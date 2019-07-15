Local
Midlands Hardware store open for 49 years set to close
Youngs True Value Hardware store, which has been a fixture on Two Notch Road for 49 years, is closing.
Owner Kenny Rowland, who took over ownership of the store from his father-in-law Eben Young, is retiring.
“After 40 years in retail, I need to retire,” he said. “Those are dog years.”
The store was advertising a 20 percent off sale. The final auction is Aug. 17.
Rowland said that the Circle K company purchased the land for a convenience store and gasoline station.
“I got such a good price for the property I didn’t even think about selling the business,” he said.
Youngs, at 7734 Two Notch Road, is the second landmark hardware store to close recently. Cedar Terrace Hardware closed in October.
