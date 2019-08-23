Local
SC man killed in train accident
Stop. Trains Can’t.
A Greenwood man was killed in a train accident Sunday, police said Friday.
The victim, whose death was listed as accidental, has been identified as Travis Terrell Turner of White Oak Lane, according to a release from the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.
The accident occurred at roughly 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the victim’s home on White Oak Lane in Greenwood on Sunday.
Turner was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital, the release said.
Comments