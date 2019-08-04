Local
Multiple collisions with injuries reported in the Midlands in one-hour span
South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers
Multiple traffic collisions with injuries occurred on Sunday in the Midlands.
Between 12:46 and 1:30 p.m. — less than an hour — four collisions with injuries were reported in Richland, Lexington and Lee counties.
The first occurred in Lexington County, at 1910 South Lake Drive and Platt Springs Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. There is a coin laundry at 1910 South Lake Drive.
The second collision, which happened one minute later, took place at 869 Kitti Wake Drive and Knoll Estates Drive in Lexington County.
In Lee County, a crash with injuries occurred at Interstate 20 and exit 113 east bound around 1:26 p.m. A fourth collision with injuries took place in Richland County at 1:30 p.m., on Garners Ferry Road and Universal Drive, near Mill Creek Elementary School. The Garners Ferry crash caused the road to be blocked as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
Information about the nature of the injuries was not immediately available.
Comments