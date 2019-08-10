Home in downtown Columbia have discolored water? City says it’s okay, working on it

VIDEO: Columbia Water Works The Columbia Water Works department has been working under pressure caused by the flood that breached the canal. Because of the lower levels in the canal, pumps have been incorporated to pull the water from the river and canal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Columbia Water Works department has been working under pressure caused by the flood that breached the canal. Because of the lower levels in the canal, pumps have been incorporated to pull the water from the river and canal.

Homes near downtown Columbia might have discolored water coming out of the faucet or running into the toilet.

A water treatment plant at the Columbia Canal experienced a power outage overnight which altered water pressure. The changed pressure may create rust colored, yellowish or brown water and odors for homes, Columbia’s water service said.

Homes in Forests Acres, Earlewood, Rosewood and Shandon are likely affected, according to the utility.

The water is safe for drinking, the city said, but crews are flushing pipes Saturday to ensure water is clear.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The city asks that people report discoloration or water quality issues to the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at (803)545-3300.