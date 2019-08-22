Local

One dead, three wounded in shooting at Bush River Road bar

COLUMBIA SC

One person is dead and three wounded in a shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road in Columbia.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. at McCary’s Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The three people injured suffered wounds to the upper body and been taken to the hospital.

A search is underway for the suspect.

