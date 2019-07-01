Virginia man found dead in car on side of I-95 in SC, coroner says

File photo cseward@newsobserver.com

Deputies are investigating the death of a Virginia man whose body was found in a car on the side Interstate 95 in South Carolina.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office said Monday that the body of 64-year-old John Keller, of Virginia, was found in a vehicle on the side of I-95 southbound Sunday.

There was no word on what killed Keller or whether foul play is suspected. The coroner’s office said an autopsy is expected Tuesday.

The S.C. Highway Patrol responded first to what troopers said was a call to assist a motorist, The Times & Democrat reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.