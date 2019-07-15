Local

Midlands Hardware store open for 49 years set to close

Youngs True Value Hardware store, which has been a fixture on Two Notch Road for 49 years, is closing.

Owner Kenny Rowland, who took over ownership of the store from his father-in-law Eben Young, is retiring.

“After 40 years in retail, I need to retire,” he said. “Those are dog years.”

The store was advertising a 20 percent off sale. The final auction is Aug. 17.

Rowland said that the Circle K company purchased the land for a convenience store and gasoline station.

“I got such a good price for the property I didn’t even think about selling the business,” he said.

Youngs, at 7734 Two Notch Road, is the second landmark hardware store to close recently. Cedar Terrace Hardware closed in October.

Jeff Wilkinson

