Deer caused crash that killed 1 motorcyclist and injured another, Kershaw coroner says

One person was killed and another injured when two motorcycles crashed after one of them hit a deer, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Friday on Flat Rock Road, Kershaw County Coroner David West said in a news release.

Two motorcycles were traveling east toward Camden when the lead motorcycle hit a deer, West said. That caused the other motorcycle to hit the lead motorcycle. Both riders were thrown from their bikes.

The rider on the second motorcycle had massive head and upper body injuries, said West, who identified the victim as 64-year-old Jackie “Wolf” Hopkins. Hopkins was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, where he died just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Hopkins was not wearing a helmet, West said. There was no word on the condition of the other motorcyclist or the extent of his injuries.