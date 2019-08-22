One dead, three wounded in shooting at Bush River Road bar

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One person is dead and three wounded in a shooting at McCary’s Bar and Grill on Bush River Road in Columbia.

The incident occurred around 2:25 p.m. at McCary’s Bar and Grill at 851 Bush River Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Listen to our daily briefing:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The three people injured suffered wounds to the upper body and been taken to the hospital.

A search is underway for the suspect.