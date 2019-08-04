Multiple collisions with injuries reported in the Midlands in one-hour span

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

Multiple traffic collisions with injuries occurred on Sunday in the Midlands.

Between 12:46 and 1:30 p.m. — less than an hour — four collisions with injuries were reported in Richland, Lexington and Lee counties.

The first occurred in Lexington County, at 1910 South Lake Drive and Platt Springs Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. There is a coin laundry at 1910 South Lake Drive.

The second collision, which happened one minute later, took place at 869 Kitti Wake Drive and Knoll Estates Drive in Lexington County.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In Lee County, a crash with injuries occurred at Interstate 20 and exit 113 east bound around 1:26 p.m. A fourth collision with injuries took place in Richland County at 1:30 p.m., on Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive, near Mill Creek Elementary School. The Garners Ferry crash caused the road to be blocked as of 3 p.m. Sunday.

Information about the nature of the injuries was not immediately available.

Listen to our daily briefing: