Avoid these flood-prone Columbia streets and intersections when it rains, officials say

Shortly after City of Columbia officials urged residents to avoid several flood-prone streets and intersections during heavy rains Tuesday, a storm caused water to rise at a busy downtown intersection.

The powerful storm that moved through the Midlands around 4 p.m. caused flooding at the intersection of Main and Whaley streets in downtown, the Columbia Police Department tweeted.

Flooding was also reported at the intersection of Gervais and Marion streets, in a tweet shared by the National Weather Service office in Columbia.

Those were some of several Columbia roadways city officials warned could become dangerous because of storms. A flash flood warning was issued for Columbia, West Columbia and Forest Acres among other areas near downtown, the National Weather Service office in Columbia tweeted.

Some roadways flood quickly during heavy rains often seen during the summer months and can turn dangerous for cars that get stuck in the flood waters.

A few areas to avoid during heavy rains, according to the City of Columbia, include:

Main Street and Whaley Street





Gervais Street and Laurens Street

Blossom Street and Henderson Street

Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue

Harden Street and Santee Avenue

Monroe Street and Maple Street

Wheat Street and Amherst Avenue

Adger Road and Devine Street

Wheat Street and Sumter Street

Wheat Street and Pickens Street

Heyward Street and Ravenel Street

Pickens Street between Wheat and Green streets

Barnwell Street and Pendleton Street

Harden Street and Read Street

Harden Street and Calhoun Street

Franklin Street and Marion Street

Franklin Street and Sumter Street

Columbia College Drive and North Main Street

Bull Street and Laurel Street

The Columbia Fire Department issued a warning to drivers telling them “DO NOT drive into the water! Turn around and seek an alternate route!”

REMEMBER with a flash flood warning in effect it is VERY likely we'll have flooded roadways!

If you come across one DO NOT drive into the water! Turn around and seek an alternate route! @ColaFire pic.twitter.com/qhjC5wwNfx — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) July 23, 2019 Flooding on. Gervais and Marion downtown pic.twitter.com/pQpRVyJoUT — chris brathwaite (@number1bajan) July 23, 2019