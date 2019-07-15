1 killed, 2 injured in two-car crash near Irmo, troopers say

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

One person was killed and two others injured Sunday when a car was hit while turning in to a driveway in the Irmo area of Richland County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on S.C. 6, about a half-mile north of Irmo, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol.

A Honda sedan was traveling west on S.C. 6 and turning in to a private driveway but turned in front of an eastbound Toyota SUV, Collins said. The Toyota hit the Honda.

The driver of the Honda, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed, Collins said. A passenger in the Honda and the driver of the Toyota both were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not available.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

This was Richland County’s second deadly crash Sunday. A 46-year-old Columbia man died Sunday morning when his car crashed near Rosewood Drive while he tried to flee Columbia police officers, troopers said.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Highway Patrol.