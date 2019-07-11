Driver killed when car crashes down embankment in Richland County, troopers say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One person was killed when a car plunged down an embankment in Richland County early Thursday, according to troopers.

The deadly crash happened around 6 a.m. on U.S. 601 near Governor Heyward Road near Eastover, according to Trooper 1st Class Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on U.S. 601 when the car went off the right side of the roadway, Tidwell said. The driver over-corrected, sending the car off the left side of the road and down an embankment, where it hit several trees and overturned.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was not wearing a seat belt and died, Tidwell said. The identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

Before Thursday’s deadly crash, there had been 21 traffic deaths in Richland County this year, according to numbers released earlier this week by the S.C. Department of Public Safety. There were 25 traffic deaths in the county at the same time last year.