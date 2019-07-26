Local
Former Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Huger Street sold
The former Richland County Sheriff’s Department site on Huger Street has been sold.
Student housing developers 908-Scannell (Columbia) LLC purchased the property from Richland County for $4 million.
The umbrella firm 908 Group, based in Tampa, Fla., has proposed a 650-bed private dormitory for the parcel.
Here are the other property transfers for the week:
Top Five Richland County
7 Technology Circle 29203 from Corcoran Columbia, LLC to 7 Technology Circle, LLC $6,250,000
1328-1400 Huger St. 29201 from Richland County to 908 - Scannell (Columbia), LLC $4,000,000
681 Clemson Road 29229 from 680 Clemson Road, LLC to The Clemson Belle, LLC $1,890,000
117 Newport Hall Lane 29209 from Julia K. Haas to Charles Bawn Peluso $1,675,000
1801 Wheat St. 29205 from 1801 Wheat Street, LLC to R.T.S. Development @ Wheat St., LLC $1,450,000
Top Five Lexington County
1000 Ramlin Road 29172 from Ouroboros, LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 28 DST $4,375,000
232 Lookout Pointes Drive 29036 from Melinda P. Kruzner to Terry A. Aukes and Patricia K. Aukes $1,075,000
1228 Morning Shore Drive 29072 from Bank of America, N.A. to Steve Samuel Deese $861,000
2806 Sunset Boulevard 29169 from First National Properties, Inc. to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $850,000
162 Duck Point Lane 29036 from Scott Allen Walker and Carole Veronica Walker to John Holschuh and Jane Holschuh $688,000
Top Five Kershaw County
1809 Jefferson Davis Highway 29020 from ARC FD73SLB001, LLC to Spirit Master Funding X, LLC $1,004,100
1001 U.S. #601 29078 from West & Joyce, LLC to Pavan 2019, LLC $750,000
67 Burbage St. 29020 from Vera Mae Witt Revocable le Trust to Joseph James Lounsbery and Tara Lee Ashworth Lounsbery $350,000
213 Caledonia Court 29078 from Peter E. Johnson and Catherine A. Johnson to Gregory Owen Ryle and Kathryn Anne Jenkins $343,000
1314 Longstreet Road 29078 from Alexander L. Bennett, III and Linda M. Bennett to Leroy Howard, III and Lashanda B. Howard $335,000
Richland County
29016
1174 Primrose Drive from Brandon M. Doble and Kayla M. Doble to David A. Bennett $215,000
532 Briar Jump Lane from Denise L. Sellers and Clifton J. Sellers to Eric L. Arroyo $225,000
731 Sparrow Hawk Court from Earl J. Clifford, Jr. and Linda Clifford to Tyrone Henderson and Teckla Henderson $325,000
1049 Buttercup Circle from The McDonald Brothers of Lexington, LLP to Sheila Diaz $180,000
17 Links Walk Lane from Christopher Archer and Cheryl Walton to Karla Shelton $277,000
621 Winter Wren Lane from Adrian T. Despres, Jr. and Melissa E. Despres to Lucy Annang Ingram and Corey D. Ingram $346,000
358 Glen Dornoch Way from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Tracy Tremons Scott and Chiquota A. McCloud-Scott $246,990
362 Glen Dornoch Way from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Serphia D. Curry $229,996
85 Torrey Pine Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Veronica E. James $245,845
466 Knollside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gary W. Perry and Carlleena H. Perry $404,900
187 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Michael J. Glaze and Vanessa C. Glaze $346,724
214 Plantation Parkway from Misty A. Lewis n/k/a Misty A. Carter to Jeffrey W. Rochester, Sr. and Elizabeth H. Rochester $193,000
438 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Traci Y. Crosby $170,000
139 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Pablo N. Rivera Garcia and Zinia R. Mercado Ofarrill $191,168
603 Stonebury Circle from Carlos R. Skinner to HPA US1 LLC $227,500
409 Wing Bar Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robin Wayne Meredith $329,778
912 Ringbelle Row from Hussam Shiblaq and Carimen Ghannam to Evan Barrett English and Kimberly Leigh English $255,000
505 Holland Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason Harold Pressley and Courtney Ann Pressley $197,500
29036
194 Sunsation Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ernest J. Floyd $233,500
1122 Portrait Hill Drive from Michael W. Folk and Kelley M. Folk to Lucy Jones $259,900
105 Racket Road from Penny S. Sullivan and Thomas A. Sullivan to Jeffrey Demeyer and Maryann Demeyer $429,888
133 Hawks Ridge Lane from Robin Clay to Rose Senn Baker and Christian Davis Baker $400,000
1268 Portrait Hill Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Daniel Lee Bouknight and Barbara J. Bouknight $264,871
947 Stradley Lane from Russell A. Bowie, Jr. to Lauren R. Eleazer $275,499
29044
1404 Chain Gang Road from Terry J. Pelletier and Donna A. Pelletier to Leo Thomas Buckle $165,000
29045
309 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Ericka Lynn Dickson and Jacob J. Young $230,036
72 Sibley Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Harvey J. Johnson and Yukako M. Johnson $204,793
234 Peach Grove Circle from Victoria E. Schick and Sherri Marie Jakab to Patricia A. Cheek $220,000
3152 Cool Breeze Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Makeba Faith Liebert and Kevin A. Lilebert $373,429
1973 County Line Trail from Suhail Najjar and Noura Najjar to Michael L. Mickey $521,500
29061
312 Clearview Drive from John Gabriel Guignard Thompson, Jr. to Nicholas L. Tidwell $217,000
29063
7440 Broad River Road from Professional League Resources, Inc. f/k/a CUMS, Inc. to Robertson Family Holdings, LLC $1,200,000
303 Gallatin Circle from James Tyler Warden to Christopher Daniel Ehrhart $174,000
102 Hope Trace Way from Teckla Henderson to Peter Wen-Kuen Yeh, Jr. and Ruth Fiallos Yeh $200,000
7 Darcy Court from Stancil Amos Hood to Horace R. Jones and Rena Sabrina Jones $154,900
103 Staffwood Drive from Shirley W. Jones to Paul Berry and Jennifer Berry $209,700
534 Compass Rose Way from Charles E. Wilber and Suzanne Wilber to Daniel A. Morgan and Charlene L. Morgan $324,900
391 Firetower Road from Jessie Bradley Bellamy, Ralph Edward Bellamy and Gloria B. Hawkins to Marcia Drinkwalter $166,000
109 Savannah Branch Trail from Richard E. Toukar to Charles Wilber and Suzanne Wilber $340,000
216 Aristides Drive from Roy Thomas Churchwell and Katherine T. Churchwell to Raymond Joseph Brentin and Janelle H. Steele Brentin $399,900
338 Ridge Run Trail from Christopher P. Hennighan and Lisa M. Hennighan to Patrick S. Turner and Tara R. Turner $245,000
120 Kenton Drive from NLCC-R, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $142,000
82 Old Well Road from J. Richard Hogate and Denise A. Hogate to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $121,000
45 Antique Rose Court from Gary M. Tackling and Colleen Tackling to James Tyler Warden and Tabitha Leah Warden $275,000
329 Bookman Mill Road from Brian M. Sturkie and Jennifer M. Sturkie to Simonne Johnson $321,500
220 Gleneagle Circle from Larry Michael McGee and Mary Ellen McGee to Jane L. Westbury $169,000
29075
108 Farmgate Drive from Betty P. Youngblood to Brittany Leigh Wilkes $346,000
29201
1085 Shop Road, Unit 249 from Evander K. Gerrald to Srikrishna Swamy Surasi $155,000
1308 Geiger Avenue from Danny C. Crowe to Michael Brent Dedas and Meena W. Khalili $392,000
1322 Dover St. from John Michael Hayes to The Mill Partnership, LLC $110,000
924 Laurens St. from Colin R. Jones and Laurel R. Daen to Elizabeth S. Haswell, Allison B. Haswell and James B. Haswell $400,000
1328-1400 Huger St. from Richland County to 908 - Scannell (Columbia), LLC $4,000,000
1051 Key Road, Unit 20 from Dustin Matthew Hendricks and Tammy Kelly-Hendricks to Susan B. Munn $215,000
29203
7 Technology Circle from Corcoran Columbia, LLC to 7 Technology Circle, LLC $6,250,000
Building 1, 2, 4 and 5 Office Park at The Summit - 425 Summit Terrace from The Office Park at the Summit, LLC to The Back Porch Group, LLC $800,000
312 Providence Plantation Circle from Angela L. Brown to Koren J. Pringle $145,000
29204
1417 Westminster Drive from Detreville F. Bowers, Jr. to Christopher Bryan Speaks and Allyson Wells Speaks $575,000
1602 Tanglewood Road from Bramdy Mikkalina LaCombe to Mary Bramley Faulds $387,000
1509 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Herman A. Williams and Maria W. Williams $157,832
3124 Windwood Place from Carla M. Blandon to Mona M. Norris $100,000
29205
1801 Wheat St. from 1801 Wheat Street, LLC to R.T.S. Development @ Wheat St., LLC $1,450,000
1104 Princeton St. from Thomas Clay Williams Revocable Trust to Stephen M. Milligan $290,000
1522 Medway Road from Elizabeth Turnage to Charles Douglas Williams, Jr. and Ashley S. Williams $395,000
1527 Saramont Road from James N. Kellog and Beatriz R. Kellogg to Susan Wheeler $365,000
3431 Wheat St. from Henry W. Roe and Mary B. Roe to Lorie Blackard Gardner and Timothy Joseph Gardner $325,000
1007 Hancock St. from Elieser G. Melendez and Peggy G. Melendez to Jonathan Lee Gay and Alaina Paige Gay $118,900
1401 Dahlia Road from Sunvest Investments, LLC to Rebecca J. Chasen $203,500
2906 Oceola St. from Billisue Hayes to Julia M. Conway $242,000
29206
380 Eagle Faulkner Loop from Jonathan Arnold to Victoria Lauren Unger and Alexander Scott Carpenter $176,500
1314 Brentwood Drive from Jeffrey D. Crane and Allison E. Crane to William M. and Kimbrough H. McClain Trust $319,000
5146 Hillside Road from Levona Page to William M. Reynolds, IV and Katherine Grace W. Reynolds $422,500
4397 Converse St. from Margaret A. Bauknight Trust to Levona Page $385,000
54 Katherine Park Court from Robert R. Horger to Miriam Sadler Keenan $450,000
29209
33 King Charles Road from Indrajit Ghosh to Brianna Chavarria and Brennan Shealy $232,000
6316 Cloverdale Drive from Naomi Kenturakis to John B. Barnett and Glenda C. Barnett $132,000
236 Gayle Pond Trace from Bruce R. Brandt to Yoan Molina Bermudez and Beatriz Toledo Rodes $140,000
117 Newport Hall Lane from Julia K. Haas to Charles Bawn Peluso $1,675,000
165 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Bobby Spann, Jr. $160,490
120 Hamlet Park Drive from Bradley Keith Padgett to Jay Wilmon Banks $149,000
8 Hickory Trace Court from Lydia E. Turnier a/k/a Lyidia E. Turnier to Daniel C. Hill and Lindsay Hill $212,400
6048 Hampton Leas Lane from Alyson Johnson n/k/a Alyson C. Worthington to Michelle S. McLeod and Edward H. McLeod $308,000
25 King Charles Road from Catherine Pauline Greenwood Revocable Trust to Lisa Raiford $149,999
33 Somerton Place from Brian M. Russell and Allene B. Russell to Alice K. Dyer $325,000
288 Tombee Lane from Howard E. Bickley and Rene C. Bickley to George W. Segars and Darlene J. Segars $550,000
839 Hampton Hill Road from Lynn B. Luce to Mary Darcy Earhardt and Trenton Graham Earhardt $700,000
804 Veterans Road from Karla Hoppmann Buru and Mariuys Cosmin Apostoiu Buru to Matthew Sims Holliday $165,000
18 Huspah Lane from William Joseph Roddey, V and Sarah M. Roddey to Michael Norris $790,000
29210
1758 Omarest Drive from Jerome Lane Warren and Rebecca E. Warren to Jay Rodney Smith, Jr. and Caroline Noel Smith $125,000
103 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carolyn Lorraine Washington $129,000
1806 Carl Road from Peter A. Swan and Julie E. Swan to Michael E. Shoemaker and Rose M. Shoemaker $172,500
4725 Faulkland Road from Malcolm Woods to Rafael P. Rodriguez $100,000
107 Nobility Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Alexander Nguyen $112,000
29212
1464 Lost Creek Drive from Mary B. Drake and Shawn K. Drake to Kristin T. Dixon and Michael L. Dixon $212,000
66 Upper Loop Wasy from Jessica L. Manhard to Cindy Bailly and Christopher Bailly $178,000
104 Wexford Lane from Lutheran Homes of South Carolina Foundation, Inc. to RS Morris Holdings, LLC $105,750
29223
1115 Cambridge Oaks Drive from Keystone Custom Builders, LLC to Tiffany Margaret Clark $139,900
313 Oak Creek Circle from Salme R. Laar to Wanda M. Bowman $132,500
7838 Wessex Lane from Diana Lem to Thomas High, Jr. and Miranda Stephens-High $143,000
336 White Birch Circle from Sanda J. Bressette to Carol Deeanne Varnadoe $230,000
7130 Fire Lane Road from Nexsen B. Johnson to Richland County $281,200
2916 Chatsworth Road from Real Legacy Homes, LLC to Brian George Elfering $235,000
150 Hester Woods Drive from Jessica L. Ward n/k/a Jessica Price to Wanda P. Frederick and Keenan Frederick $154,000
7 Cinderella Court from Monica Denise Gordon to Demetria C. Leonard $135,000
9609 S. Chelsea from Felix Lobo and Lesly Lobo to Rachel Marie Cunningan and Brendan Michael Lipa $145,000
321 Valley Springs Road from Rae S. Burlos to Charles G. Stefanavage and Linda L. Stefanavage $319,000
208 Sommerset Drive from Melvin E. Lowery and Inge Borg C. Lowery a/k/a Ingeborg C. Wack-Lowery to Brenda B. Heiler $125,000
7913 Loch Lane from Dametrice Mazone Eromosele to Jordy McKever and Meggen McKever $160,000
115 Orchard Park Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Lemeshia S. Spears $181,000
29229
219 Steeple Drive from Garry R. Dale and Jody J. Dale to Christopher Harris and Jacqueline Harris $191,000
281 Castlebury Drive from Daniel G. Beatty and Michelle R. Beatty to Jason E. Warren and Jesica N. Warren $234,000
609 S. Brick Road from Leo Bolock to Thomas B. Vaughn, Jr. and Tracy B. Vaughn $225,000
255 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mykenzi Gibbs $207,870
681 Clemson Road from 680 Clemson Road, LLC to The Clemson Belle, LLC $1,890,000
1820 Lake Carolina Drive from Brittany Gonzalez to Shaquenia McKellar Byars $156,000
512 Barrimore Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kenneth Haynesworth $192,031
148 Brook Hollow Drive from Christopher M. Campbell and Elizabeth C. Campbell to Soden Lagattuta $174,000
210 Kendrick Road from Richard P. Andrews, III and Wanda L. Andrews to SFR JV-1 $138,000
44 Rosemary Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to David A. Neal and Nancy L. Neal $310,378
431 Edenhall Drive from Paula S. Corriere to Kendra T. Woods $155,000
312 Old Iron Road from James L. Austin and Leslie M. Austin to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $115,000
220 Bassett Loop from Thao P. Van to Brittney Harris $158,000
228 Ashton Hill Drive from Robert Borucki and Beverly Borucki to Bobby M. Roberson, Jr. $185,000
245 Arbor Falls Drive from Jesse J. Friedel and Jennifer F. Friedel to Veleda Fennett Allen $132,000
124 Legend Oaks Drive from Papanoo, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $120,000
115 Royal Crest Drive from Carol A. Tolley to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $136,000
18 Freya Court from Shiryl Morgan to Genova James and Wilbut James $118,000
232 Woodlands W. from Steve A. Brown and Kathleen R. Brown to Joshua Bitle $232,500
536 Wilkinson Lane from Rio Dwyer and Corey Dwyer to Michelle B. Redden and Rontrell Whack $163,000
410 Brickingham Way from Joseph K. Charles to Eartherine Lewis-Charles $188,000
518 Robins Egg Drive from Raji Kodali to Susanne I. Peters $135,000
216 Faircrest Way from Jill A. Kasserman n/k/a Jill Crossgrove to Charlene Bonner $148,000
1012 Wotan Road from Michael C. Harrell a/k/a Michael Clayton Harrell to Willis Brenton Brazell and Alicia Taylor Brazell $169,900
5 Newquay Court from Kevin L. Miller a/k/a Kelvin L. Miller and Allison I. Miller to Edward E. Roberts, II $239,900
Lexington County
29006
305 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Charles B. Wilder and Jeanette E. Wilder $179,500
29033
106 Shady Lane from Robert Coulter to Randolph M. Wohnig, Jr. and Hope R. Wohnig $165,000
719 Karlaney Avenue from Cindy L. Langston f/k/a Cindy B. Silverman to Sally Josephine Karl and Clifford Wendell Karl $104,125
1001 Lafayette Avenue from Sherry R. Phillips, Joan R. Shumpert and Myrtle Rickard to Lisa A. Shumpert and Adam Shumpert $152,000
243 Tufton Court from Taylor A. Bundrick and Britney W. Bundrick to Nathan A. A. Bidwell and Savanna R. Bidwell $219,800
29036
217 St. Charles Place from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Myron P. Matusik and Eleanor Matusik $181,283
232 Lookout Pointes Drive from Melinda P. Kruzner to Terry A. Aukes and Patricia K. Aukes $1,075,000
536 Lever Hill Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Robin B. Harper $276,050
1143 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Takuya Shimamura and Maki Shimamura $224,900
133 Quiet Cove Drive from Bradley D. Grooms and Laurie L. Grooms to Larry D. Covington and Marcene K. Covington $305,000
413 Jasmine Key Lane from Franklin E. Kelley, Jr. Living Trust to Chad Reinsel and Stacy Reinsel $440,000
218 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Edgar Perez and Johanna Perez $313,233
160 Palm St. from Buford Lee Hinson, Jr. and Margaret Johnson Hinson to Delores West Rains, Michael Rains and Rodney G. Rains $359,000
416 Brookridge Drive from William David Henard and Brooke Sauteben Henard to Joseph Barrett and Katalyn Barrett $455,000
520 Walt Rauch Road from Two Blue Stallions, LLC to Franklin E. Kelley, Jr. $422,000
113 Virginia St. from Chapin Development Company, LLC to Keystone Business Solutions Ltd. Co. $500,000
101 Eagle Pointe Drive from Donald R. Weaver to Anita Whitney $156,000
162 Duck Point Lane from Scott Allen Walker and Carole Veronica Walker to John Holschuh and Jane Holschuh $688,000
1105 Old Bush River Road from Ross D. Poole and Barbara L. Poole to Victoria S. Bowen $218,000
209 Elsoma Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mary N. Steedly $189,377
29053
326 Frank Moorer Drive from CMH Homes, Inc. to Malcolm K. Ray and Deborah S. Ray $218,237
29054
815 Downing Circle from Robert A. Mendenall and Melissa A. Mendenall to Donnie Ray Burr, Jr. $314,900
124 Evans Addy Road from Matthew T. Page and Rebecca Brown West to Timothy Hollis and Sherry Hollis $224,900
338 Kimberton Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joshua Lee LaGrant and Margaret Katherine LaGrant $352,595
1260 Martin Smith Road from Matthew Eric Warren, Thomas Devaudrey Warren and Hannah Elizabeth Warren to Jesse Orvar Ehrenclou and Jill Ehrenclou $130,000
2366 Shulls Fork from Robert F. Garrison to Laura Daulton Ledford $368,000
2366 Shulls Fork from Laura Daulton Ledford to Kalman J. Gonder $420,000
29070
820 Wagner Road from Norman T. Courtney to Sandra Y. Seay $150,000
107 Buccaneer Place from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Dianne Scioscia $330,000
Marcellus Road from Estate of Doris Mathews to Third Mason Real Estate, Inc. $338,500
29072
136 Millhouse Lane from Brandon S. Bazemore and April L. Bazemore to Ryan S. Ramadan and Wendi L. Ramaden $255,000
204 Watercrest Drive from Audrey M. Liddle to RFSA, LLC $169,000
177 Spring Frost Drive from Michael L. Weant and Jennifer D. Weant to Jose Francisco De Oliveira Neto and Cleusvaine Aparecida De Lima $185,000
106 Wood Cut Road from Lucy Annang n/k/a Lucy Ingram to Phillip Gregory Harmon and Susan Dowd Harmon $223,340
314 Meadow Overlook Court from Anthony J. Amone, Jr. and Ashley H. Amone to William D. Davidson and Esther G. Davidson $303,000
140 Montrose Drive from Kevin Kull and Stormy Kull to Brian Craig Barnes, Jr. $270,000
1548 Nazareth Road from Jason T. Pelletier and Victoria Pelletier to Ralph P. Mastrobuono and Janet E. Mastrobuono $297,000
107 C Waterway Court from June K. Maranville to William D. Warmath and Jessica Warmath $130,000
831 Whitney Lane from Cottrell Family Revocable Living Trust to Harley Fincher Shelton and Kenneth Dwayne Shelton, II $204,000
205 Old Carrington Parkway from Michael B. Markowitz and Bethany Markowitz n/k/a Bethany Bray to Amy Malphrus $575,000
106 Emerald View Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Christopher Alan Beal and Elisabeth Ann Beal $538,500
123 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Amy Elizabeth Hulion and Katelyn Allison Hulion $272,523
200 Cinnamon Hills Lane from Timothy Hollis and Sherry Hollis to Wesley Chase Ridgeway and Meghan Tyler Ridgeway $172,500
124 Hallmark Drive from Jacob Spires to Michael Mahler and Dawn R. Mahler $405,000
153 Travertine Xing from Frank Dempsey and Lynn Dempsey to Sathwik Uppalapati and Sri Manjusha Tella $176,250
1228 Morning Shore Drive from Bank of America, N.A. to Steve Samuel Deese $861,000
237 Rosecrest Road from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Pamela A. Carpenter $224,500
103 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Mark D. Hathcox and Lelanette S. Hathcox $207,000
425 Jordan Way from Curtis D. Carlson and L. Karen Carlson to Mark Bradley and Dana Bradley $266,500
425 Flagstone Court from NEX Ventures Realty, Inc. to Adrian Alonza Burgess and Nikita J. Conyers-Burgess $249,500
324 Bracken Drive from Brian Craig Barnes, Jr. to Assefa A. Tessema $168,995
700 Mallard Lakes Drive from Petunia Investments, LLC to Marlena Kucinski $159,500
207 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Mackenzie L. Rauscher $179,460
105 Mews Way from Mark J. Rodeheaver and Jennifer M. Rodeheaver f/k/a Jennifer M. Pribula to Nestor Arboleda and Diana Moreno $164,000
1117 Corley St. from Tai Chee Lee and Meesim C. Lee to Harold Greene Coleman, III and Katherine W. Coleman $142,000
153 Madison Park from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lein Ho $255,460
236 Richmond Farm Circle from Jeremy B. Freeman and Kimberly E. Freeman to Haley R. Hite $151,500
220 Shoalwood Drive from Heather Michelle Ricard to Angela Yvonne Edwards $368,000
317 Bronze Drive from Vicky Ott to Tanya T. Leboeuf and Louis A. Leboeuf $265,000
105 Royal Creek Drive from Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson to Ryan Woodley and Clara M. Pinna $405,000
155 Greenside Drive from Nicholas Eugene Elzy and Meredith Brown Elzy to Tina D. White and Paul V. White, III $435,000
424 Poindexter Court from Douglas E. Fraser and Elizabeth H. Fraser to Richard Gregory Pearson and Mary Leigh Pearson $406,000
101 Cotton Cordell Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Sri Harsha Nutakki and Sravani Medimpudi $319,656
29073
783 and 789 Oak Drive from Tony R. Bouknight to H. Walter Hendrix, Jean K. Hendrix and Steven W. Hendrix $499,000
720 Tallaran Road from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Lauren M. Streeter and Michael J. Manzi $199,903
349 Shirway Road from Gabe Rish to Chelsea E. Bryan $103,000
703 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to Adrienne Bellinger and George Kinsler Bellingers, III $304,475
831 Dovefield Lane from Sonia Merriweather to Cynthia Logsdon $187,000
230 Colony Lakes Drive from Jose D. Lopez and Elva Lopez to Kevin Todd Eubanks $149,900
724 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton-Crown, LLC to William Travers and Helen P. Travers $307,611
169 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Milisa Louise Rhodes $230,977
234 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Calvin H. Wynne $225,000
101 Red Cedar Court from Lan Fong Lee and Hing Shing Wong to Phillip H. Cuppernell and Rosemary V. Cuppernell $229,000
480 Laurel Road from Kevin A. Mattox and Meagan C. Mattox to Logan Malcolm Harwell $168,000
818 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Braidy Michael Holder and Catherine Metts Holder $159,395
205 Double Eagle Circle from Brian Z. Harmon to Giovani Lopez $144,000
159 and 159-E and Weaver Drive, from Eldridge H. Brown, III to Pine St. Properties, LLC $375,000
429 Walking Lane from Michael Charles Tyner and Christina Tyner to Valarie Dean Andrews $195,000
216 Freys Court from Estate of Mary E. Dragonetti to Judith A. Mahaffy and Michael Mahaffy $162,500
138 Aldergate Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Natario A. Reese and Amanda Jones-Reese $269,900
305 Baneberry Loop from Mark D. Hathcox and Lelanette Hathcox to Latasha D. King $182,800
1823 Two Notch Road from Amick Properties, LLC to Truck Services of Lexington, Inc. $615,000
150 Red Pine Drive from Christopher John Bailly and Cindy Bailly to Samuel Morgan Cross, Jr. and Kelly Cross $188,000
605 Sunrise Farm Court from Roland E. Peck and Tamika Lopez-Peck to Taylor Scott Engelhardt $245,000
174 Youpon Drive from Benjamin M. Johansen and Rachel M. Johansen to Daniel Jimenez $162,000
163 Mesa Verda Drive from Charles Corbin Crittenden and Megan Rae Crittenden to Eric T. Schmidt and Candice Schmidt $180,000
450 Winterfield Drive from Thomas E. Preston and Janis M. Preston to Andrea Rae Laster and Thomas W. Laster $234,900
165 Rustic Crossing from Barbara J. Hunka and Mark E. Hunka to Adam R. Stiles $187,900
531 Winterfield Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Mark A. Smith and Erica D. Smith $229,900
29123
1339 Track Road from Jerry L. Wade and Cherryl L. Wade to Anthony R. Mehrl $190,000
29169
315 Forestland Court from Declaration of Trust for James H. Wahab and Ann Wahab to Marlene Joy Spicer and Marcelle S. Edwards $140,000
1610 F Avenue from Jennie L. Kelly to Noah Hamilton Kelly and Sydney Hubbard $129,900
104 Wainscot Oak Lane from Peyton A. Roakes to Carrie Nicole Vanhoose $158,000
428 Laurel Leaf Drive from Petunia Investments, LLC to Jerry M. Parks, Jr., Janice G. Parks and Matthew Parks $160,000
404 Heatherwood Circle from James F. Kornmeyer and Alista R. Kornmeyer to Elizabeth Kornmeyer $131,000
636 Spanish Oak Drive from Kenneth A. Pippin to Bethany C. Bray $315,000
2806 Sunset Boulevard from First National Properties, Inc. to Lexington County Health Services District, Inc. $850,000
3681 Leaphart Road, Unit D from GSM Properties, LLC to Carolina Good Life, LLC $209,000
29170
174 Turnfield Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Claude E. Hoffman and Lori K. Hoffman $225,999
416 Hallsborough Drive from Phillip G. Harmon and Susan G. Harmon to David A. Sanders and Nichole Sanders $192,000
333 S. Woodside Parkway from Sylvia M. Kumar to Ryan A. Mosser and Heather V. Granger $171,900
227 Oristo Ridge Way from Jacob Mitchell and Carrie Vanhoose to Eric Quintel Jones and Jennifer Silverio Jones $209,499
477 Coops Court from Jennifer Silverio and Eric Q. Jones to Caitlin A. Powers and Colby C. Wedgeworth $135,000
250 Arthurdale Drive from Shaishavkumar Jaykumar Shah to Maurice Clark $143,500
346 Lake Frances Drive from Samuel Morgan Cross, Jr. and Kelly Cross to Courtney Nakisha Jones $281,000
111 Savanna Woods Circle from Luis A. Granda to Jake Kowalski and Katelin Kowalski $150,000
29172
1000 Ramlin Road from Ouroboros, LLC to Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 28 DST $4,375,000
29210
704 Cornbill Road from Alvin Basillere a/k/a Alvin Basillere to Christopher Patrick Henninghan and Lisa Marie Henninghan $190,000
29212
221 Doulton Way from Kevin F. Guyton and Toni S. Guyton to Tommy Powles and Leticia Powles $313,000
820 Seton Road from Anne Newman to Jennifer Porter Edwards and Julie Mackenzie Edwards $103,000
270 Grandflora Lane from Jeff Mastry and Jennifer Mastry to Daniel C. Murphy and Courtney T. Murphy $269,000
146 Shoals Landing Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to June O. Edwards and Jeanola C. Edwards $228,000
207 Lyndhurst Road from Francis M. Carns and Margaret B. Carns to William L. Daniels and Suzanne Kaminski Daniels $159,500
105 Schooner Lane from Pierson Properties, LLC to Vickie F. Kempson and Carroll S. Kempson, Jr. $137,000
216 Mariners Road from Willis Family Trust to Sheri McDaniel Dickert $147,000
330 Spartan Drive from Joseph M. Kern to Simon Green and Deanna Green $160,000
639 Bay Harbor Circle from Sam Houston Hooper and Nicole S. Hooper to Duane M. Kimball and Lorraine K. Kimball $320,000
Kershaw County
29020
12 Temperance Hill Court from Travis L. Peeples to Victoria Nicole Keyser $207,000
67 Burbage St. from Vera Mae Witt Revocable Trust to Joseph James Lounsbery and Tara Lee Ashworth Lounsbery $350,000
1007 Kirkwood Circle from Michael G. Fowler to Elizabeth P. Thayer and Joshua M. Thayer $134,900
824 Woodgate Road from Thomas R. Woodall to Michael J. Cummings, Jr. $290,000
918 Brown Road from Nadia Akeel Kashmiri and Mohammad Aqeel Kashmiri to Misty Beam $129,000
1412 Broad St. from Rose Chardukian Patteson, Arne Gene Chardukian, Joseph Reynolds Chardukian, Rodney Arman Chardukian, Brady Wilson Chardukian and Jon Partemos Chardukian to John C. Keane and Virginia K. Keane $279,500
1809 Jefferson Davis Highway from ARC FD73SLB001, LLC to Spirit Master Funding X, LLC $1,004,100
1909 Lakeshore Road from Violet S. DeBruhl Trust to Jerry M. West and Zyphia T. West $130,000
2300 Beaver Creek Road from Larry Paul Williams and Shirley Gay Williams to James David Melton and Rebecca G. Melton $329,900
22 Vintage Oak Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jay T. Stellwagen and Corin T. Stellwagen $215,000
113 Sycamore Road from Bock Construction, Inc. to Todd A. Messer and Michelle E. Messer $228,700
3271 Ebenezer Church Road from John L. Wright, Sr. and Viola A. Wright Inter Vivos Trust to Tobias N. Carpenter and Jamie L. Carpenter $225,000
184B Clearwater Lake Roade from Mallie J. Jenks and Judy B. Jenks William J. Jenks and Jillian C. Jenks $225,000
29045
122 Driftwood Avenue from Madi Investments, LLC to Daniel S. Anderson $169,900
99 Falling Leaf Lane from Paul R. Miyasaki and Tara L. Miyasaki to Tracy L. Hellman and Susan S. Hellman $223,000
1011 and 1009 Dogwood Avenue from Wilma Campbell to Gavin L. Oram $179,900
216 Smithfield Circle from Alan F. Noll to Brittany P. Banks $125,000
24 Calabash Lane from Verne A. Hall and Rita M. Hall to Michael S. Nakamoto, Shaneil T. Nakamonto and Lori Ann Glover $162,000
17 Casey Drive from Shanita M. Hodge to Renee Hutchison and Trever Hutchison $269,000
29078
1162 Medfield Road from Victoria Deweese Kessing to Christopher Brooks Lee Jackson and Raley Mills Jackson $154,750
1155 Medfield Road from Betty H. Davidson to Kandice E. Miles $157,500
15 Boulware Road from Carl L. Reynolds, Jr. and Junko N. Reynolds to Bevco Properties, LLC $275,000
213 Caledonia Court from Peter E. Johnson and Catherine A. Johnson to Gregory Owen Ryle and Kathryn Anne Jenkins $343,000
1001 U.S. #601 from West & Joyce, LLC to Pavan 2019, LLC $750,000
1314 Longstreet Road from Alexander L. Bennett, III and Linda M. Bennett to Leroy Howard, III and Lashanda B. Howard $335,000
22 Brays Drive from Christopher R. Corde and Leah P. Corde to Jacqueline D. Maddox and John H. Maddox $250,000
402 Bird Cove from Henry M. Norris to Elizabeth A. Dillon-Mays $135,000
29128
416 Cantey Lane from Edward Cantey Pearce, III and Christopher Cantey Pearce to Donna R. Ray $140,000
