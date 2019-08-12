City officials: USC needs to do more to curb Five Points violence

Watch Martha Childress testify in the 2015 trial of Michael Juan Smith In 2013, USC freshman Martha Childress was paralyzed after errant gunfire from Michael Juan Smith in Five Points. In 2015, Smith was convicted of attempted murder. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2013, USC freshman Martha Childress was paralyzed after errant gunfire from Michael Juan Smith in Five Points. In 2015, Smith was convicted of attempted murder.

City of Columbia officials on Monday called on the University of South Carolina to do more to curb violence in Five Points.

City council member Daniel Rickenmann said the university’s police force should help city police and county sheriff’s deputies patrol the urban village near the USC campus.

“The university has been hypocritical on this,” he said at a press conference called by Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook to address gun violence citywide. “If they can write a speeding ticket by the Gervais Street bridge why can’t they patrol Five Points?”

The call comes after a high school girl was shot outside the Five Points Chick-fil-A early Sunday morning. The 17-year-old was hospitalized then released from care after she was hit by gunfire in the leg at about 1:30 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The shooting was eerily similar to the 2013 shooting of USC student Martha Childress that left her paralyzed from the waist down. Childress, then a freshman, was waiting for a taxi with friends near the Five Points fountain — about a block away from the Chick-fil-A — when an errant bullet fired in a nearby fight hit her in the back.

Holbrook, without being specific, said the university should “try something different” to help keep its students safe in the shopping and entertainment district.

“We’ve got to find something besides putting under-aged kids on a bus and driving them to Five Points,” he said. “That is going to be the downfall of the whole village.”

The state has reached out to university officials for comment.

No suspects or motive has been identified in the shooting, Holbrook said Monday..

The girl was wounded outside the fast-food chicken restaurant at 901 Harden St. after it had closed for the evening. It is near several bars and restaurants popular with USC students.

Classes at the state’s flagship university begin next week..

Officers patrolling Five Points responded to a crowd in front of the Chick-fil-A after hearing two gunshots, police said.

Holbrook said the shots originated not in Five Points, but from a parking lot on nearby Pine Street, a block east of Harden Street.

The police were also alerted to Sunday’s shooting by the department’s new ShotSpotter technology, which was used in evaluating the ballistic evidence to determine the teen was randomly shot, Holbrook said.

Holbrook was joined by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and SLED narcotics chief Frank O’Neal.

The chief rattled off a litany of gun crimes that have occurred just this month, and attributed much of it to gang violence. He also renewed calls for the General Assembly to tighten the state’s gun laws.

He noted that a third-time shopper can be sent to prison for 10 years, “but with guns, nothing.”

The shooting comes on the heels of the March abduction and murder of USC student Samantha Josephson, who hopped in what she though was an Uber driver’s car in Five Points.