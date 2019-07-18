Pedestrian hit and killed by motorcycle in Lexington County, troopers say

Crosses mark where people die on Lexington roads The Lexington County Coroner is painting memorials to those who die in traffic accidents Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Lexington County Coroner is painting memorials to those who die in traffic accidents

A pedestrian died after being hit by a motorcycle near the Cayce area of Lexington County late Wednesday.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 321, also known as Charleston Highway, near Lloydwood Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. That’s just before the S.C. State Farmers Market.

A Harley Davidson was traveling south on U.S. 321 when the motorcycle hit a pedestrian who was in the southbound lane, Southern said. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

The motorcyclist had minor injuries, Southern said. It was unclear if they were wearing a helmet.

The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

The accident happened less than half a mile from the scene of last month’s double-fatal motorcycle accident in Cayce that killed a former state trooper and a woman..