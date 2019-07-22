Woman jumped into Midlands lake but never resurfaced, now a search is on, officials say

Dive teams from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources are searching Lake Wateree for a woman who jumped from a pontoon boat Sunday night but never resurfaced. File photo

Crews are combing the waters of Lake Wateree for a woman who jumped in Sunday night but never resurfaced.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Monday that officers were called to Lake Wateree around 8:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a release. They were told a woman jumped off a pontoon boat and never resurfaced.

The boat, which was carrying several people at the time, was drifting, according to a DNR release. DNR spokeswoman Kaley Lawrimore said the boat was put in the water at Wateree Marina, which is located just off S.C. 97 in Kershaw County.

Crews postponed the search at 1 a.m. Monday but resumed it at 7 a.m.

Additional details about the woman and the events surrounding her disappearance were not immediately available.

Fairfield County Fire and Rescue and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

