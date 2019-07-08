Local
Driver who caused multi-car crash in Columbia in hospital but faces charges, cops say
A multi-car crash blocked traffic at a major Columbia intersection Monday afternoon.
The crash happened near the intersection of Devine Street and Fort Jackson Boulevard, the Columbia Police Department said on Twitter.
After the 4400 block of Devine Street was shut down around 2 p.m., police tweeted it had reopened for traffic just before 3:30 p.m.
Police said six vehicles were involved in the crash, and posted a picture showing cars that were damaged in the collision.
Police said at least one person, identified as a female driver, was taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.”
Information on the woman’s medical condition was not available, but she is the person responsible for causing the crash, police tweeted.
She is “accused of traveling in the opposite direction of travel, hitting cars thus causing a domino effect,” police tweeted.
Police said charges against the woman are pending her release from the hospital, and the wreck remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
