Missing Midlands man found dead in woods near his home

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

A man reported missing in Kershaw County has been found dead in the woods near his home, law enforcement says.

Paul Dollarhyde was located around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

Dollarhyde had been missing since Sunday, when he was last seen around noon heading to a nearby store, WIS TV reported. Deputies notified local and out-of-state family members Thursday evening.

The cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy has been scheduled, WLTX reports.

