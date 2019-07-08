Driver who caused multi-car crash in Columbia in hospital but faces charges, cops say

A multi-car crash has closed the intersection of Devine Street at Fort Jackson Boulevard. Columbia Police Department/Twitter

A multi-car crash blocked traffic at a major Columbia intersection Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of Devine Street and Fort Jackson Boulevard, the Columbia Police Department said on Twitter.

After the 4400 block of Devine Street was shut down around 2 p.m., police tweeted it had reopened for traffic just before 3:30 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

#CPDSC Traffic Notification:

A multiple vehicle collision has temporarily closed the 4400 block of Devine Street at Fort Jackson Blvd as officers investigate the circumstances. At least one person will go to the hospital. Updates when available. pic.twitter.com/IBTT6iKsbV — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 8, 2019

Police said six vehicles were involved in the crash, and posted a picture showing cars that were damaged in the collision.

Police said at least one person, identified as a female driver, was taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Information on the woman’s medical condition was not available, but she is the person responsible for causing the crash, police tweeted.

She is “accused of traveling in the opposite direction of travel, hitting cars thus causing a domino effect,” police tweeted.

Police said charges against the woman are pending her release from the hospital, and the wreck remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.