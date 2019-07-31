Local
Columbia hotel near USC sells for $2.9 million
Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow
A Columbia hotel near the University of South Carolina’s has been sold.
The Gallus Stadium Park Inn at 621 S. Assembly St. was sold by DNS Hospitality, LLC to Gallus Inn, LLC for $2.9.
The hotel is near USC’s Williams-Brice Stadium home of the Gamecocks football team.
Here are the rest of the property transfer for the week.
Top Five Richland County
Enoree Avenue Lots 10-17 and Pickens St. Lot 18 29205 from Palmetto SC Properties, III, LLC to W2C USC Four, LLC $3,000,000
621 S. Assembly St. 29201 from DNS Hospitality, LLC to Gallus Inn, LLC $2,900,000
303 Redbay Road 29045 from Joseph L. Sexton and Theresa A. Sexton to Andrea Marie Crerar and Anthony James Crerar $569,200
106 Southwood Drive 29205 from Konstantin Pollok and Anne Pollok to Daniel B. Rukstalis and Margaret R. Rukstalis $535,000
1224 N. Brickyard Road 29223 from Albert Middleton and Rose Middleton to David M. Williams and Ciesta C. Williams $445,000
Top Five Lexington County
3943 Platt Springs Road 29170 from Eagle Storage, LLC to 10FSS 3943 Platt Springs Road, LLC $1,500,000
1249 Chapin Road 29036 from FDI Postal Properties II, Inc. to APIF - South Carolina, LLC $1,241,652
748 Bimini Twist Circle 29072 from Jonathan Prastein and Deyanira J. Prastein to David A. Hankins and Brittany Kelley Hankins $718,500
413 Bay Pointe 29072 from Theresa Murphy to Sean Donahoe and Sarah Donahoe $675,000
301 Bent Oak Drive 29036 from Natalie E. Wieta to 2001 Mark E. Foster and Loni Scavone Revocable Trust $667,500
Top Three Kershaw County
3425 and 3595 Boise Cascade Road 29009 from Wateree Holdings, LLC to Evergreen Investment Group 2, LLC $1,500,000
3754 and 3667 Mill Creek Road 29009 from BTG Pactual OEP Property 2, L.P. to Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation $642,544
10 Preserve Avenue 29020 from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Turner Family Trust $371,779
Richland County
29016
320 Old Course Loop from Paul V. Richterm and Janem V. E. Richter to Aurelio Joseph Varela and Megan M. Varela $425,000
353 Woodlander Drive from George Robert Penyak and Janet Coble Penyak to Charles T. Trower and Saundra Carpenter Trower $349,900
1005 N. Firetower Road from Cindy Suzanne Kneen Living Trust to Andrew R. Mericle and Sara E. Gano $144,500
553 New Cut Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Anthony R. Ulmer and Laura K. Ulmer $373,244
532 Long Pine Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Angela Lee Brown $285,812
1056 Wampee Drive from Craig M. Mosher and Lori A. Mosher a/k/a Wanda Andrews Mosher to Takenori Yara $319,000
1166 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Bryan C. Gates and Melissa D. Gates $246,448
616 Needle Leaf Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James W. Heller, III and Tracey P. Heller $354,000
510 Maple Valley Loop from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Omar Ruiz and Stephanie M. Ruiz $399,900
213 Crickentree Drive from Madoria B. Daniels a/k/a Madoria Bentley Daniels to Sunsetter Properties, LLC $157,000
1577 Sherill Lever Road from Doris T. Cruz n/k/a Doris T. Hughes to Michael S. Glenn and Amanda Lynn Glenn $203,500
101 Fox Hill Drive from Christopher Eric Jowett and Michelle Jewett to Elizabeth Campbell and Christopher Campbell $300,000
117 Louthian Way from Louie C. Hinson and Judith C. Hinson to Joseph Zokan and Stacy Renee Zokan $287,900
212 Cart Way from Sandra A. Thomas to Rahkeem D. Jenkins $206,250
259 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sandra K. Hudson $262,796
29036
141 Forty Love Point from J & L Reis, LLC to Bradley Don Grooms and Laurie Grooms $420,000
111 Lake Hilton Drive from Thaddeus E. Rowe, Jr. and Carolynne H,. Rowe to Mark William Swart, Jr. and Tamara Swart $289,000
855 Sunseeker Drive from Anthony Ratliff to Joshua S. Meacham and Melanie Meacham $215,000
323 Renoir Lane from Mungo Homes Propertie4s, LLC to Johnny W. McGregor and Mickie F. McGregor $294,900
617 Calypso Court from John Patrick Coleman to Charles Willis Simmons $199,900
166 Cordage Drive from Mildred G. Jackson to Joshua A. Bennett and Kristy M. Lennon $171,900
335 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Anthony J. Pacholski and Jessica Carbonetti $283,761
193 Lakeport Drive from Bryan Eugene Thomas and Leigh Gulledge Thomas to Keith Remillard and Bridget C. Remillard $411,000
227 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Burns Family Trust $276,500
108 Cabot Bay Drive from Jerry D. Bailey and Dawn C. Bailey to Benjamin E. Breazeale $425,000
29045
221 Hickory Hill Trail from Ian Kornmeyer and Brooke Kornmeyer to Kyle W. Byrd $175,000
7 Attucks Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Richard E. Buzard, Jr. $206,279
1168 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jorge Antonio Rodriguez and Amy Elizabeth Rodriguez $178,999
232 Liberty Ridge Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Lauren Ashleigh Dingle $240,460
747 Broadleaf Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Alicia J. Robinson and Charles A. Robinson $409,834
303 Redbay Road from Joseph L. Sexton and Theresa A. Sexton to Andrea Marie Crerar and Anthony James Crerar $569,200
1330 Montford Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Reginald Bain and Sarah Bain $183,512
16 Attucks Court from Mungo Home Properties, LLC to Jordan S. Laney and Mary K. Laney $184,902
508 Forest Creek Way from Michael A. Wiltse and Vera Wiltse to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $279,990
47 Corinth Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sequoia A. Hopkins $277,654
332 Longfellow Lane from Ronald Whiting and Hyon Cha Whiting to Cevin Allen Platt and Amanda Jean Copple $174,900
811 Spears Drive from Cathleen Conley Wedding a/k/a Cathleen C. Wedding to Myron Jordan $124,500
220 Golf View Bend from Betty A. Porter and Robert W. Porter to Kelly Gibson and Teasha C. K. Gibson $420,000
467 Grand National from Shannon R. Eichelberger and Gerald N. Eichelbergher, II to Jamar Mitchell $172,000
117 Winning Ticket Drive from Darin Williams and Tammie Williams to Gerald N. Eichelberger, II and Shannon R. Eichelberger $290,000
29061
812 White Fawn from The Secretary of Housing & Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Timothy Edmond $118,000
1050 Blue Johnson Road from Mary Ann Young f/k/a Mary Ann Holcombe and Ronny Lee Young to Nicholas L. Jenks-Hughes and Gina D. Terry $204,000
29063
53 Old Well Road from Tonya R. Atchison to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $128,000
156 Foxglove Circle from Michelle P. Westbury and Crystal Lynn Westbury to Chelsea Nichole Smith $134,000
36 Gallantry Court from Santiago M. De Solo and Laurie B. De Solo to Amit P. Sheth and Parul A. Sheth $435,000
131 London Pride from Gloria M. Phillips and Christopher R. Wells to Michael D. Myers $150,000
313 Serpentine Road from Deborah L. Schultz a/k/a Deborah La Vera Schultz to Thomas R. Bailey and Lisa G. Bailey $130,000
15 White Clover Court from Martin Earl Harper and Cheryl Denise Harper to Jaclyn Tonnon and John G. Branham $216,500
1324 Riverwalk Way from William E. Bailey and Ellen S. Bailey to Nicholas T. Gay and Jennifer R. Jones $134,900
300 Battery Road from Noelle A. Barnhardt Beckham f/k/a Noelle A. Barnhardt to Rashawn D. Nelson and Shaquawn Nelson $155,000
227 Delaine Woods Drive from Thomas E. Mack and Majorie C. Mack to Guybson Sa $199,000
4 Staffwood Court from Prajna Ana to Eddie James Elgin $210,000
211 Sweet Thorne Road from Clint T. Clayborn to Wilson Blake Wells and Karen Estephanie Wells $159,900
29201
2144 Wallace St. from Nathan O’Neill and Elizabeth O’Neill to Aurora Xanthe Bell and Jonathan I. Lopez $239,900
118 Candleberry Circle from Alan J. Enjetti and Corrie Maynard Enjetti to Floyd Michael Nicholson $171,500
1100 Darlington St. from Brent Dohn to Joshua R. Greene and Jessica Greene $295,500
1085 Shop Road, Unit 142 from Rachael Ann Martin n/k/a Rachael M. Hurst and Jessica L. Martin to Ronald K. Wray, II, Rebecca Rush Wray, Christopher Ronald Wray and Mary Katherine Wray $152,000
621 S. Assembly St. from DNS Hospitality, LLC to Gallus Inn, LLC $2,900,000
29203
320 Birthfield Road from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to Tiffany Reddish and Macedonia Gallman, Jr. $179,900
96 Providence Plantation Circle from John Bellinger to Aja Walker $138,000
29204
1511 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Brian A. Wydra, Kimberly Wydra and Cameron M. Wydra $167,900
3232 Pine Belt Road from Adam P. Gamache and Carmen M. Gamache n/k/a Carmen M. Lawrence to Katherine Maye Massengill $162,900
1511 McDuffie Avenue from Columbia Housing Authority Developments, Inc. to Anthony Ton $180,000
1327 McDuffie Avenue from Rebecca E. Piner to Blair Minick Lindsey $150,800
29205
Enoree Avenue Lots 10-17 and Pickens St. Lot 18 from Palmetto SC Properties, III, LLC to W2C USC Four, LLC $3,000,000
2817 Wilmot Avenue from Baptist Foundation of South Carolina to Kimberly K. Carson $252,000
1021 Daly St. from Olivia Morley and Reed Thomas to Hannah Daniel and Sanford H. Daniel $239,000
106 Southwood Drive from Konstantin Pollok and Anne Pollok to Daniel B. Rukstalis and Margaret R. Rukstalis $535,000
3115 Prentice Avenue from Howard B. Grody, Laura Grody, Adam Grody and Scott Grody to Robert W. Ritchie $259,000
512 Graymont Avenue from Adam W. Beranek to Gregory M. Kowalski and Virginia Kowalski a/k/a Ginny Kowalski $317,000
29206
6419 Briarwood Road from Angela W. Yates to Lisabeth A. Bush $224,500
1215 Pinemont Drive from Angelo R. Dibiase and Margaret C. Dibiase to James Perrin Guignard and Hannah Brooks Guignard $300,000
5732 Pinebranch Road from Peggy G. Boykin to Molly K. Pincelli and Lucas Pincelli $349,900
1320 Brennen Road, Unit 21 from Raymond A. Steppling and Ross A. Steppling to Richard H. Hutton $205,000
6455 Bridgewood Road from Royce L. Rivers, Jr. and Susan M. Rivers to Elizabeth R. O’Neill and Nathan C. O’Neill $255,000
5216 Jordan St. from E. Gene Ferguson Trust B to Erik Christopher Strong and Lori G. Strong $128,000
29209
21 Arundel Lane from Susan Walthers Manczuk to James W. Deer $244,000
124 Chimney Hill Road from Dustin E. Carey and Hannah B. Carey to Peter E. Hunt $320,000
7508 Maywood Drive from Natalie S. Collier and Zachary J. Collier to Julianna A. Wood $114,500
86 Ridge Lake Drive from Nina Fore Brooks to Alexander Opoulos, III $104,500
14 Cardross Lane from Martha M. Kessler to Benjamin T. Mahaffy and Kristie B. Mahaffey $305,000
624 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sherika N. Smith $156,728
636 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Cameron Blakely and Morgan Farina $157,092
106 Village Way from Amanda M. Turner and Tucker R. Turner to Kohl Mitchell Friery and Shelby Kaitlin Gonzales $138,000
109 Twin Oaks Lane from Stephen Edward Mackey to Warren H. Muir $125,000
1009 Greenlawn Drive from Kent Parris and Leigh A. Barnett to Derek W. Williams, Sr., and Tiffany D. Williams $115,000
160 Council Loop from NVR, Inc. to Arvin Balonzo and Luvim Balonzo $179,085
138 Culliver Road from Abundance South Carolina, LLC to James R. Bussell and Sherilyn Abreu $164,000
29210
1425 Adella St. from Sherry Lynn Maw to Angela R. Hipps $133,000
29212
14 Cutlers Court from Peggy Jacobs to David Zink and Oanh Zink $144,000
18 Hillpine Court from Stephen Jackson Sawyer to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $139,750
29223
316 Sheridan Drive from Billie Jean Ham to Yoconna Owsens-LaBoo $125,000
2 Darley Court from Janet S. Carter to Toby N. Burchfield $143,000
2804 Wales Road from First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company to Pinkey Williams $125,000
149 Rabon Springs Road from Tosha E. McCaleb to Rolando Brown $135,000
801 E. Springs Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Keishiro Sato $141,460
124 Irongate Drive from Joseph L. Jensen to Lara Construction, LLC $120,000
117 Pickwick Drive from Jessica M. Boulware to Melissa Rosa $147,000
208 Genessee Valley Road from Jesse F. Hawes to Amber L. Mejia and David M. Daniels-Hester $389,000
457 Dove Ridge Road from Jesse L. Brosig and Melissa A. Brosig to Gary Rhodes and Donna Rhodes $235,000
309 Seton Hall Drive from Calvin D. Brown and Judith Lynn Brown to Sean Henry Carrier and Emily E. Carrier $140,000
1224 N. Brickyard Road from Albert Middleton and Rose Middleton to David M. Williams and Ciesta C. Williams $445,000
109 White Birch Circle from Lisa Fuller Smith to William Eugene Mangum, Jr. and Dina Elrod Mangum $292,000
200 Pebble Creek Road from Shankara N. Gupta and Shoba Gupta to Marco F. Williams and Vanessa R. Williams $402,000
313 Shallow Brook Drive from G. A. Lamontagne and Bess C. Lamontagne to Tommie E. Warr and Rebecca G. Warr $329,900
144 Gate Post Lane from Bevely Johnston a/k/a Beverly Johnston to Harrison Bernard Woodard, Jr. $111,900
29229
328 Blackloon Drive from Aaron J. White to Demetrius Moses $285,000
230 Ashewicke Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Mylin D. Jarrett and April M. Jarrett $204,750
141 Rivendale Drive from Philip A. Reed and Andrea Reed to BGRS Relocation, Inc. $182,000
111 Cogburn Road from Montrell Harris to Anthony Anderson and Neshell Bryant $150,750
315 Barony Place Drive from William R. Gooding, III and Stephanie M.B. Gooding to Brent Neal Vance and Candace Marie Vance $237,000
83 Edgerow Court from Carolina Door Valet, LLC to Corey Dwyer and Rio Dwyer $209,900
584 Anson Drive from Sean M. Renbarger and Jennifer Renbarger to Dexter Jordan $310,500
11 Gardenhill Drive from Candace M. Brown to HPA US1, LLC $185,000
364 Highland Point from Corey Miles to HP South Carolina I, LLC $275,000
116 Frasier Bay Road from Estate of Lois A. Buccellato a/k/a Lois Ann Buccellato to Albert Williams and Mary A. Williams $205,000
219 Dove Ridge Road from James M. Joyner, Jr. and Shyrie L. Joyner to Thomas Abraham $219,000
124 Sandpine Court from Jennifer E. Cunningham to Patrick J. Livingston $150,000
457 Marsh Pointe Drive from Michael B. Livingston and Heather E. Livingston to Roosevelt Dixon, Jr. and Tracy E. Dixon $302,000
124 Long Ridge Drive from Pricilla E. Preston to Elicia A. Moore $146,500
104 Norse Drive from Raynaldo J. Romero to Sheryl S. Grosso $145,000
223 Baysdale Drive from Roy Mitchell and Melissa Mitchell to Alexander Johnson $222,000
404 Spinnaker’s Reach from James R. Dickinson and Nancy B. Dickinson to Ethan Lee and Rebecca Lee $394,900
322 Bassett Loop from Christopher M. Coleman and Christina Hope Coleman to Justin Andrew Ivey $147,000
Lexington County
29006
211 Cellar Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amanda H. Martin $173,500
29033
1127 Congaree Bluff Avenue from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Roxanne Corbett $406,217
531 Naples Avenue from Jimmy A. Duensing and Kati R. Duensing to Michael McClain and Katherine McClain $115,000
1515 Sunnyside Drive from Kimberly A. Raber to Braston G. Raber $127,720
29036
323 Smallwood Drive from Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Daryl Messer $184,900
225 Pointe Overlook Drive from Susan K. Mallini to Christine Caprario and Michael L. Herman $400,000
301 Bent Oak Drive from Natalie E. Wieta to 2001 Mark E. Foster and Loni Scavone Revocable Trust $667,500
142 Firebridge Drive from Dawnine J. Schultz to Mildred Jackson $145,000
409 Dallas Pointe Lane from James A. Herman and Heidi E. Herman to Stephanie P. Ambrose and Ryan Ambrose $635,500
116 Bergenfield Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stephen B. Borden and Mandy M. Borden $204,190
212 Night Harbor Drive from James D. Brock and Bette G. Brock to Ronald Petty $305,000
605 Webster Point Drive from Kevin Burton and Amy Burton to Gregg Gholston and Johnna Gholston $410,000
136 Hilton View Drive from John S. Rizzo and Christel B. Grazier to Kevin E. Burton and Amy E. Burton $383,000
244 Crooked Creek Road from Fred R. Williams and Susan C. Williams to Timothy J. Pinelli and Claire P. Pinelli $194,000
205 Eagle Pointe Drive from Jason B. Kahn to Johnathan Reid Elmore $179,900
1249 Chapin Road from FDI Postal Properties II, Inc. to APIF - South Carolina, LLC $1,241,652
117 Magnolia Key Drive from Justin Collins White and Whitney Denson to Charles Rogers and Tory Rogers $375,000
113 Eunice Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Stephen A. Miller and Carrie M. Miller $290,000
259 Bent Oak Drive from Jane Russell and John Callahan to Adam Hagen and Karissa Hagen $407,000
29053
232 Woodcrest Lane from Patrick Cheek to Mollissa A. Knotts and Bradley K. Padgett $240,000
29054
64 Downing Circle from Jason Wilkie and Anna Wilkie to Amy Verburg and Helkowski $245,000
1906 Priceville Road from Red Door Roost Properties, LLC to Dodie Watson and Roger Watson $318,000
20 Downing Circle from Marshall S. Sherman and Karen L. Sherman to Devin Samuel Bird and Lynette Fawn Bird $289,900
1361 Juniper Springs Road from HomeMax, LLC to Brian M. Ford and Jessica D. Ford $243,971
Lot 28 on Taylor Drive from Grady H. Windham Revocable Trust and Donna B. Windham Revocable Trust to Luther Herman Meetze $164,500
29063
643 Twisted Oak Court from Mariah J. Hund to Miguel A. Roman, Jr. $203,000
434 Grantham Road from Samuel G. Harris and Barry D. Sowards to Ricky L. Hux $145,500
29070
1951 Dog Leg Road from Dodie Watson and Roger C. Watson to James Heywood and Eafyan Heywood $249,000
143 Marcellus Road from Kayla Ann Hall and Justin Michael Rogers to Donna Smith $151,143
245 Harebell Lane from Krista Renee Martin and Jason C. Martin to Kevin M. Gratton, Sr. and Lisa H. Gratton $238,000
219 Felix Drive from Lulena Ann Salyer to Paul Thomas Miller, Jr. and Jaye C. Miller $107,500
29072
236 Glossy Green Lane from Katrina Wowaka to Ray C. Maas and Jennifer J. Lenart $154,900
120 Rosewood Lane from Arin Michael Finkbeiner to Bunk L. Heffner and Alyssa Heffner $141,500
222 Waverly Court from Shirish J. Shah and Rita S. Shah to Tianda T. Winfrey $107,000
314 Titus St. from Laura M. Baylus n/k/a Laura Baylus Miller to John Slice $139,000
251 Saxons Ferry Drive from Christopher Blanchette and Janet Blanchette to Brian J. Windle $279,900
129 Scarlet Oak Way from Charles G. Elfert, Jr. to Pinnacle Property Solutions, LLC $342,000
909 Laurent Court from Brian A. Dougherty and Susan H. Dougherty to Donald Pulz $187,000
201 Sterling Lake Court from Hal W. Girardeau and Cindy B. Girardeau to Richard N. Lovegreen and Erika E. Lovegreen $572,500
137 Tybo Drive from Samaiyah Singleton to David A. Enzastiga $131,500
200 Coventry Drive from Petunia Investments, LLC to William O. Freundt, II and Anna M. Freundt $143,500
160 Fitzwarin Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Billy D. Middlebrooks and Pamela W. Middlebrooks $282,534
211 Cascade Court from Claude D. Spurlock and Julie Spurlock to Brandi Jean Graham $170,000
333 Ashmore Lane from Marcelo Frias Reyes and Liliana Diaz Cantu to Brittany Michelle Bradley $196,500
119 Yellowbark Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Sheikh Rahman and Shahnur Rahman $357,874
221 Harmon St. from Dana Kaminer-Haulbrook to Patricia Crim Ryan, Jane Murray Crim and Jesse Ewel Crim $139,900
205 Hammock Drive from Tamiko Harvey to Sreelekha Vulppalancha $204,000
105 E. Sparrowood Run from Gary A. Berry and Susan B. Berry to Lisa E. Hay-Adams and Brian Adams $175,000
109 Shoal Terrace from Jeffrey D. Hemming and Brigette M. Hemming to Tito Luis Vazquez and Cecilia Gabriela Vazquez $318,000
430 Flagstone Court from Raymond K. Sturkie, Jr. and Anne Marie H. Sturkie to Dustin Chandler Metts and Katie Lynn Metts $250,000
413 Bay Pointe from Theresa Murphy to Sean Donahoe and Sarah Donahoe $675,000
109 Brook Hollow Court from Coates Properties, LLC to Andrew Kim Fowler and Kathryn Winters Fowler $169,900
108 Steelhead Court from Lifestone Residential, LLC to Howard P. Janis and Nan A. Janis $460,050
128 Bellewood Drive from Howard B. Clark, III and Hannah J. Laves to Bradley Garst and Caisee Bryant $142,000
140 Beringer Circle from Jonathan M. Bryans and Vivian W. Bryans to David M. Isakson and Kathi D. Ike $269,000
115 Andover Court from Margaret Louise Trivette to Minh T. Ton and Thu Nguyet Phan $106,000
119 Shady Oak Lane from Rhonda Ballington to Jesse O. Ballington and Casey R. Ballington $108,000
121 Underwood Drive from Catherine R. Jumper n/k/a Catherine Galloway to Brandon Wish $192,700
748 Bimini Twist Circle from Jonathan Prastein and Deyanira J. Prastein to David A. Hankins and Brittany Kelley Hankins $718,500
153 Waterstone Drive from Erma Swanson Living Trust to William C. Bochette, III and Wendee Bochette $215,500
208 Clubside Drive from Jarrett Malanowski and Denise Malanowski to Donald F. Holden, IV and Karrie L. Holden $499,900
111 Hobcaw Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Charles B. Smith and Jennifer M. Smith $323,383
100 Bennock Mill Court from Michael E. Fox and Courtney M. Fox to Claudia Karp, Alexander Karp, Andrew Karp and Irmgard Fernandez $107,500
313 Mooring Lane from Gary L. Ginn and Karen S. Ginn to Ryan J. Seguin $295,000
605 Park Road from Louis D. Kopsa and Georgeanna M. Kopsa to Nicole K. Anthony $310,000
29073
113 Timber Chase Lane from Steve L. Meade to Jackie L. Ennis $193,000
146 Aldergate Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Amy D. Pollard and Cade D. Pollard $300,772
511 Amberwaves Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Christian M. Millis and McKenzie W. Saunders $202,500
223 Kyzer Road from Kyle D. Domanski to Donald Lewis Bloodworth $143,500
822 Tallaran Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John F. Mabie $174,145
170 Youpon Drive from Johnnie L. Hafley and Hannah F. Hafley to Aiman Muayad Jawad Alqodsee $142,000
231 Flinchum Place from Jody J. Brown to James C. Tourgee, Jr. and Linda A. Tourgee $178,000
105 Cabin Creek Court from Ryan T. Boatwright and Brittany N. Boatwright to Elizabeth Pearl Hicks $250,000
607 Heartwood Court from Luke Trotter to Elmer D. Sundlie and Isabel F. Sundlie $141,900
244 Mineral Springs Circle from Edwa L. Meek to David H. Gundersen and Nancy R. Gunderson $134,000
421 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Shannon Mackenzie Glover $167,768
116 Forest Lane from Jane Ellen Council to SFR3, LLC $112,500
3413 Sweet Springsm Drive from Adam Jason Ringley to Alexandria P. Guidry $123,000
467 Colony Lakes Drive from Elisabeth H. Blohm a/k/a Elizabeth Hicks to Gerald S. Wildermuth and Stacy M. Wildermuth $184,900
206 Cornerstone Lane from Lynette D. Kinard Revocable Living Trust to Rachael Elizabeth Oglesby $142,500
121 Land of Lakes Circle from Amanda Jane Torres to Ashton Braziel Clemons $128,500
517 Colony Lakes Drive from Philip Kidder and Barbara A. Kidder to Keiffer Greene and Jennifer Buol $180,000
319 Cumbre Court from Jason D. Wyman and Minh Lee Wyman f/k/a Minh T. Lee to Ethan Lewis Settlement Trust $177,000
209 Windy Hollow Drive from Barry and Maxine Burk Living Trust to Ricky Ryan Threatt, II $175,500
756 Colina Court from Annetta L. Spencer n/k/a Annetta L. James to Michael Hogarth and Dennis Romano $198,000
125 S. Wrenwood Drive from Nickolas A. Couch and Amber B. O’Steen n/k/a Amber Osteen Couch to Wanda Torres de Ortega, Lourdes Jan Mercado and Obdulio Mercado Rodriguez $136,000
475 Magnolia Tree Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Taurean S. Marshall and Mileka M. Marshall $274,631
125 Maple Ridge Court from Patrick Tate Williams and Amber Nicole Williams to Brandon V. Hein and Leann D. Ward $193,000
29123
280 Summerland Court from Adam R. Stiles to Cameron E. Hunter $124,800
29169
136 Saluda Woods Court from Carol Como f/k/a Carol Clemmensen to Jessica Lynn Burke $115,500
140 Harvest Glen Lane from Edmund Brenton Bookman, IV to Matthew J. Anderson $142,500
925 Fontanna Avenue from Edward Colville Griffith, IV to Lesley W. Ray $169,900
1521 Whippoorwill Drive from Vivian N. Knuckley a/k/a Vivian S. Knuckley to Tyler J. Shealy $323,400
131 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Andrew B. Richardson $159,059
117 Summerpath Court from Margaret Siolliman McClellan to Mary Kathryn Peake $115,000
114 Sabal Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Edwa L. Meek $163,000
29170
440 Dickson Hill Road from Kevin L. Cornett and Sarah K. Cornett to Taylor A. Bundrick and Britney W. Bundrick $205,000
348 Oristo Ridge Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jacob Scott Frost and Rebecca Jean Frost $198,154
684 Ramblin Road from William Kistler Bledsoe to Gale Potter Autry and Brian Anthony Autry $174,000
1001 Sunbright Drive from William P. Rhoden and Angela W. Rhoden to Sharon K. Romans $119,900
3211 Oakdale Road from Jeremy Fallaw to Zach Hopkins $139,000
2063 Pine St. from Pauline E. Perez and Pedro L. Perez to Christian O. Lopez Acevedo $117,000
3943 Platt Springs Road from Eagle Storage, LLC to 10FSS 3943 Platt Springs Road, LLC $1,500,000
164 Wildflower Lane from Ralph H. Corley, Jr. to Evan L. Thompson $143,000
113 Melon Drive from Karen Petrosyan to Eddicson Ribeiro Jaimes $135,000
333 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Special Leigh Davison and Joshua Davison $201,726
29172
241 Clubhouse Drive from Nhon T. Do and Nhu T. Nguyen to Monique Janiel Brown $245,900
201 Shumpert Road from Charles E. Ferree and Rebekah Ferree to Talisa Ward $129,900
241 City View Drive from Cathy Z. Rawls and Harry Michael Zafoot to Kristopher R. Waters and Lisa M. Waters $149,500
138 Bramblewood Circle from Noah D. Bergevin and Heather Leane Bergevin to John P. Chisolm and Stephanie B. Prater $194,500
723 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to William E. Yetto and Merlyn G. Yetto $202,952
29210
106 Nottingham Court from SRJ Homes, LLC to Domonique T. Charley $189,900
2814 Hardwicke Road from Ernest J. Floyd to Tiana S. Hicks $153,000
606 Lewisham Road from Boom, SC, LLC to Ronald Dirks and Michele Dirks $178,000
440 Sulgrave Drive from Matthew D. Haste and Amber C. Haste to Thomas Kahlow and Tamra Kahlow $245,000
636 Townes Road from James Darden and Diana Darden to William Sims Boland $193,400
29212
208 Regency Drive from Brian Applegate to Orin S. Gregg, III $122,000
206 Bosworth Field Road from Preferred Properties, LLC of Irmo to John Tyrelle Whittington $150,000
107 Nursery Ridge Lane from Thomas J. Brannan and Nora E. Brannan to Anton Britton and April Britton $215,000
225 Copper Ridge Road from Margie W. Welch and Kathryn W. Welch to Henry A. Kelly, III $205,000
177 Upper Loop Way from Said Mammadov to Aileen Freeman $145,000
273 Thornhill Road from Maxim Shatalov and Victoria Shatalov to Paul J. Smith, II and Marianne N. Smith $187,000
152 Ripley Station Road from James M. Shealy, II and Greta S. Shealy to Lisa B. Porter $183,000
6172 Bush River Road from Jerry D. Rothstein and Carole L. Rothstein to Tiffany E. Rodriguez $444,000
908 Baffin Bay Road from Ted Wade Holland to James A. Benbow, Jr. and Karlynn B. Benbow $111,500
141 Cannondale Road from Paul W. Salas to Brandi Leigh Wessinger $164,500
106 Brent Ford Circle from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Dartin Leckie $134,900
4 Crossbow Place from Stephen K. Smith to Haley Ryan Driggers $118,900
Kershaw County
29009
3425 and 3595 Boise Cascade Road from Wateree Holdings, LLC to Evergreen Investment Group 2, LLC $1,500,000
3754 and 3667 Mill Creek Road from BTG Pactual OEP Property 2, L.P. to Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation $642,544
29020
24 Colony Drive from Peter W. Smith and Emilie A. Smith to Michelle Jones $139,900
1844 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Michelle A. Smith and Timothy A. Bardlavens, Jr. $181,100
10 Preserve Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Turner Family Trust $371,779
26 Vintage Oak Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Vincent Albano $296,200
166 Court Inn Lane from Frances G. Hendrix Trust to Valerie C. Wagner $245,000
414 Tombfield Road from Valerie C. Wagner to Troy Rider and Amber Rider $245,000
109 and 111 Stevens Circle from Samuel G. Robinson and Linda H. Robinson to Ryan M. Hamilton and Mandi Hamilton $250,000
114 Colony Drive from Model Home Holdings, Inc. to Krishonda Torres and Marco Torres $219,000
1852 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan Dwight Wilson and Monica McCray-Wilson $186,000
606 Greene St. and 14 S. Hill Lane from Derek H. Stanley, Sr. to Alexander Hamilton Boykin $300,000
29032
1267 Shepard View Road from Cabana Properties III, LLC to Larry G. Patterson $109,000
29045
27 Emery Hill Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thomas Dean Perry, II and Ellen Perry $337,139
29 Casey Drive from Ryan K. Skidmore and Eva M. Skidmore to Michael D. Miller and Angela A. Miller $253,000
29074
2134 Singleton Creek Road from Mark S. Westall and William Donald Westall, Jr. to Harry E. Westall $120,000
29078
135 Shiloh Drive from Joseph M. Upchurch, III to David C. Bills and Amber N. Bills $300,000
2072 Green Hill Road from Hall Homes, LLC to Montrell J. Harris and Tiara C. Harris $256,500
18 Brays Drive from Kristen Sterling to Leslie Amanda Null and Herbert Glen Null, III $265,000
359 Charm Hill Road from Frederick Lee Zickmund, III and Jewel M. Zickmund to Donald Thompkins $128,000
217 Veranda Ridge Drive from Ronald E. Davis to Kyle R. Freeman and Angela J. Freeman $175,000
48 Training Track Drive from Amanda Martin f/k/a Amanda Wilson to Cody W. Mezo and Meagan B. Owens $180,000
1861 Fort Jackson Road from Matthew A. Tonstad to Glenn A. Hopple $145,000
3 Crockett Drive from Bernard Randall Hedrick to Douglas C. McFarland, Sr. and Brenda F. McFarland $178,000
1103 McCord Ferry Road from Russell L. Branham to Brandon Bright and Felicitas Bright $135,000
8 Willbrook Drive from MDK Holdings, LLC to Brandyn H. Bowers $199,966
2 Middleton Drive from Donna L. Cole Trust to Gordon T. McCraw, Jr. $264,900
29130
1642 Blackgum Lane from Homer Bernard Adkins, Jr. and Linda Sue Frye to Carol A. Liquori $159,000
1632 Ginkgo Trail from J. Boyd Caldwell and Jane R. Caldwell to Shawn Boroski and Heidi Boroski $288,000
Comments