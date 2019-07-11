Lexington County child dies in apparent drowning, officials say

How to save yourself from drowning Use these tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to save yourself from drowning.

A child died in an apparent drowning Thursday at a South Carolina home, Lexington County officials said.

A 10-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a relative’s swimming pool just before noon, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release. The boy was identified as Mack D. Bonnett Jr., of Pelion, according to the news release.

The coroner’s office said the child died at an area hospital, the Lexington Ledger reported.

Deputies responded to a home on Court of Saint Peters in response to an apparent drowning death, Capt. Adam Myrick, spokesman for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department told The State.

That’s in the Three Fountains area of the county, and less than four miles from the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

“Detectives spent time at the scene to interview involved individuals,” Myrick said.

Lexington County Fire Chief Mark Davis confirmed to The State that his department did respond to the drowning.

Family members said the boy was submerged in a pool at the home “for about three minutes,” according to the Lexington Ledger. CPR was performed on the child, as sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to the emergency along with paramedics, the news outlet reported.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the boy’s cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

