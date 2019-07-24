2 killed when driver tries to pass in no-passing zone on Midlands highway, troopers say

Stock image

Two people were killed in a three-car crash on a Midlands highway Tuesday afternoon, according to troopers.

The double-fatal crash happened around 1 p.m. on S.C. 34 near Memory Lane in Fairfield County, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A Toyota Corolla was traveling west on S.C. 34 when the driver tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, Jones said. The car hit an eastbound Dodge Journey head on, causing the Dodge to spin out and hit an eastbound Buick SUV.

The drivers of the Corolla and the Journey were taken by EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, where both died from their injuries, Jones said. The identities will be released by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.

The driver of the Buick also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Jones said. All three drivers were wearing seat belts.