Driver dies after swerving off Columbia interstate exit ramp

A driver was ejected from his car and killed in northeast Columbia early Saturday when he steered his 2002 Toyota Camry off an interstate exit ramp and overcorrected, causing the car to flip.

The driver, whose name hasn’t yet been released, was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the car’s only occupant during the 12:25 a.m. crash, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the Camry was exiting off of Interstate 77 and onto I-20-East when its driver moved into the emergency lane, then overcorrected to his left, running off the road and into a gorge between the exit ramp and the eastbound lanes of I-20.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said he has notified the man’s wife and will release more details later Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW