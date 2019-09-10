7 A.C. Flora High students, bus driver injured in wreck at the school

Are school buses safe without seatbelts? How buses are designed to keep kids safe Ever wondered how school buses keep kids safe without seatbelts? The National Transportation Safety Board explains compartmentalization, and the enhanced safety benefit of lap/shoulder belts on school buses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wondered how school buses keep kids safe without seatbelts? The National Transportation Safety Board explains compartmentalization, and the enhanced safety benefit of lap/shoulder belts on school buses.

Seven A.C. Flora High School students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries when a school bus collided with a private vehicle in front of the school, according to Richland School District One.

Six of the students were taken to the hospital by EMS while the seventh was taken by a parent, according to spokeswoman Karen York. Eighteen students were on the bus at the time.

The accident happened mid-afternoon Tuesday on Falcon Drive, which runs in front of the school.