400-acre Midlands horse training center sold
The Evergreen Training Center in Camden has been sold.
The 398-acre race horse training center on Stretch Drive was sold by Ashlen, Ky.,-based Jaenicke Limited Partnership to Richland Management, LLC for $1.585 million.
The Farmflip.com real estate listing said the center has a one-mile dirt track with a 7/8-mile turf track inside, as well as a two-mile European-style track.
Here are the other property transfers for the week:
Top Five Richland County
700 Pickens St. 29201 from 700 Pickens, LLC to W2C USC Two, LLC $2,900,000
120 Creek Vista Way 29206 from Jenkins Williamson, Jr. and Kristin Mercer Woods n/k/a Kristin Williamson to Matthew T. Parker and Sarah A. Parker $630,000
6425 Westshore Road 29206 from Ryan S. Sacko and Alexandra E. Sacko to Troy N. Byers and Christina D. Byers $611,000
10248 Two Notch Road 29229 from Ten Forty Investments, LLC to Greg Justus $553,500
129 Brody Road 29036 from Peter J. Barbadoro to Samuel Wesley Hamilton and Jayne G. Hamilton a/k/a Jayne Gerd Hamilton $549,500
Top Five Lexington County
254 Harbison Boulevard 29212 from Tru Trust 2016, LLC to BVA Harbison Tru, LLC $1,650,000
113 Greybeard Lane 29072 from James W. Wood and Carey Z. Wood to Christopher R. Sample and Kathryn R. Sample $1,200,000
620 Sand Dollar Court 29036 from Lynches Trust to Robert Heisner and Osann Michelle Heisner $1,125,000
1728 Bush River Road 29210 from Monterey Corporation of Columbia to Three Amigos, LLC $775,000
468 Old Ferry Road 29036 from Robin B. Harper and Walter Robert Harper, Jr. to Malissa Etheredge and Christopher Etheredge $600,000
Top Five Kershaw County
398.12 acres at Stretch Drive 29020 from Jaenicke Limited Partnership to Richland Management, LLC $1,585,000
1811 Lyttleton St. 29020 from Patricia W. Roberts to Terry A. Godfrey and Amanda E. Godfrey $460,000
1200 Fort Jackson Road 29078 from Wateree River Associates to J. Clifton Judy, Jr. $453,000
594 S. Gate Drive 29020 from Terry Anthony Godfrey and Amanda Elmore Godfrey to Robert E. Fuss and Christina A. Fuss $316,000
417 Hampton St. 29020 from Janice P. Mahoney to Kim Robert Stacy and Francine Ina Friedman $270,000
Richland County
29016
181 Deer Creek Drive from Patrick Aspland and Holli R. Hart-Aspland to Pedro G. Tajalle, Jr. and Dominica Tajalle $288,500
473 Pine Knot Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Terrance A. Ford and Kylenee L. Ford $361,468
30 Athlone Court from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Roy H. Wooding and Teressa M. Wooding $194,990
576 Labrador Drive from Matthew C. Owings and Laura T. Owings to Jeniffer G.H. Cox and Brian Dempsey Cox $289,900
466 Knollside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gary W. Perry and Carlleena H. Perry $404,900
465 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Sherman Howell $226,740
550 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Thomas Clark and Opal D. Clark $254,900
422 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Aleeya J. Johnson $168,000
509 Holland Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Kayla Shekia Bedenbaugh-Abraham $212,229
456 Fairford Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Tamisha D. Glover $228,000
441 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Sabrina Culp and Christopher Culp $209,000
187 Coatbridge Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Michael Donnell Commander and Victoria Jenny Commander $271,990
305 Shadowmoss Lane from Deborah L. Conrads Living Trust to Stephanie K. Stewart and James A. Stewart $200,000
29036
352 Foxport Drive from Jayson Jolin and Tricia Jolin to Kyle D. Huntsinger and Kaylie Elizabeth Huntsinger $176,100
698 Village Market Drive from Michael J. Williams Revocable Living Trust to Nicole Marie Clark and Phillip M. Clark $295,000
1021 Forrest Shealy Road from Dorothy Cloyd Goscinski a/k/a Dorothy C. Goscinski to Fresh Church, LLC $140,030
1141 Dan Comalander Road from Vida Smallwood, Dennis Shealy and Leannne Hammett to David W. Nuottila and Angela N. C. Nuottila $136,400
129 Brody Road from Peter J. Barbadoro to Samuel Wesley Hamilton and Jayne G. Hamilton a/k/a Jayne Gerd Hamilton $549,500
756 Moonsail Circle from David C. Mims and Heather M. Mims to Phyllis Hawkins and Burton H. Hawkins $360,000
646 Village Market Drive from Sung S. Moon and Soo K. Moon to John C. Dozier and Nicole A. Dozier $299,000
29045
777 Broad Leaf Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Jonathan Kelsey and Elizabeth Lauren Kelsey $354,900
9 S. Olmstead Lane from William J. Bender and Lori M. Bender to David C. Turell and Sarah B. Turell $312,000
1010 Campbell Ridge Drive from Tannis Morgan and Tommy Morgan to Rodderick Williams and Sherry Williams $263,500
3125 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Howard L. Hunt and Natasha A. Hunts $375,879
255 Seabiscuit Lane from Raymond M. Scott and Racquell M. Scott to Spencer J. Smith and April J. Smith $178,500
3039 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lavern S. Burton and Annie B. Burton $454,900
307 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Alexander Michael Victorian $217,788
29061
601 and 609 Saddlebrook Lane from Estate of MichaleCQ K. Connelly to Michael O. Connelly and Cynthia Connelly $250,000
125 Bloxome Drive from Alphonzo L. Royal and Terri T. Royal to Barrick Stukes $212,500
409 Melstone Drive from Adrian D. Martin to Kenneth Arnold Manigault $122,500
29063
110 Riverwalk Way from Kenneth L. Reager and Barbara L. Reager to Nyaw Lay Say and Hser Paw Say $137,500
123 Redington Way from Nancy B. Motley to Carol L. Deweese $122,500
1 Oak Stand Court from Kurt R. Blake and Amanda J. Partan n/k/a Amanda Blake to Son QCQ Tran $164,000
1029 Jones Road from Pamela L. Robinson to Willie Francis Bradley, Jr. $499,900
428 Whitewater Drive from Carol L. Deweese a/k/a Carol Lee Deweese to Alyssad Haley $167,000
406 Cockspur Road from Ernesto Peralta to Jordan Christensen $136,500
20 Caedmons Walk from Hyang Mo Koo to Dean R. Brown $274,900
14 Bucktail Way from Shirley W. Vaughan to Jennifer T. James $129,000
125 Brassfield Court from Daniel A. Nitsch and Julie Goodwin Nitsch to Dave M. Armstrong $177,000
214 Kings Creek Road from James W. Ringer and Suzanne F. Ringer to Kelly Nicole Weiger and Philipp Lee Weiger $197,500
29201
1829 Senate St., Unit 8-A from John W. Edwards to D. Terry Collier $210,000
700 Pickens St. from 700 Pickens, LLC to W2C USC Two, LLC $2,900,000
1417 Confederate Avenue, Unit 4B from Ronald A. Beckett, Carol L. Beckett and Sydney Beckett to Bruno Gerald Delage Revocable Trust $122,500
105 Candleberry Circle from Risley E. Linder, Jr. a/k/a Risely A. Linder, Jr. to Mary Margaret Bauknight, Edward Newman and Gerald Conrad Bauknight, Jr. $170,000
1108 Wheat St., Unit 408 from Charles M. Duncan, Jr. to Louie Jarett Tomlin $120,000
29202
1276 Rockwood Road from Lisa Victoria Shaw to Carl R. Perina and Heather R. Perina $174,000
29203
5820 N. Main St. from Blair H. Monroe to WWNM, LLC $385,000
140 Farrow Pointe Lane from Jason D. Albrecht to Vernon L. Hayes, Sr. and Annie L. Hayes $185,000
9360 Monticello Road from George’s Feed, Seed, and Supply, LLC n/k/a Sal’s & George’s Feed, Seed and SS Supply, LLC to Stephanie Hightower $113,000
29204
1501 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Nathan M. Good and Meredith Good $186,900
2409 Pinehurst from Gregory Harmon and Carina Romero to Foster D. Thompson and Rehanna L. Thompson $189,000
1505 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Edward L. Bailey and Willa Martin Bailey $157,572
2320 Harrison Road from Amanda J. Wray, Andrew C. Wray and Trisha L. Wray to Grant Ian Fickes, James Thomas Fickes and Debra Jean Fickes $140,000
29205
1108 Butler St. from Catherine Morton Revocable Trust to Amy N. Smith and Daniel W. Smith $120,000
109 S. Edisto Avenue from Matthew T. Parker and Sarah A. Parker to William M. Shrader $455,000
2924 Hope Avenue from The City of Columbia to Ashley J. Phillips $137,000
1421 Fairview Drive from Thomas Walsh and Kimberly Walsh to Andrea Tanner $300,000
1132 Woodrow St. from Columbia Investors Fund, LLC to David Sands $170,000
600 Woodrow St., Unit Q from Alice Tomkins McCrory to Dianne Albergotti $217,000
3014 Hope Avenue from Benjamin P. Wilson to Jared Hackley $145,000
4010 Bright Avenue from David C. McGill, Mary B. McGill and Natalie Grace McGill to Brent Cooper and Ellen Cooper $145,000
1119 Elm Avenue from John Anthony Harper to Sally C. Mobley $197,500
220 S. Saluda Avenue from Jeffrey B. Smoak and Laura M. Smoak to Matthew A. Nickles $379,500
3213 Cannon St. from Ronald R. Goodwin and Kathleen E. Goodwin to Tyler J. Crochet $223,000
408 S. Edisto Avenue from Joseph Jefferson Keever and Andrew Whitfield Keever to William C. Hicks and Anna A. Hicks $188,000
1315 Butler St. from Cornelia B. Williams Trust to Alex Gunter Williams James $275,000
3119 Kershaw St. from Langdon D. Long and Jessie M. Long to Edwin Hayes and Jessica Jarman $344,500
1200 Gladden St. from RME Properties, LC to Christopher E. Farr and Brynley R. Farr $239,500
302 S. Saluda Avenue from Ryan Rykaczewski to Melvin D. Flaming and Lois A. Flaming $370,000
29206
6046 Woodvine Road from Marion R. Waltz, Jr. and Linda D. Waltz to Anthony R. Goldman $255,000
120 Creek Vista Way from Jenkins Williamson, Jr. and Kristin Mercer Woods n/k/a Kristin Williamson to Matthew T. Parker and Sarah A. Parker $630,000
3913 W. Buchanan Drive, Unit 13, Building A from William K. Beiers, Jr. to Timothy Stedman Sloan $137,000
6425 Westshore Road from Ryan S. Sacko and Alexandra E. Sacko to Troy N. Byers and Christina D. Byers $611,000
4662 Crystal Drive from Lucas Properties, LLC to Jonathan S. Mayhak and Melissa M. Mayhak $256,500
3547 Overcreek Road from Thomas J. Teuber and Donna G. Teuber to Erin Pais $315,000
29209
104 Hampton Forest Drive from Chitra Medda and Mousumi Medda n/k/a Medda Andersen to David Alan Stowasser and Victoria Ann Stowasser $120,000
157 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to John Marcus Ivery and Breann Latrice Cunningham $166,190
144 Moores Creek Drive from Jamie B. Betancourt and Julio Betancourt to Savannah L. Neal $177,000
7504 Maywood Drive from B&B Realestate Investors, LLC to Patrice E. Rembert $138,000
37 Braiden Manor Road from Katherine W. Collins n/k/a Katherine C. Call to Pamela Jolley $148,000
841 Forest Park Road from Kelley Harris to Robert J. Grimm and Charlene Rosenfield $122,000
212 Vermillion Drive from Jonathan B. Weigel and Dorothy S. Weigel to Donald Joseph Gagnon, Sr. $173,000
10 Lavington Court from Dianne Chinnes to Lobutcha Farms, LLC $223,000
904 Byron Road from Marvin C. Rogerson, IV and Jill W. Rogerson to N. Chase Bettis $162,000
29210
2827 Broad River Road from Easy Coin Laundry, Inc. to BRWW, LLC $385,000
416 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Richard Brogsdale $139,900
139 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Octavia Culbreath $118,500
140 Springhaven Drive from EE Residential Properties, LLC to William Kenneth Beiers $126,500
11 Regal Court from Sonya S. Hargrove n/k/a Sonya Diimmler to James M. Buchanan $192,000
1631 Romain Drive from Katie A. Schulz to Yvonne Winn and Ernest Lipscomb $130,000
70 Beacon Hill Court from Seam K. Miller to Hien Kim Pham and Tran Ngoc Hanh $155,000
137 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Miranda Q. Bouknight $118,400
29212
174 Highland Creek Lane from Yvette D. Sheppard to William M. Jeffords $139,500
29223
3087 Appleby Lane from Estate of Charlotte Fiessas to Michael Simpson $147,000
425 Aiken Hunt Circle from Brotherton Family Living Trust to Dawn Rene Anthony $290,000
148 Gate Post Lane from Estate of Michael Lewis Hurley to Gerald Proudy $107,000
242 Dove Park Road from Miranda A. Long n/k/a Miranda L. Casselman to Amy L. Mendez $142,000
220 Pond Ridge Road from David G. Thompson to Lauren Bess Kelly $119,750
185 Hester Woods Drive from Sheldon Ryan Carel and Sarah R. Carel to Antonio Bannister $130,000
1425 Rabon Farms Lane from Oyyif K. Logan and Christina L. Logan to Kirsten Green and James O. Robinson, Jr. $165,000
7842 Hunt Club Road from Lesley E. Thompson to Darryl S. Gaddy $199,000
2400 Alpine Road from Tanya Y. Boyd to Victor Rodgers and Tiffany Rodgers $118,000
212 Northlake Road from VVW Development, Ltd., Co. to Allen Quincy Jones and Cathy JDCQ Jones $257,500
29229
709 Ridge Trail Drive from Robert E. Carlson and Joy L. Carlson to Sheannah Beale and Charlene Hamilton $179,000
9 Holly Ridge Court from Morgan Norris to Latonya Wilson $150,000
101 Pine Bluff Road from Thomas Clark and Opal D. Clark to Minh Kynny Tran and Ngan Thi Bich Tran $145,000
116 Sailing Club Drive from Ernest Calvin Faulkenberry and Alesia Younger Faulkenberry to Tina M. Bassett $327,500
656 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Casey Knight $155,889
119 Chalfont Lane from Terrance E. Staley and Violet S. Staley to HPA US1, LLC $280,000
304 Summit Square from Heather Jane Camlin n/k/a Heather Camlin Drake to Ashley P. Jones $139,000
1324 Ashland Drive from Terrell B. Duke and Arnie R. Duke to Lee C. Powell and Torey L. Watson $300,000
301 N. Lake Pointe Drive from Brittany Frances Minogue, LLC to John S. Rambach and Diane K. Rambach $141,000
3 Big Leaf Court from Lucinda S. York f/k/a Lucinda S. Singltary to Tracy R. Clatterbaugh and Hunter R. Pope $205,000
10248 Two Notch Road from Ten Forty Investments, LLC to Greg Justus $553,500
180 Ivy Square Drive from J. Scott Rambach and Diane K. Rambach to Lauren Firth $138,000
296 Indigo Springs Drive from Thomas J. Kazmierski and Kelly A. Kazmierski to Lori Fields and Curtis Fields $200,000
25 Winslow Court from Donald R. Weaver to Zemilda Rodriguez-Heredia $108,900
2077 Wilkinson Drive from Reginald O. Ravenell to David Elia Ngowi $140,000
182 Baysdale Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kimberly A. Archie and Carlos Davio Archie $327,204
109 Fawnhill Court from Reginald W. Mayshack and Judy Mayshack to Sydney Lee $145,000
120 Oak Cove Drive from Debra Roberts to Alanzia S. Rembert $169,000
812 Ridge Trail Drive from Tandon Family Limited Partnership to Pryncessa Cannon $159,900
495 Freshwater Drive from Andreea N. Noah to Pasha Abrams $149,900
177 Berkeley Ridge Drive from Wendell D. Powell to Jacqueline Lyles Richardson $227,500
8 Kingston Trace from Kenneth K. Richardson and Mamie L. Richardson to Cecelia Neal $120,000
1188 Rabon Pond Drive from Steven A. Moser to Kenneth Gibbs, Jr. $140,000
201 Rose Creek Court from Daniel Michael Anderson and Julie Ann Anderson to Heather Drake and Jason Drake $170,000
426 Mapleside Drive from Joel A. Dopson and Christy A. Dopson to Anthony J. Covert and Renee T. Covert $318,000
15 Burgee Court from Robert E. Morris and Percalee H. Morris to Allen University $379,900
Lexington County
29006
321 N. Carolina Avenue from Reclamation 8818, LLC to Peggy J. Martin and Christopher L. Berry $146,900
29033
508 Shady Lane from Charles W. Huggins, Jr. to Kevin James Griggs $172,000
161 Bonhill Drive from George Bellinger and Adrienne Bellinger to Matthew Bowen and Taylor Bowen $259,900
29036
356 Amalfi Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brent J. Campbell and Smita Dadheech $315,000
280 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Etoi Kidada Tompkins $214,000
230 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to David E. Grahn $308,922
468 Old Ferry Road from Robin B. Harper and Walter Robert Harper, Jr. to Malissa Etheredge and Christopher Etheredge $600,000
512 Pine Log Run from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Bobby W. Boutwell and Teresa G. Boutwell $277,990
706 Autumn Shiloh Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kevin Eugene Adcock $222,990
2032 Old Hilton Road from Henderson Guerry and Mae Guerry to LMG76, LLC $462,000
117 Terra Stone Lane from Anne R. Potts Revocable Living Trust to Katrina Lake and Loren Wright $230,600
808 Summer Sands Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Mary M. Rawls $285,700
620 Sand Dollar Court from Lynches Trust to Robert Heisner and Osann Michelle Heisner $1,125,000
1271 Putnam Drive from Samuel J. Bendziewicz and Megan D. Bendziewicz to Robert Harrell Guy, III $480,000
317 Eagle Claw Drive from Evelyn Molinari Rolin to Michael David Landoll $295,000
517 Village Church Drive from Carol I. Lambert to Anne Newman $375,000
217 Old Shealy Road from John C. Dozier and Nicole A. Dozier to Robert M. Hudson and Yvonne C . Hudson $380,000
134 Highgate Lane from Fortress Homes, LLC to Alexander Hiatt $313,990
229 Wessinger Farms Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Harold E. Abnathey, Jr. and Kayla N. Abnathey $256,000
262 Bent Oak Drive from James A. Gulledge, III and Linda B. Gulledge to Michael Christie and Lacy McClellan Christie $328,000
226 RB Baker Road from Jill D. Slice to Randall Roy and Kare Roy $158,100
233 Wessinger Farms Road from Fortress Homes, LLC to Robert Lee Keplar and Janet Lynne Keplar $238,000
29053
284 Cherry Blossom Road from Laura L. Faile to Apolinar Perez Lopez $131,500
272 Edinfield Court from Jackie T. Pinckney to Shaquille La-tori Black $130,000
29054
120 Renard Way from Joshua M. McDonald and Ashleigh McDonald to Kenneth L. Caughman $333,000
1308 Martins Camp Lane from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Louis F. Johnston and Jessica Annette Johnston $323,249
155 O’Neal Shealy Road from Nelly M. Bianco Rojas and Enbrique Garcia a/k/a Enrique Garcia Quezada to Carol L. Bausinger and Scott A. Bausinger $450,000
29063
16 Palmetto Wood Court from Linda James Sheffield a/k/a Linda J. Sheffield to Edward A. Greco, III and Anita N. Greco $240,000
29072
10 Elm Court from Chad Eric Shumpert and Jeana Shumpert to Bryan Anthony Volanto $158,950
132 Wildlife Grove Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Cheryl Denise Davis and Johnny Homere $232,990
8 Boardwalk Lane from Floyd D. Spence, Jr., Zachariah W. Spence, Benjamin D. Spence and Caldwell D. Spence to Farid Sadik and Laila Sadik $200,000
101 Lady Kathryns Court from Joe Morris Builders, LLC to Christopher Warden $435,000
224 Plantation Drive from Tammy Dent Seal a/k/a Tammy D. Moore to Donna Cochran Peele and Murphy Herndon Peele $239,900
146 Old Pond Lazne from Edward A. Greco, III and Anita N. Greco to Linda Desso $169,000
119 Millcreek Road from Constance M. Holcomb and Alvin R. Holcomb to Creative Processing and Marketing Solutions, LLC $147,500
409 Jericho Court from Rajesh K. Verma and Neelam Verma to Ryan M. Plessinger and Kayleigh Rehman $251,400
216 Carriage Hill Court from Martin C. Mirra and Lisa Mirra to Vincent T. Shivers, III $409,000
150 Hollow Cove Road from Jonathan C. Burleson and Kimberly Burleson to Paul G. Goetowski and Sheila M. Lyons-Goetowski $307,000
112 Cregar Court from Louise Harrington Krech and Alan Starr Krech to Robert Eugene Ford, Jr. and Samantha Montana Ford $185,000
255 Luna Trail from Linda M. Desso to Angela M. Preuter and Dennis B. Preuter $187,500
22 Boardwalk Lane from Tracey Worthey and Stephen W. Nicholas, Jr. to Michael J. Arndt and Jennifer L. Arndt $220,000
149 Waterstone Drive from Michelle L. Herrell to James V. Leonard and Tanya M. Leonard $170,000
113 Greybeard Lane from James W. Wood and Carey Z. Wood to Christopher R. Sample and Kathryn R. Sample $1,200,000
121 Sunset Bay Lane from Sandra R. Johnson to Jeffery D. Hutchison and Tawnya L. Hutchison $318,000
109 Mount Faber Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Laura B. Hutchinson $225,719
144 Harvest Grove Lane from John Daniel Moak to Lee Ann Smith and Jerry O. Smith $155,000
108 Eastshore Drive from James E. Zimmerman, Jr. and Theresa M. Zimmerman to Carey Wood $540,000
205 Rumford Place from Scott H. Walter and Susan D. Walter to David M. Hollins and Kerri A. Hollins $510,000
101 Allenbrooke Drive from Estate of Edward W. Russ to Mary-Kathryn Medlen $182,500
101 White Birch Court from Jason K. Edie to Patrick Andre Oiivas and Kara Marie Dillard Olivas $210,000
157 Grey Oaks Lane from Department of Veterans Affairs to Sameka L. Patterson $290,000
114 Baywood Drive from Charles Joseph Werns, Jr. and Charla Ann Werns to Bennett J. Schiller, Jr. $146,100
403 Saluda Springs Road from Marlene Joan Carney to Pritesh Patel $140,000
628 Tiger Lily Drive from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Charles Derrick Johnson $295,680
159 Palmetto Hall Drive from Mackey D. Monts and Carolyn S. Monts to Steven Todd Hendrix and Melissa K. Hendrix $224,900
506 Grant Park Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Thomas E. Preston and Janis M. Preston $255,000
344 Hollingsworth Lane from Christen Scott f/k/a Christen Scott Han and Jason Han to Latrice Robinson $154,000
201 Whiteford Way from Irvin Wolf, IV and Anna L. Wolf to George L. Bush $159,000
521 Catawba Trail from Deborah A. Gregerson to Hilary A. Royer $271,000
524 Mill Farm Court from Robert Chartrand to Bryan P. Call and Katherine C. Call $249,000
438 Bronze Drive from James L. Cady and Chaoying Z. Cady to Valeria G. Johnson and Andre Johnson $265,900
700 Straight St. from M. Kenneth Shuler to Angela G. Chittam $500,000
264 Kelsey Glen Drive from Louis F. Johnston and Jessica A. Johnston to Matthew Kotttyan $424,890
235 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brian D. McCall and Nicholette L. McCall $192,355
122 Athena Lane from James Z. Olver and Rebecca J. Olver to James Keith Lancaster and Mollie Lynn Lancaster $250,000
200 Oldtown Drive from Ron Griffin and Carla Griffin to Mitchell J. Peterson and Stephanie C. Peterson $264,900
104 Baywood Drive from Steven N. Campbell to Wanda W. Redmond $125,000
340 Turners Court from Julie Patterson to Joseph E. Raymond, Jr. $447,000
115 Library Hill Lane from Martinez Family Revocable Living Trust to Finnja, LLC $140,000
333 Cabana Way from AJD Properties, LLC to Maurice W. Simmons and Karla R. Rampley $130,000
105 Shimano Court from Chandler B. Meyers and Sean R. Meyers to Kara H. Greer $335,000
456 Catawba Trail from Estate of Frances R. Bishop to Evelyn M. Rolin $205,000
354 Spring Mist Court from Camillia Y. Powell n/k/a Camillia Y. Austin to James Kelly Kurth and Marina Kurth $218,900
107 Tadpole Court from Anthony C. Ryan and Meaghan D. Ryan to Travis Elliott Graham and Taylor Dee Graham $306,000
631 Carriage Lakes Drive from Robert Bonavitacola and Michelle Bonavitacola to Timothy M. Pitzer and Stephanie Pitzer $290,000
418 Jordan Way from Ronald Buyff and Janice Buff to Gary R. Cazier and Sandra C. Cazier $288,000
203 Rising Star Court from Ryan T. Gasper and Nicole Gasper to NEI Global Relocation Company $287,000
203 Rising Star Court from NEI Global Relocation Company to Ehsan Pallahmohammadi and Sedaf Talaeemashhadi $287,000
29073
1012 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Dustin Thomas Keenan and Kaitlyn Alexis Monzi $278,351
912 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Ellen Cosgrove and Christopher Cosgrove $285,164
58 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Maceo H. Nelson, III and Jessica Nelson $198,000
909 Bannockburn Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Erick Gallardo and Jacqueline M. Gallardo $265,402
735 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to William H., Bingham, III $347,509
748 Spring Cress Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Elisa P. Den Outer $279,235
128 Cog Hill Drive from LaDonna Criss Harris n/k/a LaDonna Criss Harris Gray to Preston R. Jenkinson $133,000
333 Baneberry Lane from Jesse P. Cromer to Zackery Reynolds and Brittany Prichard $196,000
220 Chaps Circle from Hope Gregory Sullivan n/k/a Hope McCune to Virgil W. Hammer and Hayley O. Hammond $165,000
716 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brandon Muller and Patricia Lynn Muller $188,330
521 Livebark Lane from Matthew Quattlebaum and Wanda Llamas to Lavern H. Legrand and Mary Jane Legrand $155,000
119 Timbermill Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Ashley Elizabeth McIntee $220,000
136 N. Wrenwood Drive from Betty Jones to Charles Paul Gunter $150,000
116 Verano Court from South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority f/k/a South Carolina State Housing Authority to Catherine E. Townsend $111,500
826 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jay Allan Yannuzzi $167,362
129 Traveler Trail from Estate of Elizabeth R. Durham to Jennifer Lynn Escudero $155,000
410 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Daniel Martinez $197,490
129 Snow Lane from Tina M. Flannery to Julie H. Buckley $146,000
108 Dickert Drive from Mark Stasio and Sharline A. Stasio to Timothy Lee Williams and Amanda Diamico Williams $183,500
278 Jessica Drive from Erika Chitko and Cody Heinze to Richard Fazio and Laura Maguillo Gonzalez $156,600
220 Megan Lane from Thomas Garrett Forman and Jordan F. Olson a/k/a Jordan Olson Forman to Eric Durbin $157,000
1750 Calks Ferry Road from Second Mile Investments, LLC to Andrew L. Rice and Allyson Rice $141,000
703 Westfield Road from Billy J. McLendon and Kayla N. Mobley-McLendon to Kevin Jerome Smith, Jr. $197,500
148 Mesa Verde Drive from Robert Alexander Conn and Alexandra Conn to Kevin D. Martinez $163,400
209 Living Waters Boulevard from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Spencer E. Daniel and Andrea J. Daniel $232,500
29160
344 Tob Martin Road from Louis E. Beckham and Frances Catherine Sligh to Francis Chisolm Beckham and Katy Riggins Beckham $160,000
29169
106 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Haley E. Huff $159,141
1828 Robin Crest Drive from Deanna P. Sharpe, Eric A. Sharpe and Gail C. Phillips to Lucas Properties, LLC $130,000
1321 Saluda River Drive from Martha L. Boynton Revocable Trust to Bryan David Hickman and Crystal Hickman $184,900
135 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charlie Cunningham and Bernice Cunningham $167,422
1336 Cardinal Drive from Stephanie C. Peterson and Mitchell J. Peterson to George T. Stafford, III $223,000
140 Wainscot Oak Lane from Gary Ragsdale, Patricia Ragsdale and Tanner Nicole Shirley to Jessenia Omarys Morin and Joseph Pabey $164,500
127 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason M. Watkins $158,500
29170
316 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mary Elizabeth Anderson $165,755
612 Summershore Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bruce B. Williams and Rose C. Williams $419,000
2820 Franklin St. from Kenneth J. Woodyard to Nathan J. Middleswarth $145,000
101 Congaree Downs Lane from Patrick A. Olivas and Kara Marie D. Olivas to Kyle McCracken and Sara McCracken $169,000
106 Sonia Drive from Steven T. Hendrix and Melissa K. Hendrix to Michael T. Wilemon and Alison R. Wilemon $182,000
224 Hunters Mill Drive from Mary Elizabeth Anderson to Brandon C. Ickes and Rebecca K. Ickes $228,000
328 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to April L. Harris $187,855
29172
437A Ravenscroft Road from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Ebony J. Jones and Jennifer B. Jones $149,990
237 City View Drive from Jacky H. Smoak, Craig A. Smoak, Talbert N. Smoak, Byron N. Smoak and Jeffrey R. Smoak to Clifford Weatherman and Courtney Weatherman $177,000
116 Indigo Place Court from Ross A. Raiff to Branson T. Dixon $114,000
401 Old Plantation Drive from Kenneth Lee Robbins, Jr. to Joshua R. Craun $110,000
29210
871 Gardendale Drive from Marlene Johnson-Moore and Alfred D. Moore to Joshua Peters and Sarah J. Peters $162,000
128 Northman Drive from Jason R. Boryk and Courtney K. Boryk to Michael S. Arnold $225,000
132 Southwell Road from Daren I. Ball to Tyler S. Levan and Annie B. Craven $188,000
1728 Bush River Road from Monterey Corporation of Columbia to Three Amigos, LLC $775,000
2916 Woodland Hills E. from Athena Group, LTD to Leona M. Parks and Shante’ R. Parks $186,000
150 Tram Road from Ronald T. Scott to Tracey L. Shackelford $187,500
147 Chippenham Circle from Marc A. Hines and Rosalyn Hines to Tim W. Downing, Jr. $150,000
155 King George Way from Daniel C. Murphy and Courtney Murphy to Keara N. Contartesi and Byron O. Chavis $134,900
29212
216 E. Passage from Rebecca Shannon Wheeler to Sandra Danielle Driggers and Madison Parker Driggers $198,000
309 Crosscreek Court from Burton H. Hawkins to Sybil Louise Williams $429,900
254 Harbison Boulevard from Tru Trust 2016, LLC to BVA Harbison Tru, LLC $1,650,000
207 Shoreline Drive from Joseph Kirk Koochagian and Deborah C. Koochagian to Debra K. Kesselring and Bret A. Kesselring $140,000
316 Brentland Court from Courtney M. Hillen to Elnora J. Dean $194,000
805 Treeslope Court from James Jefferson Robinson and Nadine Ann Ross Robinson to Ronnie Wright $265,000
100 Sandstone Road from Michael J. Gallery, Jr. and English A. Gallery to Timothy H. Haven and Barbara A. Haven $252,500
219 Shoals Landing Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tim Miller and Lynn Miller $209,990
260 Conrad Circle from Joseph E. Baughman, Jr. to Laura A. Gelderman $150,000
155 Wilton Hill Road from Scott A. Bausinger and Carol L. Bausinger to Alexis Bausinger $132,000
Kershaw County
29009
5302 Raleys Mill Road from Michael Eric Plyler and Tammy King Plyler to Charles Dewey Threatt, Jr. and Melissa Ann Threatt $125,000
29020
106 Southern Oak Drive from Bock Construction, Inc. to Kevin F. Delong, Jr. $217,960
417 Hampton St. from Janice P. Mahoney to Kim Robert Stacy and Francine Ina Friedman $270,000
398.12 acres at Stretch Drive from Jaenicke Limited Partnership to Richland Management, LLC $1,585,000
2116 Airline Drive from Linda W. Jordan, Marty W. Durant and William C. Huggins to Courtney A. McNeal $139,900
594 S. Gate Drive from Terry Anthony Godfrey and Amanda Elmore Godfrey to Robert E. Fuss and Christina A. Fuss $316,000
1811 Lyttleton St. from Patricia W. Roberts to Terry A. Godfrey and Amanda E. Godfrey $460,000
1810 Copeland Circle from Arthur Investments of Grandville, LLC to Peter D. Heerschap $130,000
29045
16 Trillium Court from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Randy Randolph and Melissa Randolph $193,771
220 Smithfield Circle from Julie M. Marlow and James C. Marlow to Scott B. Desrochers, Sr. and Stephanie Brooks $124,950
29078
323 Charm Hill Road from Signal Homes, LLC to Travis Denton $145,000
17 Whistling Duck Cove from Amy P. Gamble a/k/a Amy P. Brunson to Devin Williams and Hunter Scoggins $111,000
202 Winter Way from Luther C. Keith, Jr. and Kathy R. Keith to Kent M. Howell and Teri G. Howell $205,000
214 N. Village Lane from Eleanor E. Porter to Luther C. Keith, Jr. and Kathy R. Keith $116,800
3 Old Farm Court from Veronica Yonce to John T. Erickson, Jr. and Holly M. Erickson $195,000
1200 Fort Jackson Road from Wateree River Associates to J. Clifton Judy, Jr. $453,000
