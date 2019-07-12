Local

Eat less chicken? Why popular West Columbia fast food restaurant is shut down

WEST COLUMBIA, SC

Your daily commute on Augusta Road might be a little different starting Monday.

The West Columbia Chick-fil-A at 2299 Augusta Road shut its doors Friday — at least temporarily.

The restaurant announced on their Facebook page that they would close for renovations to the kitchen and drive-thru area. In the meantime, a popular fast food stop will be taken off the map of one of West Columbia’s busiest thoroughfares.

But don’t worry. Chick-fil-A has a dozen other locations in the Columbia area. The closest one to the West Columbia restaurant is at Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

