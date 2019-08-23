SC man killed in train accident

Stop. Trains Can’t. This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This public service announcement from the U.S. Transportation Department shows the dangers of not stopping at railroad tracks.

A Greenwood man was killed in a train accident Sunday, police said Friday.

The victim, whose death was listed as accidental, has been identified as Travis Terrell Turner of White Oak Lane, according to a release from the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office.

The accident occurred at roughly 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the victim’s home on White Oak Lane in Greenwood on Sunday.

Turner was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital, the release said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Listen to our daily briefing: