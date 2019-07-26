Local

2 dead in fatal crash on I-77 near Blythewood

COLUMBIA, SC

Two people are reported dead in an early-morning collision near Blythewood.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the southbound lane of Interstate 77 near mile marker 26, blocking the roadway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Media outlets report two people were killed in the collision. WIS TV reports a detour has been set up at exit 27 to Community Road to divert traffic away from the scene of the accident, creating delays.

One driver told WACH FOX she was stopped in traffic for two and a half hours Friday morning because of the accident.

It’s unclear early Friday how many vehicles were involved.

