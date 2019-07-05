Pedestrian seriously injured when struck by Richland County sheriff patrol car

tglantz@thestate.com

A pedestrian was seriously injured and hospitalized on the Fourth of July after being struck by a 2018 Ford Taurus.

The pedestrian was walking near the 8200 block of Two Notch Road around 10:04 p.m. when they were struck by the vehicle, a Richland County Sheriff’s Department patrol car, according to the sheriff’s department.

The victim was taken to Prisma Health’s Richland campus, said David Jones, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.

