Former Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Huger Street sold

The former Richland County Sheriff’s Department site on Huger Street has been sold.

Student housing developers 908-Scannell (Columbia) LLC purchased the property from Richland County for $4 million.

The umbrella firm 908 Group, based in Tampa, Fla., has proposed a 650-bed private dormitory for the parcel.

Here are the other property transfers for the week:

Top Five Richland County

7 Technology Circle 29203 from Corcoran Columbia, LLC to 7 Technology Circle, LLC $6,250,000

1328-1400 Huger St. 29201 from Richland County to 908 - Scannell (Columbia), LLC $4,000,000

681 Clemson Road 29229 from 680 Clemson Road, LLC to The Clemson Belle, LLC $1,890,000

117 Newport Hall Lane 29209 from Julia K. Haas to Charles Bawn Peluso $1,675,000

1801 Wheat St. 29205 from 1801 Wheat Street, LLC to R.T.S. Development @ Wheat St., LLC $1,450,000

Top Five Lexington County

1000 Ramlin Road 29172 from Ouroboros, LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 28 DST $4,375,000

232 Lookout Pointes Drive 29036 from Melinda P. Kruzner to Terry A. Aukes and Patricia K. Aukes $1,075,000

1228 Morning Shore Drive 29072 from Bank of America, N.A. to Steve Samuel Deese $861,000

2806 Sunset Boulevard 29169 from First National Properties, Inc. to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $850,000

162 Duck Point Lane 29036 from Scott Allen Walker and Carole Veronica Walker to John Holschuh and Jane Holschuh $688,000

Top Five Kershaw County

1809 Jefferson Davis Highway 29020 from ARC FD73SLB001, LLC to Spirit Master Funding X, LLC $1,004,100

1001 U.S. #601 29078 from West & Joyce, LLC to Pavan 2019, LLC $750,000

67 Burbage St. 29020 from Vera Mae Witt Revocable le Trust to Joseph James Lounsbery and Tara Lee Ashworth Lounsbery $350,000

213 Caledonia Court 29078 from Peter E. Johnson and Catherine A. Johnson to Gregory Owen Ryle and Kathryn Anne Jenkins $343,000

1314 Longstreet Road 29078 from Alexander L. Bennett, III and Linda M. Bennett to Leroy Howard, III and Lashanda B. Howard $335,000

Richland County

29016

1174 Primrose Drive from Brandon M. Doble and Kayla M. Doble to David A. Bennett $215,000

532 Briar Jump Lane from Denise L. Sellers and Clifton J. Sellers to Eric L. Arroyo $225,000

731 Sparrow Hawk Court from Earl J. Clifford, Jr. and Linda Clifford to Tyrone Henderson and Teckla Henderson $325,000

1049 Buttercup Circle from The McDonald Brothers of Lexington, LLP to Sheila Diaz $180,000

17 Links Walk Lane from Christopher Archer and Cheryl Walton to Karla Shelton $277,000

621 Winter Wren Lane from Adrian T. Despres, Jr. and Melissa E. Despres to Lucy Annang Ingram and Corey D. Ingram $346,000

358 Glen Dornoch Way from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tracy Tremons Scott and Chiquota A. McCloud-Scott $246,990

362 Glen Dornoch Way from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Serphia D. Curry $229,996

85 Torrey Pine Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Veronica E. James $245,845

466 Knollside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gary W. Perry and Carlleena H. Perry $404,900

187 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael J. Glaze and Vanessa C. Glaze $346,724

214 Plantation Parkway from Misty A. Lewis n/k/a Misty A. Carter to Jeffrey W. Rochester, Sr. and Elizabeth H. Rochester $193,000

438 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Traci Y. Crosby $170,000

139 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Pablo N. Rivera Garcia and Zinia R. Mercado Ofarrill $191,168

603 Stonebury Circle from Carlos R. Skinner to HPA US1 LLC $227,500

409 Wing Bar Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robin Wayne Meredith $329,778

912 Ringbelle Row from Hussam Shiblaq and Carimen Ghannam to Evan Barrett English and Kimberly Leigh English $255,000

505 Holland Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Harold Pressley and Courtney Ann Pressley $197,500

29036

194 Sunsation Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ernest J. Floyd $233,500

1122 Portrait Hill Drive from Michael W. Folk and Kelley M. Folk to Lucy Jones $259,900

105 Racket Road from Penny S. Sullivan and Thomas A. Sullivan to Jeffrey Demeyer and Maryann Demeyer $429,888

133 Hawks Ridge Lane from Robin Clay to Rose Senn Baker and Christian Davis Baker $400,000

1268 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Daniel Lee Bouknight and Barbara J. Bouknight $264,871

947 Stradley Lane from Russell A. Bowie, Jr. to Lauren R. Eleazer $275,499

29044

1404 Chain Gang Road from Terry J. Pelletier and Donna A. Pelletier to Leo Thomas Buckle $165,000

29045

309 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ericka Lynn Dickson and Jacob J. Young $230,036

72 Sibley Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Harvey J. Johnson and Yukako M. Johnson $204,793

234 Peach Grove Circle from Victoria E. Schick and Sherri Marie Jakab to Patricia A. Cheek $220,000

3152 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Makeba Faith Liebert and Kevin A. Lilebert $373,429

1973 County Line Trail from Suhail Najjar and Noura Najjar to Michael L. Mickey $521,500

29061

312 Clearview Drive from John Gabriel Guignard Thompson, Jr. to Nicholas L. Tidwell $217,000

29063

7440 Broad River Road from Professional League Resources, Inc. f/k/a CUMS, Inc. to Robertson Family Holdings, LLC $1,200,000

303 Gallatin Circle from James Tyler Warden to Christopher Daniel Ehrhart $174,000

102 Hope Trace Way from Teckla Henderson to Peter Wen-Kuen Yeh, Jr. and Ruth Fiallos Yeh $200,000

7 Darcy Court from Stancil Amos Hood to Horace R. Jones and Rena Sabrina Jones $154,900

103 Staffwood Drive from Shirley W. Jones to Paul Berry and Jennifer Berry $209,700

534 Compass Rose Way from Charles E. Wilber and Suzanne Wilber to Daniel A. Morgan and Charlene L. Morgan $324,900

391 Firetower Road from Jessie Bradley Bellamy, Ralph Edward Bellamy and Gloria B. Hawkins to Marcia Drinkwalter $166,000

109 Savannah Branch Trail from Richard E. Toukar to Charles Wilber and Suzanne Wilber $340,000

216 Aristides Drive from Roy Thomas Churchwell and Katherine T. Churchwell to Raymond Joseph Brentin and Janelle H. Steele Brentin $399,900

338 Ridge Run Trail from Christopher P. Hennighan and Lisa M. Hennighan to Patrick S. Turner and Tara R. Turner $245,000

120 Kenton Drive from NLCC-R, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $142,000

82 Old Well Road from J. Richard Hogate and Denise A. Hogate to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $121,000

45 Antique Rose Court from Gary M. Tackling and Colleen Tackling to James Tyler Warden and Tabitha Leah Warden $275,000

329 Bookman Mill Road from Brian M. Sturkie and Jennifer M. Sturkie to Simonne Johnson $321,500

220 Gleneagle Circle from Larry Michael McGee and Mary Ellen McGee to Jane L. Westbury $169,000

29075

108 Farmgate Drive from Betty P. Youngblood to Brittany Leigh Wilkes $346,000

29201

1085 Shop Road, Unit 249 from Evander K. Gerrald to Srikrishna Swamy Surasi $155,000

1308 Geiger Avenue from Danny C. Crowe to Michael Brent Dedas and Meena W. Khalili $392,000

1322 Dover St. from John Michael Hayes to The Mill Partnership, LLC $110,000

924 Laurens St. from Colin R. Jones and Laurel R. Daen to Elizabeth S. Haswell, Allison B. Haswell and James B. Haswell $400,000

1328-1400 Huger St. from Richland County to 908 - Scannell (Columbia), LLC $4,000,000

1051 Key Road, Unit 20 from Dustin Matthew Hendricks and Tammy Kelly-Hendricks to Susan B. Munn $215,000

29203

7 Technology Circle from Corcoran Columbia, LLC to 7 Technology Circle, LLC $6,250,000

Building 1, 2, 4 and 5 Office Park at The Summit - 425 Summit Terrace from The Office Park at the Summit, LLC to The Back Porch Group, LLC $800,000

312 Providence Plantation Circle from Angela L. Brown to Koren J. Pringle $145,000

29204

1417 Westminster Drive from Detreville F. Bowers, Jr. to Christopher Bryan Speaks and Allyson Wells Speaks $575,000

1602 Tanglewood Road from Bramdy Mikkalina LaCombe to Mary Bramley Faulds $387,000

1509 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Herman A. Williams and Maria W. Williams $157,832

3124 Windwood Place from Carla M. Blandon to Mona M. Norris $100,000

29205

1801 Wheat St. from 1801 Wheat Street, LLC to R.T.S. Development @ Wheat St., LLC $1,450,000

1104 Princeton St. from Thomas Clay Williams Revocable Trust to Stephen M. Milligan $290,000

1522 Medway Road from Elizabeth Turnage to Charles Douglas Williams, Jr. and Ashley S. Williams $395,000

1527 Saramont Road from James N. Kellog and Beatriz R. Kellogg to Susan Wheeler $365,000

3431 Wheat St. from Henry W. Roe and Mary B. Roe to Lorie Blackard Gardner and Timothy Joseph Gardner $325,000

1007 Hancock St. from Elieser G. Melendez and Peggy G. Melendez to Jonathan Lee Gay and Alaina Paige Gay $118,900

1401 Dahlia Road from Sunvest Investments, LLC to Rebecca J. Chasen $203,500

2906 Oceola St. from Billisue Hayes to Julia M. Conway $242,000

29206

380 Eagle Faulkner Loop from Jonathan Arnold to Victoria Lauren Unger and Alexander Scott Carpenter $176,500

1314 Brentwood Drive from Jeffrey D. Crane and Allison E. Crane to William M. and Kimbrough H. McClain Trust $319,000

5146 Hillside Road from Levona Page to William M. Reynolds, IV and Katherine Grace W. Reynolds $422,500

4397 Converse St. from Margaret A. Bauknight Trust to Levona Page $385,000

54 Katherine Park Court from Robert R. Horger to Miriam Sadler Keenan $450,000

29209

33 King Charles Road from Indrajit Ghosh to Brianna Chavarria and Brennan Shealy $232,000

6316 Cloverdale Drive from Naomi Kenturakis to John B. Barnett and Glenda C. Barnett $132,000

236 Gayle Pond Trace from Bruce R. Brandt to Yoan Molina Bermudez and Beatriz Toledo Rodes $140,000

117 Newport Hall Lane from Julia K. Haas to Charles Bawn Peluso $1,675,000

165 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Bobby Spann, Jr. $160,490

120 Hamlet Park Drive from Bradley Keith Padgett to Jay Wilmon Banks $149,000

8 Hickory Trace Court from Lydia E. Turnier a/k/a Lyidia E. Turnier to Daniel C. Hill and Lindsay Hill $212,400

6048 Hampton Leas Lane from Alyson Johnson n/k/a Alyson C. Worthington to Michelle S. McLeod and Edward H. McLeod $308,000

25 King Charles Road from Catherine Pauline Greenwood Revocable Trust to Lisa Raiford $149,999

33 Somerton Place from Brian M. Russell and Allene B. Russell to Alice K. Dyer $325,000

288 Tombee Lane from Howard E. Bickley and Rene C. Bickley to George W. Segars and Darlene J. Segars $550,000

839 Hampton Hill Road from Lynn B. Luce to Mary Darcy Earhardt and Trenton Graham Earhardt $700,000

804 Veterans Road from Karla Hoppmann Buru and Mariuys Cosmin Apostoiu Buru to Matthew Sims Holliday $165,000

18 Huspah Lane from William Joseph Roddey, V and Sarah M. Roddey to Michael Norris $790,000

29210

1758 Omarest Drive from Jerome Lane Warren and Rebecca E. Warren to Jay Rodney Smith, Jr. and Caroline Noel Smith $125,000

103 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carolyn Lorraine Washington $129,000

1806 Carl Road from Peter A. Swan and Julie E. Swan to Michael E. Shoemaker and Rose M. Shoemaker $172,500

4725 Faulkland Road from Malcolm Woods to Rafael P. Rodriguez $100,000

107 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alexander Nguyen $112,000

29212

1464 Lost Creek Drive from Mary B. Drake and Shawn K. Drake to Kristin T. Dixon and Michael L. Dixon $212,000

66 Upper Loop Wasy from Jessica L. Manhard to Cindy Bailly and Christopher Bailly $178,000

104 Wexford Lane from Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation, Inc. to RS Morris Holdings, LLC $105,750

29223

1115 Cambridge Oaks Drive from Keystone Custom Builders, LLC to Tiffany Margaret Clark $139,900

313 Oak Creek Circle from Salme R. Laar to Wanda M. Bowman $132,500

7838 Wessex Lane from Diana Lem to Thomas High, Jr. and Miranda Stephens-High $143,000

336 White Birch Circle from Sanda J. Bressette to Carol Deeanne Varnadoe $230,000

7130 Fire Lane Road from Nexsen B. Johnson to Richland County $281,200

2916 Chatsworth Road from Real Legacy Homes, LLC to Brian George Elfering $235,000

150 Hester Woods Drive from Jessica L. Ward n/k/a Jessica Price to Wanda P. Frederick and Keenan Frederick $154,000

7 Cinderella Court from Monica Denise Gordon to Demetria C. Leonard $135,000

9609 S. Chelsea from Felix Lobo and Lesly Lobo to Rachel Marie Cunningan and Brendan Michael Lipa $145,000

321 Valley Springs Road from Rae S. Burlos to Charles G. Stefanavage and Linda L. Stefanavage $319,000

208 Sommerset Drive from Melvin E. Lowery and Inge Borg C. Lowery a/k/a Ingeborg C. Wack-Lowery to Brenda B. Heiler $125,000

7913 Loch Lane from Dametrice Mazone Eromosele to Jordy McKever and Meggen McKever $160,000

115 Orchard Park Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lemeshia S. Spears $181,000

29229

219 Steeple Drive from Garry R. Dale and Jody J. Dale to Christopher Harris and Jacqueline Harris $191,000

281 Castlebury Drive from Daniel G. Beatty and Michelle R. Beatty to Jason E. Warren and Jesica N. Warren $234,000

609 S. Brick Road from Leo Bolock to Thomas B. Vaughn, Jr. and Tracy B. Vaughn $225,000

255 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mykenzi Gibbs $207,870

681 Clemson Road from 680 Clemson Road, LLC to The Clemson Belle, LLC $1,890,000

1820 Lake Carolina Drive from Brittany Gonzalez to Shaquenia McKellar Byars $156,000

512 Barrimore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth Haynesworth $192,031

148 Brook Hollow Drive from Christopher M. Campbell and Elizabeth C. Campbell to Soden Lagattuta $174,000

210 Kendrick Road from Richard P. Andrews, III and Wanda L. Andrews to SFR JV-1 $138,000

44 Rosemary Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David A. Neal and Nancy L. Neal $310,378

431 Edenhall Drive from Paula S. Corriere to Kendra T. Woods $155,000

312 Old Iron Road from James L. Austin and Leslie M. Austin to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $115,000

220 Bassett Loop from Thao P. Van to Brittney Harris $158,000

228 Ashton Hill Drive from Robert Borucki and Beverly Borucki to Bobby M. Roberson, Jr. $185,000

245 Arbor Falls Drive from Jesse J. Friedel and Jennifer F. Friedel to Veleda Fennett Allen $132,000

124 Legend Oaks Drive from Papanoo, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $120,000

115 Royal Crest Drive from Carol A. Tolley to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $136,000

18 Freya Court from Shiryl Morgan to Genova James and Wilbut James $118,000

232 Woodlands W. from Steve A. Brown and Kathleen R. Brown to Joshua Bitle $232,500

536 Wilkinson Lane from Rio Dwyer and Corey Dwyer to Michelle B. Redden and Rontrell Whack $163,000

410 Brickingham Way from Joseph K. Charles to Eartherine Lewis-Charles $188,000

518 Robins Egg Drive from Raji Kodali to Susanne I. Peters $135,000

216 Faircrest Way from Jill A. Kasserman n/k/a Jill Crossgrove to Charlene Bonner $148,000

1012 Wotan Road from Michael C. Harrell a/k/a Michael Clayton Harrell to Willis Brenton Brazell and Alicia Taylor Brazell $169,900

5 Newquay Court from Kevin L. Miller a/k/a Kelvin L. Miller and Allison I. Miller to Edward E. Roberts, II $239,900

Lexington County

29006

305 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles B. Wilder and Jeanette E. Wilder $179,500

29033

106 Shady Lane from Robert Coulter to Randolph M. Wohnig, Jr. and Hope R. Wohnig $165,000

719 Karlaney Avenue from Cindy L. Langston f/k/a Cindy B. Silverman to Sally Josephine Karl and Clifford Wendell Karl $104,125

1001 Lafayette Avenue from Sherry R. Phillips, Joan R. Shumpert and Myrtle Rickard to Lisa A. Shumpert and Adam Shumpert $152,000

243 Tufton Court from Taylor A. Bundrick and Britney W. Bundrick to Nathan A. A. Bidwell and Savanna R. Bidwell $219,800

29036

217 St. Charles Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Myron P. Matusik and Eleanor Matusik $181,283

232 Lookout Pointes Drive from Melinda P. Kruzner to Terry A. Aukes and Patricia K. Aukes $1,075,000

536 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Robin B. Harper $276,050

1143 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Takuya Shimamura and Maki Shimamura $224,900

133 Quiet Cove Drive from Bradley D. Grooms and Laurie L. Grooms to Larry D. Covington and Marcene K. Covington $305,000

413 Jasmine Key Lane from Franklin E. Kelley, Jr. Living Trust to Chad Reinsel and Stacy Reinsel $440,000

218 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Edgar Perez and Johanna Perez $313,233

160 Palm St. from Buford Lee Hinson, Jr. and Margaret Johnson Hinson to Delores West Rains, Michael Rains and Rodney G. Rains $359,000

416 Brookridge Drive from William David Henard and Brooke Sauteben Henard to Joseph Barrett and Katalyn Barrett $455,000

520 Walt Rauch Road from Two Blue Stallions, LLC to Franklin E. Kelley, Jr. $422,000

113 Virginia St. from Chapin Development Company, LLC to Keystone Business Solutions Ltd. Co. $500,000

101 Eagle Pointe Drive from Donald R. Weaver to Anita Whitney $156,000

162 Duck Point Lane from Scott Allen Walker and Carole Veronica Walker to John Holschuh and Jane Holschuh $688,000

1105 Old Bush River Road from Ross D. Poole and Barbara L. Poole to Victoria S. Bowen $218,000

209 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mary N. Steedly $189,377

29053

326 Frank Moorer Drive from CMH Homes, Inc. to Malcolm K. Ray and Deborah S. Ray $218,237

29054

815 Downing Circle from Robert A. Mendenall and Melissa A. Mendenall to Donnie Ray Burr, Jr. $314,900

124 Evans Addy Road from Matthew T. Page and Rebecca Brown West to Timothy Hollis and Sherry Hollis $224,900

338 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joshua Lee LaGrant and Margaret Katherine LaGrant $352,595

1260 Martin Smith Road from Matthew Eric Warren, Thomas Devaudrey Warren and Hannah Elizabeth Warren to Jesse Orvar Ehrenclou and Jill Ehrenclou $130,000

2366 Shulls Fork from Robert F. Garrison to Laura Daulton Ledford $368,000

2366 Shulls Fork from Laura Daulton Ledford to Kalman J. Gonder $420,000

29070

820 Wagner Road from Norman T. Courtney to Sandra Y. Seay $150,000

107 Buccaneer Place from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Dianne Scioscia $330,000

Marcellus Road from Estate of Doris Mathews to Third Mason Real Estate, Inc. $338,500

29072

136 Millhouse Lane from Brandon S. Bazemore and April L. Bazemore to Ryan S. Ramadan and Wendi L. Ramaden $255,000

204 Watercrest Drive from Audrey M. Liddle to RFSA, LLC $169,000

177 Spring Frost Drive from Michael L. Weant and Jennifer D. Weant to Jose Francisco De Oliveira Neto and Cleusvaine Aparecida De Lima $185,000

106 Wood Cut Road from Lucy Annang n/k/a Lucy Ingram to Phillip Gregory Harmon and Susan Dowd Harmon $223,340

314 Meadow Overlook Court from Anthony J. Amone, Jr. and Ashley H. Amone to William D. Davidson and Esther G. Davidson $303,000

140 Montrose Drive from Kevin Kull and Stormy Kull to Brian Craig Barnes, Jr. $270,000

1548 Nazareth Road from Jason T. Pelletier and Victoria Pelletier to Ralph P. Mastrobuono and Janet E. Mastrobuono $297,000

107 C Waterway Court from June K. Maranville to William D. Warmath and Jessica Warmath $130,000

831 Whitney Lane from Cottrell Family Revocable Living Trust to Harley Fincher Shelton and Kenneth Dwayne Shelton, II $204,000

205 Old Carrington Parkway from Michael B. Markowitz and Bethany Markowitz n/k/a Bethany Bray to Amy Malphrus $575,000

106 Emerald View Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Christopher Alan Beal and Elisabeth Ann Beal $538,500

123 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Amy Elizabeth Hulion and Katelyn Allison Hulion $272,523

200 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Timothy Hollis and Sherry Hollis to Wesley Chase Ridgeway and Meghan Tyler Ridgeway $172,500

124 Hallmark Drive from Jacob Spires to Michael Mahler and Dawn R. Mahler $405,000

153 Travertine Xing from Frank Dempsey and Lynn Dempsey to Sathwik Uppalapati and Sri Manjusha Tella $176,250

1228 Morning Shore Drive from Bank of America, N.A. to Steve Samuel Deese $861,000

237 Rosecrest Road from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Pamela A. Carpenter $224,500

103 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Mark D. Hathcox and Lelanette S. Hathcox $207,000

425 Jordan Way from Curtis D. Carlson and L. Karen Carlson to Mark Bradley and Dana Bradley $266,500

425 Flagstone Court from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Adrian Alonza Burgess and Nikita J. Conyers-Burgess $249,500

324 Bracken Drive from Brian Craig Barnes, Jr. to Assefa A. Tessema $168,995

700 Mallard Lakes Drive from Petunia Investments, LLC to Marlena Kucinski $159,500

207 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Mackenzie L. Rauscher $179,460

105 Mews Way from Mark J. Rodeheaver and Jennifer M. Rodeheaver f/k/a Jennifer M. Pribula to Nestor Arboleda and Diana Moreno $164,000

1117 Corley St. from Tai Chee Lee and Meesim C. Lee to Harold Greene Coleman, III and Katherine W. Coleman $142,000

153 Madison Park from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lein Ho $255,460

236 Richmond Farm Circle from Jeremy B. Freeman and Kimberly E. Freeman to Haley R. Hite $151,500

220 Shoalwood Drive from Heather Michelle Ricard to Angela Yvonne Edwards $368,000

317 Bronze Drive from Vicky Ott to Tanya T. Leboeuf and Louis A. Leboeuf $265,000

105 Royal Creek Drive from Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson to Ryan Woodley and Clara M. Pinna $405,000

155 Greenside Drive from Nicholas Eugene Elzy and Meredith Brown Elzy to Tina D. White and Paul V. White, III $435,000

424 Poindexter Court from Douglas E. Fraser and Elizabeth H. Fraser to Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson $406,000

101 Cotton Cordell Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sri Harsha Nutakki and Sravani Medimpudi $319,656

29073

783 and 789 Oak Drive from Tony R. Bouknight to H. Walter Hendrix, Jean K. Hendrix and Steven W. Hendrix $499,000

720 Tallaran Road from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Lauren M. Streeter and Michael J. Manzi $199,903

349 Shirway Road from Gabe Rish to Chelsea E. Bryan $103,000

703 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Adrienne Bellinger and George Kinsler Bellingers, III $304,475

831 Dovefield Lane from Sonia Merriweather to Cynthia Logsdon $187,000

230 Colony Lakes Drive from Jose D. Lopez and Elva Lopez to Kevin Todd Eubanks $149,900

724 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to William Travers and Helen P. Travers $307,611

169 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Milisa Louise Rhodes $230,977

234 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Calvin H. Wynne $225,000

101 Red Cedar Court from Lan Fong Lee and Hing Shing Wong to Phillip H. Cuppernell and Rosemary V. Cuppernell $229,000

480 Laurel Road from Kevin A. Mattox and Meagan C. Mattox to Logan Malcolm Harwell $168,000

818 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Braidy Michael Holder and Catherine Metts Holder $159,395

205 Double Eagle Circle from Brian Z. Harmon to Giovani Lopez $144,000

159 and 159-E and Weaver Drive, from Eldridge H. Brown, III to Pine St. Properties, LLC $375,000

429 Walking Lane from Michael Charles Tyner and Christina Tyner to Valarie Dean Andrews $195,000

216 Freys Court from Estate of Mary E. Dragonetti to Judith A. Mahaffy and Michael Mahaffy $162,500

138 Aldergate Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Natario A. Reese and Amanda Jones-Reese $269,900

305 Baneberry Loop from Mark D. Hathcox and Lelanette Hathcox to Latasha D. King $182,800

1823 Two Notch Road from Amick Properties, LLC to Truck Services of Lexington, Inc. $615,000

150 Red Pine Drive from Christopher John Bailly and Cindy Bailly to Samuel Morgan Cross, Jr. and Kelly Cross $188,000

605 Sunrise Farm Court from Roland E. Peck and Tamika Lopez-Peck to Taylor Scott Engelhardt $245,000

174 Youpon Drive from Benjamin M. Johansen and Rachel M. Johansen to Daniel Jimenez $162,000

163 Mesa Verda Drive from Charles Corbin Crittenden and Megan Rae Crittenden to Eric T. Schmidt and Candice Schmidt $180,000

450 Winterfield Drive from Thomas E. Preston and Janis M. Preston to Andrea Rae Laster and Thomas W. Laster $234,900

165 Rustic Crossing from Barbara J. Hunka and Mark E. Hunka to Adam R. Stiles $187,900

531 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Mark A. Smith and Erica D. Smith $229,900

29123

1339 Track Road from Jerry L. Wade and Cherryl L. Wade to Anthony R. Mehrl $190,000

29169

315 Forestland Court from Declaration of Trust for James H. Wahab and Ann Wahab to Marlene Joy Spicer and Marcelle S. Edwards $140,000

1610 F Avenue from Jennie L. Kelly to Noah Hamilton Kelly and Sydney Hubbard $129,900

104 Wainscot Oak Lane from Peyton A. Roakes to Carrie Nicole Vanhoose $158,000

428 Laurel Leaf Drive from Petunia Investments, LLC to Jerry M. Parks, Jr., Janice G. Parks and Matthew Parks $160,000

404 Heatherwood Circle from James F. Kornmeyer and Alista R. Kornmeyer to Elizabeth Kornmeyer $131,000

636 Spanish Oak Drive from Kenneth A. Pippin to Bethany C. Bray $315,000

2806 Sunset Boulevard from First National Properties, Inc. to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $850,000

3681 Leaphart Road, Unit D from GSM Properties, LLC to Carolina Good Life, LLC $209,000

29170

174 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Claude E. Hoffman and Lori K. Hoffman $225,999

416 Hallsborough Drive from Phillip G. Harmon and Susan G. Harmon to David A. Sanders and Nichole Sanders $192,000

333 S. Woodside Parkway from Sylvia M. Kumar to Ryan A. Mosser and Heather V. Granger $171,900

227 Oristo Ridge Way from Jacob Mitchell and Carrie Vanhoose to Eric Quintel Jones and Jennifer Silverio Jones $209,499

477 Coops Court from Jennifer Silverio and Eric Q. Jones to Caitlin A. Powers and Colby C. Wedgeworth $135,000

250 Arthurdale Drive from Shaishavkumar Jaykumar Shah to Maurice Clark $143,500

346 Lake Frances Drive from Samuel Morgan Cross, Jr. and Kelly Cross to Courtney Nakisha Jones $281,000

111 Savanna Woods Circle from Luis A. Granda to Jake Kowalski and Katelin Kowalski $150,000

29172

1000 Ramlin Road from Ouroboros, LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 28 DST $4,375,000

29210

704 Cornbill Road from Alvin Basillere a/k/a Alvin Basillere to Christopher Patrick Henninghan and Lisa Marie Henninghan $190,000

29212

221 Doulton Way from Kevin F. Guyton and Toni S. Guyton to Tommy Powles and Leticia Powles $313,000

820 Seton Road from Anne Newman to Jennifer Porter Edwards and Julie Mackenzie Edwards $103,000

270 Grandflora Lane from Jeff Mastry and Jennifer Mastry to Daniel C. Murphy and Courtney T. Murphy $269,000

146 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to June O. Edwards and Jeanola C. Edwards $228,000

207 Lyndhurst Road from Francis M. Carns and Margaret B. Carns to William L. Daniels and Suzanne Kaminski Daniels $159,500

105 Schooner Lane from Pierson Properties, LLC to Vickie F. Kempson and Carroll S. Kempson, Jr. $137,000

216 Mariners Road from Willis Family Trust to Sheri McDaniel Dickert $147,000

330 Spartan Drive from Joseph M. Kern to Simon Green and Deanna Green $160,000

639 Bay Harbor Circle from Sam Houston Hooper and Nicole S. Hooper to Duane M. Kimball and Lorraine K. Kimball $320,000

Kershaw County

29020

12 Temperance Hill Court from Travis L. Peeples to Victoria Nicole Keyser $207,000

67 Burbage St. from Vera Mae Witt Revocable Trust to Joseph James Lounsbery and Tara Lee Ashworth Lounsbery $350,000

1007 Kirkwood Circle from Michael G. Fowler to Elizabeth P. Thayer and Joshua M. Thayer $134,900

824 Woodgate Road from Thomas R. Woodall to Michael J. Cummings, Jr. $290,000

918 Brown Road from Nadia Akeel Kashmiri and Mohammad Aqeel Kashmiri to Misty Beam $129,000

1412 Broad St. from Rose Chardukian Patteson, Arne Gene Chardukian, Joseph Reynolds Chardukian, Rodney Arman Chardukian, Brady Wilson Chardukian and Jon Partemos Chardukian to John C. Keane and Virginia K. Keane $279,500

1809 Jefferson Davis Highway from ARC FD73SLB001, LLC to Spirit Master Funding X, LLC $1,004,100

1909 Lakeshore Road from Violet S. DeBruhl Trust to Jerry M. West and Zyphia T. West $130,000

2300 Beaver Creek Road from Larry Paul Williams and Shirley Gay Williams to James David Melton and Rebecca G. Melton $329,900

22 Vintage Oak Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jay T. Stellwagen and Corin T. Stellwagen $215,000

113 Sycamore Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Todd A. Messer and Michelle E. Messer $228,700

3271 Ebenezer Church Road from John L. Wright, Sr. and Viola A. Wright Inter Vivos Trust to Tobias N. Carpenter and Jamie L. Carpenter $225,000

184B Clearwater Lake Roade from Mallie J. Jenks and Judy B. Jenks William J. Jenks and Jillian C. Jenks $225,000

29045

122 Driftwood Avenue from Madi Investments, LLC to Daniel S. Anderson $169,900

99 Falling Leaf Lane from Paul R. Miyasaki and Tara L. Miyasaki to Tracy L. Hellman and Susan S. Hellman $223,000

1011 and 1009 Dogwood Avenue from Wilma Campbell to Gavin L. Oram $179,900

216 Smithfield Circle from Alan F. Noll to Brittany P. Banks $125,000

24 Calabash Lane from Verne A. Hall and Rita M. Hall to Michael S. Nakamoto, Shaneil T. Nakamonto and Lori Ann Glover $162,000

17 Casey Drive from Shanita M. Hodge to Renee Hutchison and Trever Hutchison $269,000

29078

1162 Medfield Road from Victoria Deweese Kessing to Christopher Brooks Lee Jackson and Raley Mills Jackson $154,750

1155 Medfield Road from Betty H. Davidson to Kandice E. Miles $157,500

15 Boulware Road from Carl L. Reynolds, Jr. and Junko N. Reynolds to Bevco Properties, LLC $275,000

213 Caledonia Court from Peter E. Johnson and Catherine A. Johnson to Gregory Owen Ryle and Kathryn Anne Jenkins $343,000

1001 U.S. #601 from West & Joyce, LLC to Pavan 2019, LLC $750,000

1314 Longstreet Road from Alexander L. Bennett, III and Linda M. Bennett to Leroy Howard, III and Lashanda B. Howard $335,000

22 Brays Drive from Christopher R. Corde and Leah P. Corde to Jacqueline D. Maddox and John H. Maddox $250,000

402 Bird Cove from Henry M. Norris to Elizabeth A. Dillon-Mays $135,000

29128

416 Cantey Lane from Edward Cantey Pearce, III and Christopher Cantey Pearce to Donna R. Ray $140,000