Columbia hotel near USC sells for $2.9 million

Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property.

A Columbia hotel near the University of South Carolina’s has been sold.

The Gallus Stadium Park Inn at 621 S. Assembly St. was sold by DNS Hospitality, LLC to Gallus Inn, LLC for $2.9.

The hotel is near USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium home of the Gamecocks football team.

Here are the rest of the property transfer for the week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Top Five Richland County

Enoree Avenue Lots 10-17 and Pickens St. Lot 18 29205 from Palmetto SC Properties, III, LLC to W2C USC Four, LLC $3,000,000

621 S. Assembly St. 29201 from DNS Hospitality, LLC to Gallus Inn, LLC $2,900,000

303 Redbay Road 29045 from Joseph L. Sexton and Theresa A. Sexton to Andrea Marie Crerar and Anthony James Crerar $569,200

106 Southwood Drive 29205 from Konstantin Pollok and Anne Pollok to Daniel B. Rukstalis and Margaret R. Rukstalis $535,000

1224 N. Brickyard Road 29223 from Albert Middleton and Rose Middleton to David M. Williams and Ciesta C. Williams $445,000

Top Five Lexington County

3943 Platt Springs Road 29170 from Eagle Storage, LLC to 10FSS 3943 Platt Springs Road, LLC $1,500,000

1249 Chapin Road 29036 from FDI Postal Properties II, Inc. to APIF - South Carolina, LLC $1,241,652

748 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Jonathan Prastein and Deyanira J. Prastein to David A. Hankins and Brittany Kelley Hankins $718,500

413 Bay Pointe 29072 from Theresa Murphy to Sean Donahoe and Sarah Donahoe $675,000

301 Bent Oak Drive 29036 from Natalie E. Wieta to 2001 Mark E. Foster and Loni Scavone Revocable Trust $667,500

Top Three Kershaw County

3425 and 3595 Boise Cascade Road 29009 from Wateree Holdings, LLC to Evergreen Investment Group 2, LLC $1,500,000

3754 and 3667 Mill Creek Road 29009 from BTG Pactual OEP Property 2, L.P. to Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation $642,544

10 Preserve Avenue 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Turner Family Trust $371,779

Richland County

29016

320 Old Course Loop from Paul V. Richterm and Janem V. E. Richter to Aurelio Joseph Varela and Megan M. Varela $425,000

353 Woodlander Drive from George Robert Penyak and Janet Coble Penyak to Charles T. Trower and Saundra Carpenter Trower $349,900

1005 N. Firetower Road from Cindy Suzanne Kneen Living Trust to Andrew R. Mericle and Sara E. Gano $144,500

553 New Cut Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony R. Ulmer and Laura K. Ulmer $373,244

532 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Angela Lee Brown $285,812

1056 Wampee Drive from Craig M. Mosher and Lori A. Mosher a/k/a Wanda Andrews Mosher to Takenori Yara $319,000

1166 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bryan C. Gates and Melissa D. Gates $246,448

616 Needle Leaf Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James W. Heller, III and Tracey P. Heller $354,000

510 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Omar Ruiz and Stephanie M. Ruiz $399,900

213 Crickentree Drive from Madoria B. Daniels a/k/a Madoria Bentley Daniels to Sunsetter Properties, LLC $157,000

1577 Sherill Lever Road from Doris T. Cruz n/k/a Doris T. Hughes to Michael S. Glenn and Amanda Lynn Glenn $203,500

101 Fox Hill Drive from Christopher Eric Jowett and Michelle Jewett to Elizabeth Campbell and Christopher Campbell $300,000

117 Louthian Way from Louie C. Hinson and Judith C. Hinson to Joseph Zokan and Stacy Renee Zokan $287,900

212 Cart Way from Sandra A. Thomas to Rahkeem D. Jenkins $206,250

259 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sandra K. Hudson $262,796

29036

141 Forty Love Point from J & L Reis, LLC to Bradley Don Grooms and Laurie Grooms $420,000

111 Lake Hilton Drive from Thaddeus E. Rowe, Jr. and Carolynne H,. Rowe to Mark William Swart, Jr. and Tamara Swart $289,000

855 Sunseeker Drive from Anthony Ratliff to Joshua S. Meacham and Melanie Meacham $215,000

323 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Propertie4s, LLC to Johnny W. McGregor and Mickie F. McGregor $294,900

617 Calypso Court from John Patrick Coleman to Charles Willis Simmons $199,900

166 Cordage Drive from Mildred G. Jackson to Joshua A. Bennett and Kristy M. Lennon $171,900

335 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Anthony J. Pacholski and Jessica Carbonetti $283,761

193 Lakeport Drive from Bryan Eugene Thomas and Leigh Gulledge Thomas to Keith Remillard and Bridget C. Remillard $411,000

227 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Burns Family Trust $276,500

108 Cabot Bay Drive from Jerry D. Bailey and Dawn C. Bailey to Benjamin E. Breazeale $425,000

29045

221 Hickory Hill Trail from Ian Kornmeyer and Brooke Kornmeyer to Kyle W. Byrd $175,000

7 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Richard E. Buzard, Jr. $206,279

1168 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jorge Antonio Rodriguez and Amy Elizabeth Rodriguez $178,999

232 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lauren Ashleigh Dingle $240,460

747 Broadleaf Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Alicia J. Robinson and Charles A. Robinson $409,834

303 Redbay Road from Joseph L. Sexton and Theresa A. Sexton to Andrea Marie Crerar and Anthony James Crerar $569,200

1330 Montford Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Reginald Bain and Sarah Bain $183,512

16 Attucks Court from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Jordan S. Laney and Mary K. Laney $184,902

508 Forest Creek Way from Michael A. Wiltse and Vera Wiltse to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $279,990

47 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sequoia A. Hopkins $277,654

332 Longfellow Lane from Ronald Whiting and Hyon Cha Whiting to Cevin Allen Platt and Amanda Jean Copple $174,900

811 Spears Drive from Cathleen Conley Wedding a/k/a Cathleen C. Wedding to Myron Jordan $124,500

220 Golf View Bend from Betty A. Porter and Robert W. Porter to Kelly Gibson and Teasha C. K. Gibson $420,000

467 Grand National from Shannon R. Eichelberger and Gerald N. Eichelbergher, II to Jamar Mitchell $172,000

117 Winning Ticket Drive from Darin Williams and Tammie Williams to Gerald N. Eichelberger, II and Shannon R. Eichelberger $290,000

29061

812 White Fawn from The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Timothy Edmond $118,000

1050 Blue Johnson Road from Mary Ann Young f/k/a Mary Ann Holcombe and Ronny Lee Young to Nicholas L. Jenks-Hughes and Gina D. Terry $204,000

29063

53 Old Well Road from Tonya R. Atchison to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $128,000

156 Foxglove Circle from Michelle P. Westbury and Crystal Lynn Westbury to Chelsea Nichole Smith $134,000

36 Gallantry Court from Santiago M. De Solo and Laurie B. De Solo to Amit P. Sheth and Parul A. Sheth $435,000

131 London Pride from Gloria M. Phillips and Christopher R. Wells to Michael D. Myers $150,000

313 Serpentine Road from Deborah L. Schultz a/k/a Deborah La Vera Schultz to Thomas R. Bailey and Lisa G. Bailey $130,000

15 White Clover Court from Martin Earl Harper and Cheryl Denise Harper to Jaclyn Tonnon and John G. Branham $216,500

1324 Riverwalk Way from William E. Bailey and Ellen S. Bailey to Nicholas T. Gay and Jennifer R. Jones $134,900

300 Battery Road from Noelle A. Barnhardt Beckham f/k/a Noelle A. Barnhardt to Rashawn D. Nelson and Shaquawn Nelson $155,000

227 Delaine Woods Drive from Thomas E. Mack and Majorie C. Mack to Guybson Sa $199,000

4 Staffwood Court from Prajna Ana to Eddie James Elgin $210,000

211 Sweet Thorne Road from Clint T. Clayborn to Wilson Blake Wells and Karen Estephanie Wells $159,900

29201

2144 Wallace St. from Nathan O’Neill and Elizabeth O’Neill to Aurora Xanthe Bell and Jonathan I. Lopez $239,900

118 Candleberry Circle from Alan J. Enjetti and Corrie Maynard Enjetti to Floyd Michael Nicholson $171,500

1100 Darlington St. from Brent Dohn to Joshua R. Greene and Jessica Greene $295,500

1085 Shop Road, Unit 142 from Rachael Ann Martin n/k/a Rachael M. Hurst and Jessica L. Martin to Ronald K. Wray, II, Rebecca Rush Wray, Christopher Ronald Wray and Mary Katherine Wray $152,000

621 S. Assembly St. from DNS Hospitality, LLC to Gallus Inn, LLC $2,900,000

29203

320 Birthfield Road from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Tiffany Reddish and Macedonia Gallman, Jr. $179,900

96 Providence Plantation Circle from John Bellinger to Aja Walker $138,000

29204

1511 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Brian A. Wydra, Kimberly Wydra and Cameron M. Wydra $167,900

3232 Pine Belt Road from Adam P. Gamache and Carmen M. Gamache n/k/a Carmen M. Lawrence to Katherine Maye Massengill $162,900

1511 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Anthony Ton $180,000

1327 McDuffie Avenue from Rebecca E. Piner to Blair Minick Lindsey $150,800

29205

Enoree Avenue Lots 10-17 and Pickens St. Lot 18 from Palmetto SC Properties, III, LLC to W2C USC Four, LLC $3,000,000

2817 Wilmot Avenue from Baptist Foundation of South Carolina to Kimberly K. Carson $252,000

1021 Daly St. from Olivia Morley and Reed Thomas to Hannah Daniel and Sanford H. Daniel $239,000

106 Southwood Drive from Konstantin Pollok and Anne Pollok to Daniel B. Rukstalis and Margaret R. Rukstalis $535,000

3115 Prentice Avenue from Howard B. Grody, Laura Grody, Adam Grody and Scott Grody to Robert W. Ritchie $259,000

512 Graymont Avenue from Adam W. Beranek to Gregory M. Kowalski and Virginia Kowalski a/k/a Ginny Kowalski $317,000

29206

6419 Briarwood Road from Angela W. Yates to Lisabeth A. Bush $224,500

1215 Pinemont Drive from Angelo R. Dibiase and Margaret C. Dibiase to James Perrin Guignard and Hannah Brooks Guignard $300,000

5732 Pinebranch Road from Peggy G. Boykin to Molly K. Pincelli and Lucas Pincelli $349,900

1320 Brennen Road, Unit 21 from Raymond A. Steppling and Ross A. Steppling to Richard H. Hutton $205,000

6455 Bridgewood Road from Royce L. Rivers, Jr. and Susan M. Rivers to Elizabeth R. O’Neill and Nathan C. O’Neill $255,000

5216 Jordan St. from E. Gene Ferguson Trust B to Erik Christopher Strong and Lori G. Strong $128,000

29209

21 Arundel Lane from Susan Walthers Manczuk to James W. Deer $244,000

124 Chimney Hill Road from Dustin E. Carey and Hannah B. Carey to Peter E. Hunt $320,000

7508 Maywood Drive from Natalie S. Collier and Zachary J. Collier to Julianna A. Wood $114,500

86 Ridge Lake Drive from Nina Fore Brooks to Alexander Opoulos, III $104,500

14 Cardross Lane from Martha M. Kessler to Benjamin T. Mahaffy and Kristie B. Mahaffey $305,000

624 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sherika N. Smith $156,728

636 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cameron Blakely and Morgan Farina $157,092

106 Village Way from Amanda M. Turner and Tucker R. Turner to Kohl Mitchell Friery and Shelby Kaitlin Gonzales $138,000

109 Twin Oaks Lane from Stephen Edward Mackey to Warren H. Muir $125,000

1009 Greenlawn Drive from Kent Parris and Leigh A. Barnett to Derek W. Williams, Sr., and Tiffany D. Williams $115,000

160 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Arvin Balonzo and Luvim Balonzo $179,085

138 Culliver Road from Abundance South Carolina, LLC to James R. Bussell and Sherilyn Abreu $164,000

29210

1425 Adella St. from Sherry Lynn Maw to Angela R. Hipps $133,000

29212

14 Cutlers Court from Peggy Jacobs to David Zink and Oanh Zink $144,000

18 Hillpine Court from Stephen Jackson Sawyer to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $139,750

29223

316 Sheridan Drive from Billie Jean Ham to Yoconna Owsens-LaBoo $125,000

2 Darley Court from Janet S. Carter to Toby N. Burchfield $143,000

2804 Wales Road from First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Pinkey Williams $125,000

149 Rabon Springs Road from Tosha E. McCaleb to Rolando Brown $135,000

801 E. Springs Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Keishiro Sato $141,460

124 Irongate Drive from Joseph L. Jensen to Lara Construction, LLC $120,000

117 Pickwick Drive from Jessica M. Boulware to Melissa Rosa $147,000

208 Genessee Valley Road from Jesse F. Hawes to Amber L. Mejia and David M. Daniels-Hester $389,000

457 Dove Ridge Road from Jesse L. Brosig and Melissa A. Brosig to Gary Rhodes and Donna Rhodes $235,000

309 Seton Hall Drive from Calvin D. Brown and Judith Lynn Brown to Sean Henry Carrier and Emily E. Carrier $140,000

1224 N. Brickyard Road from Albert Middleton and Rose Middleton to David M. Williams and Ciesta C. Williams $445,000

109 White Birch Circle from Lisa Fuller Smith to William Eugene Mangum, Jr. and Dina Elrod Mangum $292,000

200 Pebble Creek Road from Shankara N. Gupta and Shoba Gupta to Marco F. Williams and Vanessa R. Williams $402,000

313 Shallow Brook Drive from G. A. Lamontagne and Bess C. Lamontagne to Tommie E. Warr and Rebecca G. Warr $329,900

144 Gate Post Lane from Bevely Johnston a/k/a Beverly Johnston to Harrison Bernard Woodard, Jr. $111,900

29229

328 Blackloon Drive from Aaron J. White to Demetrius Moses $285,000

230 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mylin D. Jarrett and April M. Jarrett $204,750

141 Rivendale Drive from Philip A. Reed and Andrea Reed to BGRS Relocation, Inc. $182,000

111 Cogburn Road from Montrell Harris to Anthony Anderson and Neshell Bryant $150,750

315 Barony Place Drive from William R. Gooding, III and Stephanie M.B. Gooding to Brent Neal Vance and Candace Marie Vance $237,000

83 Edgerow Court from Carolina Door Valet, LLC to Corey Dwyer and Rio Dwyer $209,900

584 Anson Drive from Sean M. Renbarger and Jennifer Renbarger to Dexter Jordan $310,500

11 Gardenhill Drive from Candace M. Brown to HPA US1, LLC $185,000

364 Highland Point from Corey Miles to HP South Carolina I, LLC $275,000

116 Frasier Bay Road from Estate of Lois A. Buccellato a/k/a Lois Ann Buccellato to Albert Williams and Mary A. Williams $205,000

219 Dove Ridge Road from James M. Joyner, Jr. and Shyrie L. Joyner to Thomas Abraham $219,000

124 Sandpine Court from Jennifer E. Cunningham to Patrick J. Livingston $150,000

457 Marsh Pointe Drive from Michael B. Livingston and Heather E. Livingston to Roosevelt Dixon, Jr. and Tracy E. Dixon $302,000

124 Long Ridge Drive from Pricilla E. Preston to Elicia A. Moore $146,500

104 Norse Drive from Raynaldo J. Romero to Sheryl S. Grosso $145,000

223 Baysdale Drive from Roy Mitchell and Melissa Mitchell to Alexander Johnson $222,000

404 Spinnaker’s Reach from James R. Dickinson and Nancy B. Dickinson to Ethan Lee and Rebecca Lee $394,900

322 Bassett Loop from Christopher M. Coleman and Christina Hope Coleman to Justin Andrew Ivey $147,000

Lexington County

29006

211 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amanda H. Martin $173,500

29033

1127 Congaree Bluff Avenue from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Roxanne Corbett $406,217

531 Naples Avenue from Jimmy A. Duensing and Kati R. Duensing to Michael McClain and Katherine McClain $115,000

1515 Sunnyside Drive from Kimberly A. Raber to Braston G. Raber $127,720

29036

323 Smallwood Drive from Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Daryl Messer $184,900

225 Pointe Overlook Drive from Susan K. Mallini to Christine Caprario and Michael L. Herman $400,000

301 Bent Oak Drive from Natalie E. Wieta to 2001 Mark E. Foster and Loni Scavone Revocable Trust $667,500

142 Firebridge Drive from Dawnine J. Schultz to Mildred Jackson $145,000

409 Dallas Pointe Lane from James A. Herman and Heidi E. Herman to Stephanie P. Ambrose and Ryan Ambrose $635,500

116 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stephen B. Borden and Mandy M. Borden $204,190

212 Night Harbor Drive from James D. Brock and Bette G. Brock to Ronald Petty $305,000

605 Webster Point Drive from Kevin Burton and Amy Burton to Gregg Gholston and Johnna Gholston $410,000

136 Hilton View Drive from John S. Rizzo and Christel B. Grazier to Kevin E. Burton and Amy E. Burton $383,000

244 Crooked Creek Road from Fred R. Williams and Susan C. Williams to Timothy J. Pinelli and Claire P. Pinelli $194,000

205 Eagle Pointe Drive from Jason B. Kahn to Johnathan Reid Elmore $179,900

1249 Chapin Road from FDI Postal Properties II, Inc. to APIF - South Carolina, LLC $1,241,652

117 Magnolia Key Drive from Justin Collins White and Whitney Denson to Charles Rogers and Tory Rogers $375,000

113 Eunice Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stephen A. Miller and Carrie M. Miller $290,000

259 Bent Oak Drive from Jane Russell and John Callahan to Adam Hagen and Karissa Hagen $407,000

29053

232 Woodcrest Lane from Patrick Cheek to Mollissa A. Knotts and Bradley K. Padgett $240,000

29054

64 Downing Circle from Jason Wilkie and Anna Wilkie to Amy Verburg and Helkowski $245,000

1906 Priceville Road from Red Door Roost Properties, LLC to Dodie Watson and Roger Watson $318,000

20 Downing Circle from Marshall S. Sherman and Karen L. Sherman to Devin Samuel Bird and Lynette Fawn Bird $289,900

1361 Juniper Springs Road from HomeMax, LLC to Brian M. Ford and Jessica D. Ford $243,971

Lot 28 on Taylor Drive from Grady H. Windham Revocable Trust and Donna B. Windham Revocable Trust to Luther Herman Meetze $164,500

29063

643 Twisted Oak Court from Mariah J. Hund to Miguel A. Roman, Jr. $203,000

434 Grantham Road from Samuel G. Harris and Barry D. Sowards to Ricky L. Hux $145,500

29070

1951 Dog Leg Road from Dodie Watson and Roger C. Watson to James Heywood and Eafyan Heywood $249,000

143 Marcellus Road from Kayla Ann Hall and Justin Michael Rogers to Donna Smith $151,143

245 Harebell Lane from Krista Renee Martin and Jason C. Martin to Kevin M. Gratton, Sr. and Lisa H. Gratton $238,000

219 Felix Drive from Lulena Ann Salyer to Paul Thomas Miller, Jr. and Jaye C. Miller $107,500

29072

236 Glossy Green Lane from Katrina Wowaka to Ray C. Maas and Jennifer J. Lenart $154,900

120 Rosewood Lane from Arin Michael Finkbeiner to Bunk L. Heffner and Alyssa Heffner $141,500

222 Waverly Court from Shirish J. Shah and Rita S. Shah to Tianda T. Winfrey $107,000

314 Titus St. from Laura M. Baylus n/k/a Laura Baylus Miller to John Slice $139,000

251 Saxons Ferry Drive from Christopher Blanchette and Janet Blanchette to Brian J. Windle $279,900

129 Scarlet Oak Way from Charles G. Elfert, Jr. to Pinnacle Property Solutions, LLC $342,000

909 Laurent Court from Brian A. Dougherty and Susan H. Dougherty to Donald Pulz $187,000

201 Sterling Lake Court from Hal W. Girardeau and Cindy B. Girardeau to Richard N. Lovegreen and Erika E. Lovegreen $572,500

137 Tybo Drive from Samaiyah Singleton to David A. Enzastiga $131,500

200 Coventry Drive from Petunia Investments, LLC to William O. Freundt, II and Anna M. Freundt $143,500

160 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Billy D. Middlebrooks and Pamela W. Middlebrooks $282,534

211 Cascade Court from Claude D. Spurlock and Julie Spurlock to Brandi Jean Graham $170,000

333 Ashmore Lane from Marcelo Frias Reyes and Liliana Diaz Cantu to Brittany Michelle Bradley $196,500

119 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sheikh Rahman and Shahnur Rahman $357,874

221 Harmon St. from Dana Kaminer-Haulbrook to Patricia Crim Ryan, Jane Murray Crim and Jesse Ewel Crim $139,900

205 Hammock Drive from Tamiko Harvey to Sreelekha Vulppalancha $204,000

105 E. Sparrowood Run from Gary A. Berry and Susan B. Berry to Lisa E. Hay-Adams and Brian Adams $175,000

109 Shoal Terrace from Jeffrey D. Hemming and Brigette M. Hemming to Tito Luis Vazquez and Cecilia Gabriela Vazquez $318,000

430 Flagstone Court from Raymond K. Sturkie, Jr. and Anne Marie H. Sturkie to Dustin Chandler Metts and Katie Lynn Metts $250,000

413 Bay Pointe from Theresa Murphy to Sean Donahoe and Sarah Donahoe $675,000

109 Brook Hollow Court from Coates Properties, LLC to Andrew Kim Fowler and Kathryn Winters Fowler $169,900

108 Steelhead Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Howard P. Janis and Nan A. Janis $460,050

128 Bellewood Drive from Howard B. Clark, III and Hannah J. Laves to Bradley Garst and Caisee Bryant $142,000

140 Beringer Circle from Jonathan M. Bryans and Vivian W. Bryans to David M. Isakson and Kathi D. Ike $269,000

115 Andover Court from Margaret Louise Trivette to Minh T. Ton and Thu Nguyet Phan $106,000

119 Shady Oak Lane from Rhonda Ballington to Jesse O. Ballington and Casey R. Ballington $108,000

121 Underwood Drive from Catherine R. Jumper n/k/a Catherine Galloway to Brandon Wish $192,700

748 Bimini Twist Circle from Jonathan Prastein and Deyanira J. Prastein to David A. Hankins and Brittany Kelley Hankins $718,500

153 Waterstone Drive from Erma Swanson Living Trust to William C. Bochette, III and Wendee Bochette $215,500

208 Clubside Drive from Jarrett Malanowski and Denise Malanowski to Donald F. Holden, IV and Karrie L. Holden $499,900

111 Hobcaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Charles B. Smith and Jennifer M. Smith $323,383

100 Bennock Mill Court from Michael E. Fox and Courtney M. Fox to Claudia Karp, Alexander Karp, Andrew Karp and Irmgard Fernandez $107,500

313 Mooring Lane from Gary L. Ginn and Karen S. Ginn to Ryan J. Seguin $295,000

605 Park Road from Louis D. Kopsa and Georgeanna M. Kopsa to Nicole K. Anthony $310,000

29073

113 Timber Chase Lane from Steve L. Meade to Jackie L. Ennis $193,000

146 Aldergate Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Amy D. Pollard and Cade D. Pollard $300,772

511 Amberwaves Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christian M. Millis and McKenzie W. Saunders $202,500

223 Kyzer Road from Kyle D. Domanski to Donald Lewis Bloodworth $143,500

822 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John F. Mabie $174,145

170 Youpon Drive from Johnnie L. Hafley and Hannah F. Hafley to Aiman Muayad Jawad Alqodsee $142,000

231 Flinchum Place from Jody J. Brown to James C. Tourgee, Jr. and Linda A. Tourgee $178,000

105 Cabin Creek Court from Ryan T. Boatwright and Brittany N. Boatwright to Elizabeth Pearl Hicks $250,000

607 Heartwood Court from Luke Trotter to Elmer D. Sundlie and Isabel F. Sundlie $141,900

244 Mineral Springs Circle from Edwa L. Meek to David H. Gundersen and Nancy R. Gunderson $134,000

421 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shannon Mackenzie Glover $167,768

116 Forest Lane from Jane Ellen Council to SFR3, LLC $112,500

3413 Sweet Springsm Drive from Adam Jason Ringley to Alexandria P. Guidry $123,000

467 Colony Lakes Drive from Elisabeth H. Blohm a/k/a Elizabeth Hicks to Gerald S. Wildermuth and Stacy M. Wildermuth $184,900

206 Cornerstone Lane from Lynette D. Kinard Revocable Living Trust to Rachael Elizabeth Oglesby $142,500

121 Land of Lakes Circle from Amanda Jane Torres to Ashton Braziel Clemons $128,500

517 Colony Lakes Drive from Philip Kidder and Barbara A. Kidder to Keiffer Greene and Jennifer Buol $180,000

319 Cumbre Court from Jason D. Wyman and Minh Lee Wyman f/k/a Minh T. Lee to Ethan Lewis Settlement Trust $177,000

209 Windy Hollow Drive from Barry and Maxine Burk Living Trust to Ricky Ryan Threatt, II $175,500

756 Colina Court from Annetta L. Spencer n/k/a Annetta L. James to Michael Hogarth and Dennis Romano $198,000

125 S. Wrenwood Drive from Nickolas A. Couch and Amber B. O’Steen n/k/a Amber Osteen Couch to Wanda Torres de Ortega, Lourdes Jan Mercado and Obdulio Mercado Rodriguez $136,000

475 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Taurean S. Marshall and Mileka M. Marshall $274,631

125 Maple Ridge Court from Patrick Tate Williams and Amber Nicole Williams to Brandon V. Hein and Leann D. Ward $193,000

29123

280 Summerland Court from Adam R. Stiles to Cameron E. Hunter $124,800

29169

136 Saluda Woods Court from Carol Como f/k/a Carol Clemmensen to Jessica Lynn Burke $115,500

140 Harvest Glen Lane from Edmund Brenton Bookman, IV to Matthew J. Anderson $142,500

925 Fontanna Avenue from Edward Colville Griffith, IV to Lesley W. Ray $169,900

1521 Whippoorwill Drive from Vivian N. Knuckley a/k/a Vivian S. Knuckley to Tyler J. Shealy $323,400

131 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Andrew B. Richardson $159,059

117 Summerpath Court from Margaret Siolliman McClellan to Mary Kathryn Peake $115,000

114 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Edwa L. Meek $163,000

29170

440 Dickson Hill Road from Kevin L. Cornett and Sarah K. Cornett to Taylor A. Bundrick and Britney W. Bundrick $205,000

348 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jacob Scott Frost and Rebecca Jean Frost $198,154

684 Ramblin Road from William Kistler Bledsoe to Gale Potter Autry and Brian Anthony Autry $174,000

1001 Sunbright Drive from William P. Rhoden and Angela W. Rhoden to Sharon K. Romans $119,900

3211 Oakdale Road from Jeremy Fallaw to Zach Hopkins $139,000

2063 Pine St. from Pauline E. Perez and Pedro L. Perez to Christian O. Lopez Acevedo $117,000

3943 Platt Springs Road from Eagle Storage, LLC to 10FSS 3943 Platt Springs Road, LLC $1,500,000

164 Wildflower Lane from Ralph H. Corley, Jr. to Evan L. Thompson $143,000

113 Melon Drive from Karen Petrosyan to Eddicson Ribeiro Jaimes $135,000

333 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Special Leigh Davison and Joshua Davison $201,726

29172

241 Clubhouse Drive from Nhon T. Do and Nhu T. Nguyen to Monique Janiel Brown $245,900

201 Shumpert Road from Charles E. Ferree and Rebekah Ferree to Talisa Ward $129,900

241 City View Drive from Cathy Z. Rawls and Harry Michael Zafoot to Kristopher R. Waters and Lisa M. Waters $149,500

138 Bramblewood Circle from Noah D. Bergevin and Heather Leane Bergevin to John P. Chisolm and Stephanie B. Prater $194,500

723 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William E. Yetto and Merlyn G. Yetto $202,952

29210

106 Nottingham Court from SRJ Homes, LLC to Domonique T. Charley $189,900

2814 Hardwicke Road from Ernest J. Floyd to Tiana S. Hicks $153,000

606 Lewisham Road from Boom, SC, LLC to Ronald Dirks and Michele Dirks $178,000

440 Sulgrave Drive from Matthew D. Haste and Amber C. Haste to Thomas Kahlow and Tamra Kahlow $245,000

636 Townes Road from James Darden and Diana Darden to William Sims Boland $193,400

29212

208 Regency Drive from Brian Applegate to Orin S. Gregg, III $122,000

206 Bosworth Field Road from Preferred Properties, LLC of Irmo to John Tyrelle Whittington $150,000

107 Nursery Ridge Lane from Thomas J. Brannan and Nora E. Brannan to Anton Britton and April Britton $215,000

225 Copper Ridge Road from Margie W. Welch and Kathryn W. Welch to Henry A. Kelly, III $205,000

177 Upper Loop Way from Said Mammadov to Aileen Freeman $145,000

273 Thornhill Road from Maxim Shatalov and Victoria Shatalov to Paul J. Smith, II and Marianne N. Smith $187,000

152 Ripley Station Road from James M. Shealy, II and Greta S. Shealy to Lisa B. Porter $183,000

6172 Bush River Road from Jerry D. Rothstein and Carole L. Rothstein to Tiffany E. Rodriguez $444,000

908 Baffin Bay Road from Ted Wade Holland to James A. Benbow, Jr. and Karlynn B. Benbow $111,500

141 Cannondale Road from Paul W. Salas to Brandi Leigh Wessinger $164,500

106 Brent Ford Circle from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Dartin Leckie $134,900

4 Crossbow Place from Stephen K. Smith to Haley Ryan Driggers $118,900

Kershaw County

29009

3425 and 3595 Boise Cascade Road from Wateree Holdings, LLC to Evergreen Investment Group 2, LLC $1,500,000

3754 and 3667 Mill Creek Road from BTG Pactual OEP Property 2, L.P. to Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation $642,544

29020

24 Colony Drive from Peter W. Smith and Emilie A. Smith to Michelle Jones $139,900

1844 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle A. Smith and Timothy A. Bardlavens, Jr. $181,100

10 Preserve Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Turner Family Trust $371,779

26 Vintage Oak Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vincent Albano $296,200

166 Court Inn Lane from Frances G. Hendrix Trust to Valerie C. Wagner $245,000

414 Tombfield Road from Valerie C. Wagner to Troy Rider and Amber Rider $245,000

109 and 111 Stevens Circle from Samuel G. Robinson and Linda H. Robinson to Ryan M. Hamilton and Mandi Hamilton $250,000

114 Colony Drive from Model Home Holdings, Inc. to Krishonda Torres and Marco Torres $219,000

1852 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan Dwight Wilson and Monica McCray-Wilson $186,000

606 Greene St. and 14 S. Hill Lane from Derek H. Stanley, Sr. to Alexander Hamilton Boykin $300,000

29032

1267 Shepard View Road from Cabana Properties III, LLC to Larry G. Patterson $109,000

29045

27 Emery Hill Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thomas Dean Perry, II and Ellen Perry $337,139

29 Casey Drive from Ryan K. Skidmore and Eva M. Skidmore to Michael D. Miller and Angela A. Miller $253,000

29074

2134 Singleton Creek Road from Mark S. Westall and William Donald Westall, Jr. to Harry E. Westall $120,000

29078

135 Shiloh Drive from Joseph M. Upchurch, III to David C. Bills and Amber N. Bills $300,000

2072 Green Hill Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Montrell J. Harris and Tiara C. Harris $256,500

18 Brays Drive from Kristen Sterling to Leslie Amanda Null and Herbert Glen Null, III $265,000

359 Charm Hill Road from Frederick Lee Zickmund, III and Jewel M. Zickmund to Donald Thompkins $128,000

217 Veranda Ridge Drive from Ronald E. Davis to Kyle R. Freeman and Angela J. Freeman $175,000

48 Training Track Drive from Amanda Martin f/k/a Amanda Wilson to Cody W. Mezo and Meagan B. Owens $180,000

1861 Fort Jackson Road from Matthew A. Tonstad to Glenn A. Hopple $145,000

3 Crockett Drive from Bernard Randall Hedrick to Douglas C. McFarland, Sr. and Brenda F. McFarland $178,000

1103 McCord Ferry Road from Russell L. Branham to Brandon Bright and Felicitas Bright $135,000

8 Willbrook Drive from MDK Holdings, LLC to Brandyn H. Bowers $199,966

2 Middleton Drive from Donna L. Cole Trust to Gordon T. McCraw, Jr. $264,900

29130

1642 Blackgum Lane from Homer Bernard Adkins, Jr. and Linda Sue Frye to Carol A. Liquori $159,000

1632 Ginkgo Trail from J. Boyd Caldwell and Jane R. Caldwell to Shawn Boroski and Heidi Boroski $288,000