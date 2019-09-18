Body found near Congaree River. Authorities investigating as possible suicide, city says

Grief can take its toll on you. Here’s when to seek help. The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The loss of a loved one can take a physical and emotional toll on you. Grief can produce stress in your body. The process can be different for everyone, and people may even experience “complicated grief." Learn more here.

Authorities in Cayce are investigating a possible suicide near the Congaree River.

Wednesday afternoon, the Cayce Department of Public Safety found a person’s body at the Cayce Riverwalk, according to city spokesperson Ashley Hunter.

The public safety department continues to investigate.

A portion of the Cayce Riverwalk at the Thomas Newman Boat Landing was closed while the probe was ongoing at the river.

The Cayce Riverwalk was reopened just before 5 p.m. with the public safety department putting out a statement that said, “Our condolence goes out to the victim’s family. We will release more information as our investigation unfolds.”

Cayce’s public safety department includes its fire fighters and police.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is also investigating.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why did we report on suicide? Discussion of suicide can be difficult, especially for people who may already be thinking of harming themselves. As a general practice, The State does not report on suicides unless they involve prominent individuals or occur in public places. In the case of this story, we felt the incident warranted fact-based reporting accessible to members of our community. The State generally does not identify individuals who commit suicide unless it is a public figure. The State maintains rigorous standards when reporting on public health issues like suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

We are currently investigating a possible suicide. We will provide more details as they become available.#CayceDPS pic.twitter.com/XGLHE7WG9U — Cayce Public Safety (@Cayce_DPS) September 18, 2019