

29210





204 Burbank St. from DDGER Enterprise, LLC to Ronald Davis, Sr. $112,000

412 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jaliyah Mosley and Charles K. Mosley $139,900

406 Moet Drive from Austin L. Henderson to Trevor M. Lynch $127,900

418 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Kendra Ali $139,900

315 Beatty Road from Jesse Richardson to Renardo Tyson, Sr. $125,000

29212





14 Barberry Court from Jaime M. Walker to Jerome L. Smalls and Robin Hall Smalls $262,000

101 Waban Court from Teresa J. Rivers f/k/a Teresa Rivers-McDuffie and Johnny B. McDuffie, Jr. to Tibra Johnson $189,000

210 Pinnacle Drive from Julia R. Hardy to Karen L. Elder $191,000

29223





1430 Rabon Farms Lane from Sheron N. Sutton to Tyiesha Monique Staley $114,000

2030 Bermuda Hills Road from Residuary Trust Under Article 4(A) of the Last Will and Testament of Robert S. Faulkner to Jesse Adam Schopf, Jennifer Marie Sanchez Culver and Barbara J. Schopf $329,000

200 Grinders Mill Road from Nylor P. Coleman to William Lester $147,000

116 Shallow Brook Drive from Deborah A. Shurr a/k/a Deborah Ashe Shurr to Anthony M. Washington and Triena V. Washington $300,000

5 Polo Hill Court from Young-Gyun Kim and Jong-Sook Kim to Hui Zhou $222,500

1714 Crestview Avenue from Arelys A. Naranjo n/k/a Arelys Alfonso to Delia Antonieta Francis Esquina and Yisel Soledad Ceballos Francis $149,900

8020 Loch Lane from Pennymac Loan Services, LLC to Khan Legacy, LLC $121,000

1609 Alpha Court from Robert A. Parks to Sidney R. Doctor $104,950

1 Habitat Court from Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Jacqueline Kim and Mark Hodgson $135,000

317 White Birch Circle from Roger D. McKelvey and Julie C. McKelvey to Michael C. Goddard and Cecily J. Goddard $267,500

17 Sweet Gum Court from Howard D. Miller and Joellen M. Miller to Richard A. Neth $442,000

1237 Parliament Lakes Drive from Monica B. Monet and Margaret A. Monet to Dwaine Christian Wagner $125,500

213 Oak Creek Circle from Britt Kingsley Roberts and Julia M. Roberts to Gabriel Correa and Cassandra M. Rivera $131,000

29229





501 Gingerbread Court S. from Gene Edward Angell and Carol Ann Angell to Jasmine McClam $140,000

237 Berkeley Ridge from Robert A. DeBenedetto a/k/a Robert DeBenedetto and Linda E. DeBenedetto a/k/a Linda DeBenedetto to HPA US1, LLC $220,000

100 Ash Bay Road from Raymond W. Lancaster and Melanie Lancaster to Linda S. Hill and Faith C. Hill $134,200

770 Edenhall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Denise Colette Santiago $290,000

777 Edenhall Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John D. Williams, Jr. and Nicole Marie Mouzon $296,997

192 Ivey Square Drive from Anne W. Cannon to Lois A. Stinson $137,000

112 Summit Ridge Court from Bill K. Ray to Valencia Spigner Washington $152,998

108 Fawnhill Court from Evan M. Pressman to Larrius Jacobie O’Neal and Tracey Nicole O’Neal $155,000

121 Deer Pass Way from William D. Frew and Carreen M. Frew to Mark A. Kelso $234,000

402 Brickingham Way from Verdia Smith a/k/a Verdia C. Smith to Marion H. Anderson $188,500

4 Mapleleaf Drive from Jeffrey M. Shuey and Tashia G. Shuey to Edwin Miguel Torres-Torres and Nina M. Ortego Encarnacion $215,000

122 Avebury Lane from Estate of Judith Boepple to Deborah C. McCall and Thomas J. McCall $124,900

208 E. Waverly Place Court from Aaron Bartfield to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $123,000

110 Fawnhill Court from Tandon Family Limited Partnership to SFR JV-1 Property LLC $138,000

630 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jonaz A. Torres Martinez and Mercedes Garcia De Torres $196,000

601 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Eric C. Jensen and Christina Jensen $223,803

410 Dahoon Drive from Steve L. Chandler, III and Dawn Robinson f/k/a Dawn Chandler to Sonya Nicole Jeffcoat $115,000

1095 Acacia Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Raheem Campbell and Tenecia Campbell $227,500

434 Chalmers Lane from Andrew R. Duffee and Stephanie M. Duffee to Steven K. Alexander and Stacey E. Rhodes $182,900

404 Edenhall Drive from Terry W. Perkins and Vonetta Yeager Perkins to John F. Chalkey and Donna B. Chalkey $230,000

600 Teaberry Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Candice Webber $224,557

700 PennyWell Court from Jamie L. Boney and James Lee Boney, III to Marcus D. Leslie $210,000

321 Algrave Way from Alana N. Alamon-Scott to Terrance Richardson and Tawonna Carson $165,000

205 Sandy Lake Road from Brian Butler to John Reeves and Beth Reeves $214,900

367 Cornflower Drive from Dennis R. Patterson and Jacqueline M. Patterson to Leroy Moses, Sr. $189,900

2319 Wilkinson Drive from Travis Pollard and Tiffany Pollard to Brandi A. Frazier and Marshall Phillips, Jr. $152,000

713 Harbor Vista Drive from Floyd Patrick Hart and Sheila Page Hart to Eric Tillman $327,000

100 Ridge Spring Drive from Janet L. Foreman to Jamie Drew $139,600

215 Jordan Springs Circle from Shayla Monique Robinson to Allan A. Alexander and Malisa R. Alexander $264,900

18 Woodlands Ridge Court from Stephanie Ann Masek n/k/a Stephanie A. Trinks to Maureen K. Masek $130,000

107 Sailing Club Drive from Ralph Cole, Jr. and Laura M. Cole to Stephanie A. Trinks and Gary Benjamin Trinks $299,900

211 Alderston Way from Kenneth W. Lloyd, Jr. to Herbert Lorick, Jr. $175,900

Lexington County

29006





115 Cellar Lane from Savanna Kroll to Yvonne Evans $164,000

242 Summerland Avenue from Russell Lee Stockman and Magdeline S. Sutton to Dawson W. Hooley and Sheryl G. Hooley $113,000

29033





1124 Honeysuckle St. from Daniel K. Gooch and Jennie L. Gooch to Raulin Capri and Ashley Vaughn $268,000

1987 Airport Boulevard from VRAJ Hospitality, LLC to SW Hotels, LLC $2,800,000

723 Jansen Avenue from Edward E. Enfinger and Laurel R. Addy to Kerri Lowe Dilworth $192,000

29036





1039 Night Harbor Circle from John M. Evans, Jr. and Carolyn F. Evans to Dave Gemming and Kay Gemming $295,000

858 Sandbar Road from Vera B. Summer Revocable Trust to Julie Reese Hawkins and Woodrow Lee Hawkins $750,000

243 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Thomas Crayton Meredith, IV and Keri Richardson Meredith $179,400

1130 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jedekiah Shane Causey $162,500

532 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kyle Van Deusen and Marissa Van Deusen $322,233

540 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Christopher C. Haley and Christina Haley $318,465

231 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Joshua T. Bridges and Chelsea L. Bridges $186,000

1113 Floyd Slice Court from Teresa Dean Norton to Mary Wells Collins $240,000

304 Eagle Claw Drive from Marcus L. Jackman and Susan E. Jackman to Amasa Lyman Mecham and Amanda Mecham $280,000

316 Firebridge Drive from Kayla N. Abnathey and Harold E. Abnathey, Jr. to Amanda Kristen Carlock $143,000

924 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gregory W. Hunter $326,320

112 Owl Trace Lane from Robert A. Milan, III, R.A. Milam, IV, Christiana Milam Hook and Martha M. Milam to Tranaya V. Walker $126,250

324 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John K. Price and Jennifer R. Price $442,274

109 Limestone Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Victoria L. Fenters and William Fenters $375,000

29054





1624 Bombing Range Court from Charles Edward Wyont and Karen Crouch Wyont to Hannah E. Kowalczyk and Russell Kowalczyk $310,000

458 Creek End Circle from Barbara Burton Guzior Revocable Trust to Doris H. Tice and Tim Kirby $167,000

3339 Augusta Highway from Fabrister Ranch, L.P. to Logia Investments, LLC $1,700,000

170 Windy Hill Drive from Rawl Farms Land, LLC to Evan L. Thames $240,000

29063





223 Blue Cedar Road from Melanie C. Mantos to Elizabeth O. Green $167,500

220 Castle Vale Road from Jaime Lee Ketten, Jr. and Amanda Price Ketten to Bethany S. Nesbitt $152,000

29070





143 E. Church St. from Shiva Shri, LLC to Michael E. Hutchins $275,000

148 Harbour Watch Boulevard from Richard A. Palo and Cheryl D. Palo to Ancone Family Revocable Living Trust $355,000

29072





234 Pewter Drive from Thomas Aaron Keller and Joanna Keller to Clinton Willie Sease $295,000

109 White Horse Road from Brewer W. Leggett to Elizabeth Toohey $149,500

612 Cromer Road from Leaphart Family Revocable Living Trust to Robert L. Haygood and Joye L. Haygood $170,000

309 Richmond Farm Circle from Jermaine Percell to Jovani Daniel Garcia Ruvalcaba $148,000

308 Mossback Trail from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James J. Bilko and Staci Z. Bilko $404,000

345 Farmhouse Loop from Carolyn Mary Cutting to Scott Michael Cutting $165,000

131 Montelena Drive from Justin R. Matthews and Brittany S. Matthews to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $295,000

752 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Hyo Joung Lim $160,000

609 Spruce Glen Court from Charles E. Downs, Sr. and Regina M. Downs to Lauren M. Ford $269,900

755 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Beverly S. Baldwin $164,707

131 Montelena Drive from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Tehron Keith Harless and Kristen Sophia Harless $295,000

223 Waverly Court from Olivia L. Burleson to Sarah Johnson $119,000

425 Barn Plank Road from Michael R. Hornacek and Deborah A. Hornacek to Brannon Dale Miller and Kaylie Liess $186,900

100 Barrington Drive from Karen Braun to Claudia Karp, Irmgard Fernandez, Andrew Justin Karp and Alexander Tyler Karp $106,500

105 Merrimac Court from Yvonne L. Creekmore to Lugher Jackson Truluck $134,900

129 Village View Way from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Jennifer P. Marze $264,270

704 Stoneridge Drive from Katelin Jean Williamson and Clayton Lyal Williamson to Claiborne K. Patrick and Christopher D. Patrick $329,500

105 Phoenix Lane from David M. Raley, Sr. and Dianne M. Raley to Kaitlen E. White and Caleb A. Hubbard $147,000

134 Sterling Lake Drive from Carlos A. Soto and Jessica L. Soto to Thomas Coley Campbell and Jamie Springs Campbell $975,000

108 Otto Hegman Court from Kristopher Black and Deborah Black to Erica Reed and Austin Godwin $355,000

349 Kenwood Drive from James P. Benedict, Jr. and Kellie Benedict to Christian A. Driskill $488,000

322 Duck Creek Lane from Prabhjot McTague to Julie Patterson $246,000

266 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jason B. Hulion and Nicole A. Hulion $269,440

134 Stoney Creek Lane from William B. Hoole and Melissa Hoole to Delbert D. Crawshaw and Sharon W. Crawshaw $279,200

521 Fourteen Mile Lane from Patrick M. Lenz and Wendy L. Lenz to Andre William Cook, Jr. $265,000

308 White Oleander Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kobe Jacob Wall and Kacie Davenport Wall $275,000

436 Hayfield Lane from Lisa Sharpe f/k/a Lisa R. Jennings to Douglas M. Renew, Jr. and Michelle R. Renew $166,000

200 Kelsey Glen Drive from Richard L. Sheider, Sr. and Lisa S. Sheider to Stephanie Davis Straub and Michael Anthony Straub $424,500

105 Pink Camellia Lane from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Jesse Ratcliffe, Jr. and Lisa Ratcliffe $285,000

160 Park Place Circle from Kevin S. Madden Living Trust to Christine Tantum and Gregory Tantum $359,900

759 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ashley M. Thomas-Busch $157,000

108 Brookhill W. from Khalid Al-Amoudi to Allen Kendrick, Roy Harvey and Amanda Kendrick $239,900

430 Whispering Winds Drive from Heather F. Davis n/k/a Heather F. Crockett to Michael J. Michalski $182,900

105 Smith St. from Brian J. Pipkin to Mallori Kate Vansyckel and Judah Vansyckel $318,000

305 Ashley Hills Court from Richard P. Inman and Cynthia Gose Inman to Joshua M. Groh and Nadine L. Groh $411,100

156 Drooping Leaf Lane from Kerri E. Lowe a/k/a Kerri L. Dilworth to Jessica Victoria Vencill $184,900

104 Steelhead Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Steven W. Michael and Whitney R. Michael $534,070

141 Honey Hill Court from Kevin Scott Franklin and Tracey J. Franklin n/k/a Tracey Jean Franklin to Dylan Paul Mallory and Amanda Shea Dowdle $158,000

120 Shumard Leaf Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stanley Napoleon Edmonds and Angelica Cierra Edmonds $327,890

29073





241 Allenbrooke Way from John Bayless to Dallas Sherman Clapp $182,000

247 Keegan Rock Court from Eric J. Whitney and Jennifer M. Whitney to Theodore Louis Miller and Angela D. Miller $186,000

211 Wallace Circle from William R. Coker, Jr. to John H. Freeman $138,900

128 Crown Point Road from Beverly Jeannine Shealy and Gerald D. Shealy to Travis Johnathan Hawkins and Felicia Hawkins $282,000

129 Mansfield Circle from Steven D. Sexton to Jesse Garris $140,000

132 Rustic Crossing from David A. Stacey and Laurie J. Stacey to Christopher M. Huiett and Kareline Etheredge $236,500

819 Lone Oak Bend from Terry D. Sims and Danielle Sims to Benjamin David Rosell and Rebecca B. Rosell $379,888

185 Sunny View Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Zonpudeh E. Talley $241,000

425 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Gregory S. Miller $216,848

343 Pleasant Creek Court from Jordan K. Griffin to Patrick D. Bennett $158,000

113 Black Walnut Court from Nicholas Scott and Natasha Scott to Ferid Kolenovic and Vanessa Blum $207,000

619 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to John C. Burnett $246,214

488 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gregory D. Cloud Revocable Living Trust $150,687

3148 Emanuel Church Road from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Keith Diamond Turnbow, II and Magdiel Turnbow $160,000

508 Orange Court from Moshe Sinale and Bree Walsh to Ray L. Vanderhoff, II and Kira E. Vanderhoff $136,000

158 Double Eagle Circle from Martin A. Furmanek, Julianne Furmanek and Jesse C. Furmanek to Edwin Elton Johnson, Jr. $161,000

244 Kyzer Road from Christopher D. Fry to Bruce A. Dunlap $108,000

145 Blue Pine Lane from John C. Burnett to Alexandra Fife and Nicholas Fife $185,000

112 Kings Way from Keith N. Stuckey and Joan B., Stuckey to Donald Keith Brown and Phillip David Beeler $369,900

208 Sky Crest Court from Jessica Vencill to James Gregory Moes $127,000

141 Tea Olive Avenue from Edwin Colon, Jr. and Bernadette Colon to Benjamin Ashley Smithers and Sarah Patricia Smithers $167,500

129 Living Waters Boulevard from Model Home Holdings, LLC to Christopher J. Ahern and Tami A. Ahern $224,899

29169





440 Canter St. from Jaeger Capital Management, LLC to Fukuoka Capital, LLC $210,000

1768 McSwain Drive from Craig A. Sandsted to Michael S. Powers and Tracy Jan Powers $270,000

622 Ashwood Circle from Anne Reddick Mitchum to Margaret R. Richardson $165,000

100 Eagle Nest Trail from James C. Fitzhugh and Kathy Seabolt Fitzhugh to Jason L. Hazel and Jessica S. Hazel $337,500

126 1/2 Bonnie St. from John D. O’Cain, III to Sumter MHP LLC $396,000

1301 Guignard Avenue from Joseph M. Murphy to Kenneth William Ebener and Elizabeth Brooke Huggins Ebener $199,000

829 Scarlet Leaf Lane from Forrest B. Quinn to Lauren McAlexander and Tyler Best $163,500

123 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephanie Harkness $159,774

204 Timber Ridge from Matthew Ray and Kerri B. Ray to Bryan Della Volpe and Kylee Della Volpe $260,000

29170





174 Derby Drive from Real Estate Doctors, LLC to Timothy C. Workman $180,000

160 Darby Way from VVW Development Ltd. Co. to Johnna Dale Dunn, Gina Irwin Lee and Amanda Lee Dunn $166,000

312 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lawrence M. Curry, Sr. and Kinya L. Curry $204,999

263 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jonathan C. Pridmore and Kelsey Farrell $215,000

1065 Crest Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Gereman Jaramillo and Nestor Enrique Jaramillo $206,000

116 Travis Lane from Lynette Jean Bush to Simon R. Matthews $135,000

200 Cherry Grove Drive from Andre R. Girard and Pamela J. Girard to Gaylene M. Kingsley $145,000

317 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Megan M. McCreery $197,000

168 Whispering Glen Circle from Joel Zachari Minton to Jason D. Cline $158,275

3115 Cimarron Trail from Carl Stanley Spears to Sarah Nell Lader $136,527

29172





618 Pine Branch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Warren Colyer and Jeanette Colyer $161,000

29210





106 Holborn Court from Stanley Winfrey and Tianda Winfrey to Kristi Carlock-Taylor $135,000

719 Woodland Hills Road from Qin Zheng to Conrex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $113,000

458 Forest Grove Circle from Donnie C. Chambers and Onetha G. Chambers to Regina Yvette Wise $158,000

136 Beth Hope Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Alyssa D. Douty and C. Preston Grisham $220,000

1027 Greenridge Lane from Samantha Brabham n/k/a Samantha Brabham Marsh to Ryosuke Watanabe $185,000

3219 Montcrest Road from Daniel Diaz to Camren B. Brown $129,000

29212





243 Regatta Forest Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Linda F. Martin $338,596

1824 Cedarbrook Drive from Susan Rebecca Kelley to Jesse Stone $168,888

150 Gaslight Lane from Richard C. Crumpler and Chelsea L. Crumpler to Timothy M. Duerr and Emily Joan Day Kelley $280,000

1719 Quail Valley E. from Henry B. Chavous, IV and Lyndsey Hite Chavous to Christopher O. Small and Lauren A. Small $221,000

119 Hillshire Court from James Everett Helms and Ruth Branch Helms to Sally Bedenbaugh Estes $189,900

120 Sheath Drive from Michael L. Gibson and Martha K. Gibson to Paul Lawrence Schmidt and Tina Marie Schmidt $222,000

213 Hillsborough Road from David B. Dreher and Abby F. Dreher to Andrew Carnahan and Michelle Carnahan $156,000

24 Stonebriar Road from John R. Gunter, Jr. and Debra M. Gunter to Jonathan J. Moser and Patricia Tudorache $192,900

6959 Nursery Road from Oliver S. Kolb to John R. Gunter, Jr. and Debra M. Gunter $175,900

126 Leslie Loch Lane from Aker Family Revocable Living Trust to David S. Fletcher and Deborah R. Fletcher $422,500

111 Bowland Court from Eric K. Ward to Richard J. Hine and Laura Katherine Garner $209,900

Kershaw County

29020





2102 McCarley Drive from Glen A. Davis and Ann D. Fowler to James R. Moenning and Megan E. Moenning $193,000

2002 Brook Drive from Hunter Young and Jennifer Young to Edgar V. Paschal, III $170,000

116 Hackamore Lane from William E. Mangum and Dina E. Mangum to Marshal E. Snyder and Mary D. Snyder $305,000

162 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles Edward Marcure and Trena Lynn Marcure $209,257

34 Vintage Oak Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Calvin Victor Boykin, Jr. and Melissa A. Boykin $213,941

153 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles Richard Blake Nelson $188,000

1872 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Allen M. Edwards $161,392

1022 Broad St. from Sok Andrew Yun to Jee Soon Kim $120,000

124 Hackamore Lane from Rachel L. McLaughlin to Whispering Wind Properties, LLC $295,000

1036 Broad St. from Dorothy Sewell Newman, Joan Ella N. Sheorn, Elbert B. Newman, Jr. and Kenneth Wayne Newman to Gen W X and Y Holdings, LLC $180,000

2273C Horton Cove Road from Scott R. Kerns and Susan F. Kerns to April S. Efros and James H. Efros $825,000

29045





41 Strawberry Field Lane from Carol A. Baker to Randy A. Jones and Alaina S. Jones $215,000

1220 West St. from Madi Investments, LLC to Jennifer Marie Robinson $123,000

29078





1020 Meadow Drive from Wendy Carter to Keith M. Rivera and Jordan N. Todd Rivera $116,000

18 Kentucky Derby Court from Joey E. Dean and Janae C. Dean to Andrew D. Tate and Annette L. Tate $250,000

21 Leatherwood Drive from Christopher Pair and Mandy Pair to David J. Napolitano and Kim A. Napolitano $256,900

25 Falcon Crest Road from Keri D. Gainey n/k/a Keri D. Shirley to Elizabeth M. Volz $141,920

469 Smith Road from Marcia R. Brown to Robert Guy McManus $160,000

217 Williams Circle from Johnny R. Williams, Jr. to Williams Mobile Home Park of Lexington, LLC $165,000

1909 Springvale Road from Haile Watson and Lynda Watson to Brian W. Phelps and Sherry D. Phelps $147,000

1287 Highway 601 S. from Elizabeth A. Decoste and Paul T. Decoste to Patrick W. Kelly and Michelle L. Kelly $149,000

70 Mauser Drive from April M. Aidara and Cheikh M. Aidara to Sharon K. Statham $179,900

835 Sam St. from Edgar T. Miller and Diane R. Miller to Daniel J. Gardner and Mary Gardner $158,000