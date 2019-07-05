USC Development Foundation purchases Pickens Street church

Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property.

The University of South Carolina Development Foundation has purchased a church on Pickens Street.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist, Columbia, sold its building at 1114 Pickens Street to the foundation for $750,000.





Foundation president and CEO Jason Caskey said the building would be used to house a portion of the USC Law School’s Children’s Law Center.

Here are the rest of the property transfers for the week.

Top Five Richland County

551 Riverhill Circle 29210 from Passco Broad River, DST to HPI Broad River, LLC $24,000,000

278 Canterwood Road 29063 from Bobby Ray Morton and Samantha S. Morton to Pallay Desai $1,085,000

1114 Pickens St. 29208 from First Church of Christ, Scientist, Columbia f/k/a First Church of Christ, Scientist, Columbia, S.C. and a/k/a First Church of Christ to The University of South Carolina Development Foundation $750,000

2229 Wheat St. 29205 from Phillip D. Lucas and Cheryl D. Lucas to Kristin Hoffman and Daniel Joseph Sheheen $650,000

6318 Westshore Road 29206 from Richard E. Huit, Jr. and Kellah M. Edens to Chi Duong and Dzung Van Nguyen $600,000

Top Five Lexington County

2401 Sunset Boulevard 29169 from Alouette Columbia, LLC to 2401 Sunset Blvd, LLC $2,300,000

1802 Evelyn St. 29210 from New Horizon SC, LLC to Nancy E. Rikard $1,250,000

9 Ferrel Lane 29212 from Patti H. Addison to Brett Woron and Yurko Griffin Woron $1,090,000

149 Bay Pointe Drive 29036 from Jerry S. Smith, Jr. and Tiffany J. Smith to Justin Collins White and Whitney Nicole White $850,000

531 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Andrew Bentz and Shellie Bentz to James C. Widowfield and Sophie A. Widowfield $808,500

Top Five Kershaw County

204 Wall St. 29020 from S.C.G., L.L.C. to Refuel Operating Company, LLC $1,916,000

9847 Wateree Dam Road 29078 from CDP Lugoff, LLC to Marilyn L. London Living Trust $1,320,000

1901 Porter Cross Road 29078 from Nora J. Green n/k/a Jane Williams Green to Timberlands of South Carolina, LLC $731,569

151 Kelsney Ridge Drive 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bunthy Thap and Jamie Thap $356,818

31 Emery Hill Road 29045 from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leonard R. Siems and Colleen R. Siems $352,439

Richland County

29016

214 White Stag Circle from Donwaygo R. Moore, Sr. to Herbert E. Bentley $215,000

987 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thaddeus Stephens $449,683

266 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Edwin D. Gaines and Marquita L. Gaines $315,340

652 Kennington Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vanessa Tucker $208,669

612 Kennington Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Susan Czajka and Gary Czajka $214,990

540 Holland Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Frances R. Dozier $233,625

457 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Jennifer Foster $239,146

632 Kennington Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Keisha Jackson $235,990

191 Coatbridge Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Trenton Murner $273,840

623 Roslindale Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Courtney D. Parler and Shannon L. Parler $239,915

473 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Charles L. Willis and Josephine Willis $208,565

469 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Melody J. Sampson $227,220

412 Plume Lane from Kevin N. Kamphouse and Jessica A. Kamphouse to Curtis M. Polston $365,000

1560 Syrup Mill Road from Brandon Rhodes Privette to Wayne Michael Ashley $211,500

218 Glenn Village Circle from Phil C. Gerald and Pamela Ferguson Gerald to Davis Q. Moore and Kaitlin W. Moore $357,000

204 Hawkins Creek Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Trudy R. Maerz $194,990

218 Wren Creek Circle from Jeri Lester to John Roscoe Stone and Jessica Bates Stone $473,360

207 Summers Trace Drive from James Michael Grimes and Adriana Labanca Grimes to Patrick Bryan Thomas and Easter Yvette Thomas $365,000

209 Soft Stone Drive from William M. Biggs, IV to John L. Collins, Jr. and Christine Jenkins Collins $326,000

536 Everton Drive from John K. Frye and Deborah A. Frye to John P. Naylor, Jr. and Sheila L. Naylor $308,000

26 Featherfoil Court from Albert J. Harden and Iwona B. Harden to Gordon D. Tate and Delvorine W. Tate $310,000

511 Slices Way from Sandra Cole f/k/a Sandra S. Orr to Jennifer J. Simpson $210,000

220 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lillian V. Adams $243,107

502 Slices Way from David Jesse Moody, II, Jill Clary Moody and David Jesse Moody, III to Justin T. Collett and Kiley E. King $213,900

10 Bamboo Grove Court from Baylor M. Manley, Eric M. Zingmark and Jennifer Manley-Zingmark to Erin Robb $284,900

338 Lanyard Lane from Michael G. Mitsch and Lori L. Mitsch to Sara R. McCartha $203,400

1061 Beechfern Circle from Steven J. Luckie and Nichole T. Luckie to Jason DeGrasse and Tracey DeGrasse $314,000

313 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Charlie A. Dunbar $196,280

109 Deer Run Road from Ronald L. Caldwell and Deborah K. Caldwell to Lane D. Koestner $196,000

930 Hargrave Bend from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cody E. James and McKenzie B. James $245,268

619 Jacobs Mill Pond Road from John B. Reynolds to Ryan King-Shepard, Deidre King-Shepard and Quentin W. King-Shepard $285,000

29061





45 Serindipity Court from Jason T. Diefenthaler and Kamala H. Diefenthaler to Rodnick Darryl Shell $162,500

100 Pear Tree Circle from Dorothy M. Robinson to Michael Recinos $155,000

29063





119 Old Well Road from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Kannika Saemak $102,500

306 Bithynia Circle from Gwen A. Sutton Revocable Trust to Allen L. Horne and Mary Kathleen Horne $422,000

260 Glen Arbor Loop from Shelby H. Kellahan a/k/a Shelby Sutusky to Brittney G. Ballard $173,000

278 Canterwood Road from Bobby Ray Morton and Samantha S. Morton to Pallay Desai $1,085,000

17 Cedar Croft Court from Andrew G. Peach and Kelly N. Ringley to Howard B. Peach and Heidi R. Peach $267,500

117 Watershire Drive from Anthony Martellini and Cynthia Martellini to Walter D. Smith and Sarah E. Smith $387,500

18 Northstone Court from Delia A. Boca to Adam Looper $147,000

100 Cove View Drive from Morgan M. Stokely and Joyce M. Stokely to Eugene Scott Buff and Natalie Dawn Shealy $345,000

2 Beckworth Court from James T. Fuller and Brenda H. Fuller to Earl Hayes $218,000

316 Sawyer Court from Stephanie Jean Dodge to Jason Osolin $204,000

100 Stonemont Drive from Charles H. Jackson, Jr. to Valarie Mack $240,000

309 Wayne McCaw Road from Phillip A. Branson and Alva Jean Branson to James M. Oliver and Kathleen H. Oliver $152,000

104 Rideoutte Point Road from G. Howard Collingwood to G. Howard Collingwood $422,000

409 Misty Glen Circle from Tiffany C. Buchanan and Charles Brooks Buchanan to Johnny Ridenhour and Amber Ridenhour $179,900

240 Devonport Drive from Jesse Grote to Zachery Faulk Lynch and Autumn Elizabeth Lynch $135,900

9 Coleby Court from B.A. Trammell, Jr. and Jerry B. Trammell to Gabrielle Bellanco and Christopher C. Palau $129,000

29130





135 Stephanie Lane from Mark L. Stewart and Sherri L. Stewart Living Trust to Kevin D. Cooney $269,500

29201





132 Canal Place Circle from Gary C. McPherson, Karen G. McPherson and Haley L. McpHERSON to Kari Pless and Klaus Pless and Meng Suey Lee $165,500

900 S. Stadium Road #5509 from Thomas Duane Barnes, Heidi F. Barnes and Taylor Anne Barnes to KMBI Properties, LLC $135,000

426 Florida St. and 302, 304 and 306 Delaware St. from Roma U. Amin and Upendra Amin to Korey Smith $324,000

1929 Bluff Road, Unit 23 from Michael J. Kuntz and Jeane M. Kuntz to McCarthy Shelton $223,500

1100 Bluff Road, Suite 209 from John S. Simmons to Thomas D. Hancock, Jr. $202,000

1324 Pulaski St., Unit A307 from Leakeith Michelle Davis to Timothy Bryan McMurry $250,000

601 Main St., Unit 104 from Elizabeth Pennell Lowndes to Richard E. Day and William E. Day, III $180,000

10 Bay Laurel Place from Christopher D. Neiger and Tara T. Neiger to Katherine L. Head $167,500

95 Arsenal Academy Place from Dennis Nichols and Sarah L. Nichols n/k/a Sarah Gennie to Anatasia Suzanne Panov, Vitali Panov and Sonja Gai Panov $164,800

148 River Valley Drive from Sukhbir S. Guram to Jordan Youmans and Kevin L. Youmans $142,000

6 Canal Place Way from John Mark Scoggins to Brandon William Hanna and Kelly Hanna $156,000

1114 Pickens St. from First Church of Christ, Scientist, Columbia f/k/a First Church of Christ, Scientist, Columbia, S.C. and a/k/a First Church of Christ to The University of South Carolina Development Foundation $750,000

29203





200 Woodhaven Road from Estate of Frances D. Lee to Lisa E. Kellett $160,000

826 Delverton Road from Lendon C. Tootle to Matthew C. Jufer $105,000

29204





2420 Glenwood Road from Charles B. Mosser and Carol Sims Mosser to William S. Vick and Lori L. Vick $158,000

2906 Exmoor Road from Kyle E. Tomlinson and Jordan M. Tomlinson to Scott C. Christensen $290,000

1507 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Jeffrey C. Toler $186,900

29205





731 S. Ott Road from Robert B. Schrimpf to William Middleton, IV, Robert M. DaSilva and Melita F. DaSilva $115,000

3115 Heyward St. from Brenda R. Drafts to Patrick T. Brown and Jessica H. Brown $370,913

809 Hemphill St. from Stuart Hydrick to Ashley Dale Working $109,000

1625 Hollywood Drive from Alan R. Spies and Laurie L. Spies to Felice Joy Samuel and Howard Edward Fearn $412,500

17 Dinwood Circle from Ronald L. Hilton to Denise Marcano $163,000

420 Sims Avenue from Harmon 4 Properties, LLC to Nicholas S. Harmon $261,000

1007 Chevis St. from Cheryl Gentry f/k/a Cheryl S. Merrill to Jacqueline M. Bobo and Sara Pound $160,200

1401 Sunbury Lane from Estate of Richard Clayton a/k/a Richard Crouch Clayton to Christopher Gainey $584,500

735 Poinsettia St. from Josephine J. Creason and Claude Edward Creason, III to Sharon Plyler Besley $210,000

1317 Palmer Road from Timothy N. Carroll and Adrienne L. Werner-Carroll to Derek A. Dombroski and Melanie C. Dombroski $570,000

1522 Hagood Avenue from Brooks Willet and Clara Willet to Ryan D. Martel $360,205

3919 Thornwell Court from Columbia Town Properties, LLC to Christopher R. Viard $168,000

2825 Burney Drive from Marcio Giovanetti to Brian A. Moore, Jr. and Elizabeth F. Moore $320,000

2229 Wheat St. from Phillip D. Lucas and Cheryl D. Lucas to Kristin Hoffman and Daniel Joseph Sheheen $650,000

319 Waccamaw Avenue from Sara Lynn Schwebel to Joseph McQuail and Elizabeth Currin $289,613

828 Albion Road from James Patrick Toal and Paula Dodson Toal to Julius Andrew Mood and Allison Wall Mood $430,000

1701 Phelps St. from Leah M. Wiger and Brian A. Wiger to Alice T. McCrory $340,000

29206





6324 Gill Creek Road from Robert S. Brown and Monica S. Brown to Jason H. Martin and Elizabeth Martin $279,500

6017 Northridge Road from Alice Leri and Andrea Benigni to Morgan M. Stokely and Joyce M. Stokely $310,000

5358 Lakeshore Drive from Patricia O. Branham to Edgehill Properties, LLC $175,000

161 Aspen Trail from Mark H. McClam and Carolyn H. McClam to Fred Melson and Tammy Melson $505,000

1729 Gamewell Drive from Howard M. Cook and Jane Rolfe Cook to Brent Thomas Zokan and Angela Hughes Zokan $366,500

2309 Roper St. from Ann Garnto to Bowen Hipp Investments, LLC $200,250

6318 Westshore Road from Richard E. Huit, Jr. and Kellah M. Edens to Chi Duong and Dzung Van Nguyen $600,000

452 Hawkeye Court from Marcel J. Seely to Bradley Pasker $163,000

627 Spring Lake Road from Sarah E. Fadeley n/k/a Elizabeth Fadeley Moore to Clarence S. Davis, III $154,900

4103 Macgregor Drive from Howard E. Duvall, Jr. and Allianne T. Duvall to Bettina B. Brown and John R. Brown $395,000

6914 Wedgefield Road from Arielle Goldsmith to Janice H. Morrow $153,500

1707 Seay Court from Lesslie Family Trust to RYZ N Shine Properties, LLC $168,000

29209





5757 Indian Mound Road from Betty R. Guerry Revocable Trust Agreement to Mark D. Chappell and Susan S. Chappell $442,800

608 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to K’ron Javoris Stanley and Jamisha Mitchell $155,267

1180 Rockwood Road from Hilldale Trust to Mark Robin Reeher and Vivian Lee Reeher $136,507

14 Hampton Springs Court from Patrick J. Flynn and Alex Flynn to Richard James Eggebrecht and Anna Olivia Eggebrecht $227,500

634 Galway L:ane from Allison D. Edwards to Jonathan Edward Tester and Travis D. Tester $229,500

225 Chimney Hill Road from Troy N. Byers and Christina D. Byers f/k/a Christina Demates to Wilford Rivers Clayton, Jr. and Patricia Raines Clayton $392,000

16 Copperfield Court from Kevin Schumacher and Virginie DaGuise to Albert G. Courie, III and Anna F. Courie $396,000

31 W. Tombee Lane from Christine Marie Wojcik and Ryan D. Martel to Kevin M. Schumacher and Virginie G. DaGuise $512,000

19 W. Tombee Lane from Shelvie Burnside Belser to Barnie K. Smith and Jennifer T. Young $568,000

343 Chimney Lane from Kyle G. Michel and Melanie M. Michel to James E. Hill and Rebecca B. Hill $475,000

629 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Courtney M. Jones $144,236

5949 Hampton Leas Lane from Matthew Jeffords and Ashley T. Jeffords to Jeffrey Lee Barnes and Jennifer Barnes $397,500

8616 Maywood Drive from Harriett D. Brinker to LaShawnda M. Bailey $115,500

7217 Balmoral Road from Estate of Rugena V. Thomas to Danny Garner $172,000

29210





551 Riverhill Circle from Passco Broad River, DST to HPI Broad River, LLC $24,000,000

1627 Omarest Drive from Paige Heyward Enoch f/k/a Paige Lynette Heyward to Cardre Jamal Roberts $125,000

439 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Rodney Lance $133,900

101 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Fred Raymond Willis and Lynn D. Miller $134,261

115 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Katie E. Sites and Travis P. Sites $118,400

2217 Greenwyche Avenue from Michael Falato to William Joel Frankenfield and Melissa J. Dinsmore $117,000

29212





19 Split Rock Court from Jerry W. Mosier and Johnette H. Mosier to Mary J. Beasley $239,900

213 Manor View Court from Estate of Edith J. Latta a/k/a Edith Moore Latta to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $115,000

137 Sandalewood Lane from Robert W. Watts to Eric R. Martin $158,000

29223





18 Glen Knoll Court from Eric J. Larson to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $110,000

7920 Turnbridge Lane from Shmuel Felzenberg and Nechama Felzenberg to Patriot Family Homes, LLC $128,000

122 Beaver Dam Road from Bryan A. Davies to Randall M. Stark and Cindi A. Stark $285,000

7734 Wessex Lane from Vernon Jackman to Courex ML SMA 2019-01 Operating Company, LLC $106,350

106 Orchard Park Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stephanie Michelle Phillips $198,046

212 Wannamaker Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Jennifer Rico $176,900

209 Dove Ridge Road from David Kennedy and Shirley H. Kennedy to Roddrick Pazlo Floyd and Urica Pope Floyd $275,000

2633 Chatsworth Road from Akash, LLC to Canyus A. Stegall and Cora Stegall $150,000

132 Belleclave Road from Ralph E. Allison, Jr. and Gloria D. Allison to Michael Q. Penney and Joy L. Penney $425,000

221 Whixley Lane from Aaron Bartfield to Kristen Romain $118,000

512 Kimpton Drive from Latoya Moon to Brian C. Gerardi and Tiffany N. Gerardi $193,000

1739 Dupont Drive from Ronald C. Huff, III to Chauncey T. Raiford $107,000

29229





426 Chalmers Lane from Gunn B. Olsen to Samuel K. Chelanga and Marybeth E. Chelanga $164,000

9 Indigo Lake Court from Evangelina Hemphill to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $131,000

113 Teal Way from Michael T. Asbill to Latitia M. Graham $103,000

430 Glacier Way from Kaitlyn Walsh f/k/a Kaitlyn D. Lorick to Tashauna Lane $145,000

119 Perry Oaks Lane from Vanessa Joy Wilson n/k/a Vanessa Joy Holmes to Angelita H. Brown and Rumaire A. Brown $118,000

12 Thornberry Court from Thomas A. Andrews, Jr. and Adrian M. Andrews to Wehnee Barlee and Dee Barlkee $134,900

17 Glenwood Springs Court from James Hogarth and Maureen Dever a/k/a Maureen Hogarth to Latifah Toshiba Long $155,000

194 Palmetto Park Circle from Aaron M. Gies and Katie W. Gies to Sherina Sanders Maye $137,400

107 Terrapin Trace W. from Jesse R. Crawford and Hye Sun Crawford to St. Clair Corbin and Mary A. Corbin $178,000

107 Chalfont Lane from Mark E. Assante and Tina D. Assante a/k/a Danyelle Assante to James Edward Martin, Jr. and Deborah Stoff Martin $215,000

20 Alison Way from Douglas Carson Hays to Kenneth G. Gomez and Marilyn J. Gomez $165,000

329 Tall Shadow Lane from Angela K. McCallister to Rosalind Smith Honeycutt $137,500

123 Sandy Lake Road from Rita A. Fiero to Eric Fontelle Thompson, III and Cheryl Jean Thompson $245,000

109 Oleander Mill Way from The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to David Frederick Collins and Audrey Latrice Collins $135,000

852 Harborside Lane from Kaitlin E. Westfall n/k/a Kaitlin Westfall Moore to Edward L. Chase $230,000

9 Stone Pine Court from Michael J. Christian to Domonique Shaquille McPhee and Chasmine Sade McPhee $166,900

479 Bunting Drive from William M. Graham to Cheryl Y. Nelson and Jesse L. Bynum $408,000

100 Autumn Run Circle from David S. O’Cain, Jr. and Elizabeth Barron O’Cain to Lethon Q. Mack $150,000

437 Buttonbush Court from Tanya M. Moody to Robert Plowden, Jr. $140,000

213 Chancery Lane from Steven Turnbach and Nicole Turnbach to Jeri Ann Lester $249,900

120 Bliss Lane from American Homes 4 Rent Properties Ten, LLC to LaDwanna Holman and Lyndel Gadson $155,000

1005 Acacia Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Garrett William Steele and Jessica K. Steele $204,000

3 High Glen Court from Pearl F. Johnson to Natan Martinez and Erica Martinez $158,000

109 Bostwick Ridge from Warren Andrew Wylds, Sr. and Margaret M. Wylds to Jimmy C. Montgomery $273,500

204 Parsons Mill Lane from Michael S. Rowland and Karen S. Rowland to Freddie Durant $123,000

131 Winslow Way from J. Shane Jacobs to Latasha Y. Doxie $117,000

423 Dahoon Drive from James Washington, Jr. and Melissa R. Washington f/k/a Melissa R. Parker to Shannon Morrow and Tony W. Morrow, Jr. $144,000

3 Magnolia Bay from Melissa M. Young f/k/a Melissa A. Mathis to Kara Ronelia Tillett $131,000

117 Berkeley Ridge Drive from Tully A. Maragakis to Luis X. Watson $162,500

210 Water Hickory Way from James G. Maynard and Socorro Maynard to James M. Schinaman $239,000

Lexington County

29006





243 Saluda Avenue from Real Estate Growth Fund, LLC to Corley Brothers Construction, LLC $136,000

541 Edisto Drive from Terry Grayson-Caprio to Dutch Sheets Ministries, Inc. $136,000

29033





1534 Dunbar Road from Bertha Nelly Munig to Morgan Anne Hoffman $140,750

715 Lexington Avenue from Andrew D. Bird to Bird Oil Company, Inc. and William E. Bird $126,000

1100 M Avenue from Frank L. Keisler, Sr. and Elizabeth H. Keisler to Larry Jordan Sease $196,000

157 Bonhill Drive from Jeffrey L. Barnes and Jennifer Lynn Wirtzberger n/k/a Jennifer Wirtzberger Barnes to Jay N. Jacobs $235,000

29036





423 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to John Woodrow Steele, II and Michelle Marie Steele $195,500

780 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jerome F. Gorman and Ann E. Gorman $321,582

810 E. Island Run from Jay K. Schaeffer and Nancy Schaeffer to Chris Edward Williamson and Tiffaney Rose Williamson $752,000

1100 Indian Fork Road from Saber Matrix Group, Inc. to Hannah Eve Cooper-Garcia and Jose Heber Garcia-Roblero $221,916

328 St. Thomas Church Road from Don Blackstone Construction, LLC to Jerry D. Bailey, Jr. and Dawn C. Bailey $650,000

424 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Christopher P. Stanford $473,072

149 Bay Pointe Drive from Jerry S. Smith, Jr. and Tiffany J. Smith to Justin Collins White and Whitney Nicole White $850,000

218 St. Charles Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michael James Christian and Jacqueline Christian $222,874

609 Catamaran Court from D & B Homes, LLC to Brian V. Ortman and Cynthia M. Ortman $410,000

369 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Rebecca Lawhead Magni and Joshua Thomas Magni $302,069

203 St. Thomas Church Road from Edgar Michael Pinilla and Brandy Justice Pinilla to Midlands Development, LLC $234,400

403 Dutchman Shores Circle from Michael J. Schelble and Cheryl M. Schelble to Adam M. Anderson and Vanessa C. Anderson $355,000

101 Keepers Court from Sheldon A. Shippee and Tara L. Shippee to Thomas Clarke Lindsay, III and Thomas Clarke Lindsay, Jr. $313,000

109 Summit Point Court from Kim N. Robinson and April L. Robinson to Lucinda S. Stenger and Stephen A. Stenger $435,000

132 Pennsylvania Court from Robert L. Judy and Melissa Judy to David G. Keller $338,000

111 Lake Vista Drive from Karl E. Bolanz a/k/a Carl E. Bolanz and Gayle C. Bolanz to Randy Earl Lambert and Cindy Barbour Lambert $450,000

29054





1260 Martin Smith Road from Matthew Eric Warren, Thomas Devaudrey Warren and Hannah Elizabeth Warren to Jesse Orvar Ehrenclou and Jill Ehrenclou $435,000

779 Wire Road from Renee Preston formerly Rebecca Renee Shinn to Michael B. Gardner $149,000

109 Pintail Lake Drive from M. Shaun Randall and Stacie B. Randall to Robert A. Mendenall and Melissa A. Mendenall $415,000

29063





74 Chadford Road from Pamela R. Joyner Metze to Rebecca Leigh McDade $123,400

29070





214 Turtle Trail from Sharon R. Edington to Jeffrey A. Borth $452,000

4133 Calks Ferry Road from Samantha Kay Kyzer, Carrie Joallan Kyzer, Jerald Dewitte Kyzer and River Anatoly Vincent to Harriet S. Kyzer $118,658

313 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Zachary J. Hightower $168,325

29072





304 Richmond Farm Circle from Edwin D. Austin and Ui N. Austin to Brandon Eric Kats and Korinne Inez Kats $207,000

270 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ralph David Haycook, Kathleen Ann Haycook and Mariah L. Haycook $244,322

106 Woodbay Court from Melanie J. Dalton to Jeff A. Sigley, Jr. $257,450

114 White Oleander Drive from Mark D. Hodge and Emily A. Hodge to Eric T. Morrison and Amanda C. Morrison $317,000

114 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Harry Raymond Tidaback and Jaime L. Tidaback $318,848

508 Carola Lane from George J. Maky, III and Paula Hunt Maky to Justin Phillip Powell and Ashley Welton Powell $281,500

128 Star Hill Lane from Mary Alice Tilson n/k/a Mary Alice Perry to Kevin R. Drake and Isabel F. Drake $145,000

324 Southberry Way from Christopher Janus and Beth Janus to Jeffery A. Smith $275,500

208 Rama Lane from Jeremy Mikulecky to Olivia C. Harmon $198,000

323 Orchard Grove Lane from Amanda L. Holyfield and Thomas J. Harter to Michael Bebee and Miranda Bebee $215,000

176 Royal Creek Drive from Yadira M. Rodriguez Mena and Roberto Arechiga Fierro to NEI Global Relocation Company $353,500

176 Royal Creek Drive from NEI Global Relocation Company to Stephen George Melonas and Laura Kathryn Melonas $353,500

421 Bridle Circle from Eric T. Morrison and Amanda Morrison to Jamison B. McClure and Heidi B. McClure $275,000

222 Yale Road from Joyce A. Sireno and Angelo M. Sireno to Matthew Spulick and Jamie Spulick $270,000

418 Bronze Drive from Roy Darrell Frick Revocable Trust and Mary Angela Frick Revocable Trust to Michael Adam Bassford and Jenny Lynn Bassford $260,000

127 Flagstone Way from Gary W. Coggins to Gary L. Patterson and Linda J. Patterson $228,000

104 Potano Drive from Cathy B. Hartsell to Billy Ray Bowles and Linda R. Bowles $159,900

212 Star Hill Lane from Joshua A. Brookley and Martha Brookley to Tiffany Jones $153,000

116 Blacksmith Road from Walter D. McLendon Revocable Trust to John D. Amat $229,000

715 Gasque Court from Colin Boardman and Susan Boardman to Larry B. Foster and Kathleen S. Foster $320,000

418 Bay Pointe from William Fredrick Rowell to Michael Carroll and Tracy Carroll $620,000

116 Grist Mill Court from Angela Kicklighter to Eileen Catherine Biefeld $192,000

406 Oxford Road from Mary K. Romine to Tina E. Jordan $245,000

235 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Scott Dalrymple and Melissa Dalrymple $242,990

832 Colston Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Brian Greenleaf and Lacey Greenleaf $241,590

314 Cabana Way from Charles A. Young, III and Kimberly A. Young to Lauren Jones and James Mossman $290,000

213 Lightning Bug Lane from JJ&Z Builders, LLC to William Brunson Hoole, IV and Melissa Sox Hoole $328,900

213 Ivy Park Lane from Diane Davis Family Trust to Leland E. Brown and Carol A. Brown $180,000

140 Meander Lane from Wai L. Sim and Yim Mei Kan to Collin McDonald and Hayley McDonald $195,000

604 Blue Lake Lane from Judith B. Paris and Estate of Charles E. Paris to Horace D. Johnson $140,000

128 Tolbert St. from Louis Trapp to Clayton C. Cope and Tara Dawn Cope $223,000

954 Battenkill Court from Derek A. Dombroski and Melanie C. Dombroski to Cody J. Connor and Michelle Connor $670,000

134 Summerfield Drive from Stephen K. Moore, II and Trina L. Moore to James Michael Stoudemire, Jr. and Kari Anne Stoudemire $227,500

155 Presque Isle Road from Jaime S. Gilbert and Jill S. Gilbert to Matthew Moressi and Stacy Moressi $219,900

145 Millstone Lane from Claire R. Norris to Daniel F. Young and Megan L. Young $258,000

204 Olde Farm Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Betty Cimarolli $185,717

116 Coventry Court from Hardee T. Yonce, III to Cassandra Holley Brewington $144,000

127 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to James M. Shields, Jr. and Isela Mendez $300,093

1014 Rawl Road from Harold Barrett, Jr. and Joan M. Barrett to James O. Allen and Linda S. Allen $172,000

380 Midway Road from Christopher B. Lawson and Betsy A. Lawson to Shannon F. Fulkerson and Robert D. Watts $300,000

811 Whitney Lane from Jeremy C. Mikulecky and Sidni C. Mikulecky to Christopher Daniel Starling and Alicia Leah Johnston $192,000

323 Dungannon Drive from Michael Douglas Huffer and Jessica Anderson Huffer to Vivian S. Knuckley and Michael J. Solomon $505,000

301 Lanham Spring Way from Richard H. Carmody and Eileen B. Carmody to Albert Donald Lane and Lauren C. Lane $485,000

455 Yachting Road from Donovan C. Price and Tara Price to Kevin J. Stuart and Lesley Stuart $290,000

2925 Ashmore Lane from Joshua A. Olson to Pamela M. Hall $222,000

145 Madison Park Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Leieritz, Anna Leieritz and Matthew Lake $259,900

143 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Eric J. Taylor and Donnamarie Taylor $312,935

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 321 from Patterson Holding Company, LLC to John Jervey and Marcia Jervey $210,000

116 Woodruff Court from Andrew S. Senn and Kayla Coker to Victoria G. Sessions $235,000

13 Low Hill Lane from Danette Cruse to Shon Stanton $134,400

564 Bronze Drive from Brian S. Agan to Kelly M. McMullen $245,000

405 Hideaway Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mark Henson and Daisy Henson $402,000

123 Cumberland Drive from John Robert Jackson and Christine K. Jackson to John William Elliott and Ashley Heather Elliott $374,900

380 Bamevelder Drive from Alyssa Hoogenboom a/k/a Alyssa Haley to Roman Matusik and Halina Pazdan-Matusik $190,000

519 Treehouse Lane from Jeramiah S. Florio to Roy Reynolds and Camille Reynolds $296,000

520 Aspen Glade Court from Kevin E. Paul and Kerry A. DePiro a/k/a Kerry Paul to Ryan L. Blackmon and Sara M. Blackmon $312,000

1441 Old Chapin Road, Unit 112 from Clinton H. King to Timothy M. Brunet $242,500

212 Spring Frost Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to John Robert Guertin, III and Emily Ann Guertin $160,000

531 Bimini Twist Circle from Andrew Bentz and Shellie Bentz to James C. Widowfield and Sophie A. Widowfield $808,500

767 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Korinne Hope Viehweg $155,250

125 Birch Terrace Court from Ryan Seguin and Kristina Seguin to Brett K. Sumner and Whitney Sumner $439,900

219 River Crossing from Tong Li and Rong Liu to Robert Charles Whitworth, Jr. and Jannice Laurel Whitworth $207,000

115 Deerchase Lane from Angela M. Rowe to Sandra A. Taylor $105,000

775 Dawsons Park Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alexander Cameron Sprangler and Kayle Nicole Gartrell $165,500

406 Frye Branch Road from Marianne F. Hatton to Daniel Gale Morrison $155,500

221 Avensong Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Greg A. McCoy and Lynette L. McCoy $304,973

215 Serenity Drive from Robert Blake Wrinkle and Megan Renee Lowery to Joshua S. Black and Shannon M. Black $259,900

256 Loskin Lane from Jerry Hallman to Monioka Patel $170,000

29073





2823 Highway 6 from Corey L. Weathers to Dennie Driver and Julia Waters $134,000

277 Megan Lane from J. H. M. Tiehuis to Lindsay Lewter $147,000

191 Golden Pond Drive from Stephen Buchanan Bradford to Angel Maldonado and Britney Maldonado $165,000

121 Crown Colony Court from Angela L. Trautman to Kyle Robert Ridgway $137,000

205 Kings Point Court from Donovan King and Graciela King to Michael Blackburn and Sarah Jenkins $145,000

284 Cannon Trail Road from Dawn A. Horner to Lisa A. Curtis and Michael B. Moore $165,000

161 Timber Chase Lane from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Kevin E. Hoover and Katherine J. Hoover $224,500

114 Saddle Horn Way from Heather Fox to Dominique D. Stewart and Samantha Vieira $154,000

761 Sequoia Drive from NVR, Inc. to Khalil Cooke $169,900

512 Riglaw Circle from Jeffrey R. Remy and Alicia A. Remy to Rachel Anna Goode and Alexander Joseph Goode $206,999

1020 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Shelley Sigmon Crawford $294,305

344 Colony Lakes Drive from Joshua A. Swicegood and Lauren A. Swicegood to Gerald B. Hackett, Sr. and Sandra Hackett $131,000

145 Plymouth Pass Road from Andrew William Davis and Tabitha Nicole Davis to Stephen Rector $215,000

313 Crassula Drive from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Lloyd Daniel Painter $185,000

715 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Mei Zheng $217,418

227 Flinchum from Trueax Family Living Trust to Donald E. Reeves $157,000

526 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Yamil J. Roman Ortiz and Jesmary Rivera Roman $286,206

809 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Talisa L. Miller and William E. Miller, Jr. $199,620

208 Mark Lane from Karen M. Chestnut, Donna Ray and Gene Randal Ray to Nolan Properties, LLC $135,000

808 Woodberry Road from Linda Lucas Laughlin to Leah M. Barber $183,000

1001 Mineral Creek Court from Anthony Carnaggio to Benjamin Gerald Robertson and Madison Starr Cobb $180,000

246 Blazer Drive from Sean L. Anderson to Zuleiga Garcia $117,000

400 Shag Bark Trail from Victoria G. Phipps to Jonathan Rabe $165,000

124 Elvington Lane from Joseph M. Miller and Heather J. Miller to Melody J. Mondell $199,900

233 Crown Point Road from Cherilyn Rena Sheldon to Toni Vezos and Steven Weigand $166,001

114 Sandy Path Lane from Robert B. McLain and Kimberly M. McLain to Virgil Logan Poss $183,000

508 Palmetto Creek Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Lauren Swicegood and Josh Swicegood $220,000

300 Loskin Lane from Ryan Matthew Maxwell and Whitney Danae Maxwell to Colin Patrick McGrath and Kala Marie Kessler $167,500

241 Mossborough Drive from Stefan P. Leonhardt to Kathleen A. Capela $159,900

62 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Stanley M. McQuatters $173,698

103 Whitton Court from Douglas A. Ramp to Mary Monroe $145,900

168 Ridge Terrace Lane from Robert H. Bell and Kristin A. Parrish to Brenda A. Lynn and Tracy E. Ammons $178,000

208 Elberta Drive from Dyana L. McCracken-Dicker to Robert John Casanova and Cathy Casanova $205,000

343 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christopher A. Schwierking and Amena A. Schwierking $238,000

29160





545 Calhoun Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Deandre A. Breeland $135,990

1128 Basil Road from Chad D. Dunham to Jonathan Michael Hofmaster and Bree Ann Hofmaster $150,000

29169





24 Shadowfield Drive from Elizabeth Brooke Huggins Ebener to Michael Younginer $145,000

2401 Sunset Boulevard from Alouette Columbia, LLC to 2401 Sunset Blvd, LLC $2,300,000

306 Forestland Court from Michael K. Smith to Frank L. Keisler and Elizabeth H. Keisler $175,000

221 Garden View Drive from Linda Sands Warren Revocable Trust to John S. Sands and Teresa G. Sands $135,800

231 Chestnut Oak Lane from Clifford L. Learman and Raymonda M. Leaman to Taylor Rose Delcher $153,000

104 Laurel Hill Drive from Stacia A. Watts and Anthony W. Watts to James M. Lester and Amanda Lea Lester $313,000

1335 Guignard Avenue from Matthew T. Bridges and Caroline S. Bridges to Kent Andrew Ragan $166,000

1443 Saluda River Drive from Norma J. Edwards to Caleb Pennington $145,000

Meeting St. from South Carolina Federal Credit Union to City of West Columbia $700,000

1632 Pine Lake Drive from Daniel Bundrick to LOG Real Estate, LLC $120,000

29170





177 Hunters Mill Lane from Gregory S. McMillan and Michelle L. McMillan to Jonathon Shillibeer $175,900

224 Travis Court from Derek Brito to Bo A. Robertson and Jade E. Robertson $138,000

506 S. Woodside Parkway from Patricia F. Hutto to Albert W. Wright, Jr. $290,000

212 Springs Court from Shannon Williams to Denise Blevins and Charles J. Brazell $157,500

472 Dickerson Hill Circle from Oliver Johnson James and Stormy Bailey James to Travis W. Driggers and Amanda J. King $266,500

156 Shadeland Circle from Joshua K. Ault and Amy H. Ault to Kristen R. Phelps $128,000

832 Seay Drive from Justin P. Shannon to Barbara Stuckey Garrison and Gayle G. Shannon $105,000

257 Loop Road from Matthew S. Hall to Robert Rivas and Leah Rivas $155,000

538 Old Barnwell Road from Alexis Taylor n/k/a Alexis Taylor Watts to Charles M. Robinson $123,500

1912 Loop Road from Travis W. Driggers to Michael Gilroy $149,500

1000 Sightler Drive from Estate of J.C. Atkinson a/k/a John Coyt Atkinson a/k/a John C. Atkinson to BST Holdings, LLC $103,000

266 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Christopher B. Long $199,923

104 Ebony Lane from Louis Adam LeBoeuf and Tanya Taylor LeBoeuf to Leah B. Dicks and Timothy Dicks $179,900

266 Ashburton Lane from Brent A. VanZanen and Janette VanZanen to Angela Suzanne Diaz and Willie Whitaker $240,000

29172





445 A Ravenscroft Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Doris A. Batts $149,990

29210





1802 Evelyn St. from New Horizon SC, LLC to Nancy E. Rikard $1,250,000

3504 Sidney Road from Valarie Mack to Renea Lopes $134,900

108 Bella Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Assatta Thomas $226,400

229 Morningside Drive from Amie J. Jackson to Yvette Middleton $140,000

29212





205 Basinghouse Road from Carlyle Singletary and Peggy C. Singletary to Amanda Agrawal and Michael McKeighen $134,000

113 Smiths Market Court from Jacqueline Allawos f/k/a Jacqueline C. Roundtree to Darius Delamare Peltier $205,000

113 Tekesbury Court from Alexander Opoulos, III and Tina B. Opoulos to Natalia A. Bayes and Trevor A. Bayes $223,500

85 Windward Way from Wolfgang G. Tucker and Rebecca J. Tucker to William Clarkson Livingston $115,000

1716 Willow Creek Drive from Brandon Spivey to Kathy D. Weathersbee and Adrian L. Weathersbee $187,500

133 Sandstone Road from Michael J. Solomon to Kenneth L. Reager and Barbara L. Reager $246,500

226 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles Trupp and Inez Trupp $226,000

130 Seafarer Lane from TSF Properties, LLC to Rebecca S. Moore $130,000

292 Outrigger Lane from TSF Properties, LLC to Rebecca S. Moore $105,000

508 Banyan Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to David G. Heinrich and Deborah C. Heinrick $331,000

115 Botnsy Way from Barnwell J. Marks to John Michael E. Seeley and Emily Seeley $163,000

9 Ferrel Lane from Patti H. Addison to Brett Woron and Yurko Griffin Woron $1,090,000

312 Post Oak Way from Eugene Scott Buff to Ester L. Davis $224,900

101 Landoshire Court from Jeremy D. Gile and Michelle M. Moshinskie to Ella May Campbell and Billy W. Grigsby $109,000

Kershaw County

29020





801 Brown Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph Labruzzo and Deborah Labruzzo $155,250

157 Colony Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brandon Jude Robb and Patches LeAnn Robb $213,911

873 White Pines Drive from Steve F. Smart and Bonnie L. Smart to Jeffrey Lewis Carpenter and Charlotte Lenora Carpenter $152,000

244 Hackamore Lane from Carl Norman Spencer and Maura Ellen Spencer to Lisa L. E. Davis $317,000

1351 Moore Road from State Street Holdings, LLC to Andrew J. Chvala and Nicole E. Chvala $129,900

349 Friendship Road from Kerry J. Vail and Susan D. Vail to Scott A. Roberts $329,000

396 Bloomsbury Circle from Jason C. McCaskill to Melissa Blair and Devin K. Hersey $261,000

124 Leonard Circle from John Franklin Tomkins and Rebecca Alexander Tompkins to Norman M. Gullard and Stacy Gullard $185,000

204 Wall St. from S.C.G., L.L.C. to Refuel Operating Company, LLC $1,916,000

316 Rapid Run from Joey E. Bailey to Kimberly A. Spivey $204,700

29045





66 Saughtree Lane W. from Stephen R. Vinski and Kandice S. Vinski to Reginald Allen Davis $300,000

1017 Oakland Drive from Alexander D. Falletta and Gina L. Falletta to Morris Turner $167,900

280 Elmwood Boulevard from Charles Leo Allen and Wilma R. Allen to Daniel Francis Leyden $150,000

114 Kelsney Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Randall S. Shearer and Karin Shearer $318,254

31 Emery Hill Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Leonard R. Siems and Colleen R. Siems $352,439

26 Olive Branch Court from James E. Adams, III and Kayla N. Adams to Kayla N. Barrow and Bryan A. Barrow $165,000

2083 Heath Pond Road from Christopher L. Capps and Kristine S. Capps to Edward Lynn Snell and Carolyn McGee Snell $187,000

1235 Wildwood Lane from John G. Layton and Gail E. Layton to Richard A. Abel and Eileen Wozniak-Abel $120,000

151 Kelsney Ridge Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bunthy Thap and Jamie Thap $356,818

8 Rabbitt Run from James P. Staffaroni and Kathleen A. Staffaroni to Tiffine Rose Turpin $180,000

31 Kimpton Drive from Justin D. Farnum to Jose Luis Cruz, Jr. and Jose Luis Cruz $145,000

29078





1000 Medfield Road from Two Parks, LLC to Richard Allen Webb, Jr. and Jennifer Stokes Webb $300,000

240 Cricket Hill Drive from Leon T. Amerson to Brandon K. Ray $127,500

9847 Wateree Dam Road from CDP Lugoff, LLC to Marilyn L. London Living Trust $1,320,000

1901 Porter Cross Road from Nora J. Green n/k/a Jane Williams Green to Timberlands of South Carolina, LLC $731,569

1031 Oak St. from Habitat for Humanity of Kershaw County to Patricia Ann McLeod $128,000

1204 Nick Watts Road from Hugh Marcus Fowler and Michelle Sorell to William Tripp Jackson $275,000

1109 Ridgeway Road from Festival Properties, LLC to John J. Gainey $159,000

Lot A and B, Kellytown Road from Wyrian Alana B. Todd to Kellytown Investments, LLC $136,100

209 Caledonia Court from James Fuentes and Sue Fuentes to Tyson Wiard $279,000

29128





732 Broken Bit Road from Donald T. White a/k/a Donald Thomas White and Betsye B. Wjote to Scott Gibson and Sherri Gibson $350,000

377 Cantey Lane from Estate of Harold Brown McCaskill to McCaskill Builders , Inc. $100,000