Home in downtown Columbia have discolored water? City says it’s okay, working on it
Homes near downtown Columbia might have discolored water coming out of the faucet or running into the toilet.
A water treatment plant at the Columbia Canal experienced a power outage overnight which altered water pressure. The changed pressure may create rust colored, yellowish or brown water and odors for homes, Columbia’s water service said.
Homes in Forests Acres, Earlewood, Rosewood and Shandon are likely affected, according to the utility.
The water is safe for drinking, the city said, but crews are flushing pipes Saturday to ensure water is clear.
The city asks that people report discoloration or water quality issues to the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at (803)545-3300.
