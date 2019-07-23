Local
Avoid these flood-prone Columbia streets and intersections when it rains, officials say
Shortly after City of Columbia officials urged residents to avoid several flood-prone streets and intersections during heavy rains Tuesday, a storm caused water to rise at a busy downtown intersection.
The powerful storm that moved through the Midlands around 4 p.m. caused flooding at the intersection of Main and Whaley streets in downtown, the Columbia Police Department tweeted.
Flooding was also reported at the intersection of Gervais and Marion streets, in a tweet shared by the National Weather Service office in Columbia.
Those were some of several Columbia roadways city officials warned could become dangerous because of storms. A flash flood warning was issued for Columbia, West Columbia and Forest Acres among other areas near downtown, the National Weather Service office in Columbia tweeted.
Some roadways flood quickly during heavy rains often seen during the summer months and can turn dangerous for cars that get stuck in the flood waters.
A few areas to avoid during heavy rains, according to the City of Columbia, include:
- Main Street and Whaley Street
- Gervais Street and Laurens Street
- Blossom Street and Henderson Street
- Blossom Street and Saluda Avenue
- Harden Street and Santee Avenue
- Monroe Street and Maple Street
- Wheat Street and Amherst Avenue
- Adger Road and Devine Street
- Wheat Street and Sumter Street
- Wheat Street and Pickens Street
- Heyward Street and Ravenel Street
- Pickens Street between Wheat and Green streets
- Barnwell Street and Pendleton Street
- Harden Street and Read Street
- Harden Street and Calhoun Street
- Franklin Street and Marion Street
- Franklin Street and Sumter Street
- Columbia College Drive and North Main Street
- Bull Street and Laurel Street
The Columbia Fire Department issued a warning to drivers telling them “DO NOT drive into the water! Turn around and seek an alternate route!”
