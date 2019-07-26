Local

Missing Midlands man found dead in woods near his home

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office
COLUMBIA, SC

A man reported missing in Kershaw County has been found dead in the woods near his home, law enforcement says.

Paul Dollarhyde was located around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post.

Dollarhyde had been missing since Sunday, when he was last seen around noon heading to a nearby store, WIS TV reported. Deputies notified local and out-of-state family members Thursday evening.

The cause of death has not been determined, and an autopsy has been scheduled, WLTX reports.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant

Bristow Marchant is currently split between covering Richland County and the 2020 presidential race. He has more than 10 years’ experience covering South Carolina. He won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series on a toxic Chester County landfill fire, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage.

  Comments  