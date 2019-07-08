Free Midlands vet clinic will provide care to pets from homeless or low-income families

The Street Dog Coalition will partner with Chapin veterinarian Dr. Jessica Graham for a free pop-up vet clinic for pets of homeless or low-income families. A man and his two dogs are seen here at a past event by the coalition. Provided photo from The Street Dog Coalition

A pop-up veterinary clinic Saturday will provide basic services to pets of homeless or low-income families at no charge.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Chapin’s We Care Center at 1801 Chapin Road.

Dr. Jessica Graham, of Vet to Pet Veterinary Services, will partner with The Street Dog Coalition, a national nonprofit group, to host the free clinic for pets of homeless or low-income families. It will offer free vaccinations, de-worming and parasite treatment, spay and neuter vouchers, exams and pet food, according to a news release. No appointment is necessary.

Graham said in the release that she has wanted to host a free pet-care clinic for years but didn’t know where to begin until last year, when she learned about The Street Dog Coalition and volunteered at one of their clinics. She reached out about sponsoring a clinic in the Midlands, and they responded.

“They simply asked when and where we needed them,” Graham said. “I told them, ‘Here’ and ‘Now!’ So many pets in this area are going to receive help thanks to Street Dog’s kindness.”

The clinic is in need of volunteers and supplies, including pet beds, leashes, collars and food. To learn more about how to volunteer or donate supplies, contact Graham at grahamvet2pet@gmail.com or 803-563-3683.