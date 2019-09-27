1 dead following officer-involved shooting in Lexington County overnight

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon brief on officer-involved shooting Sheriff Jay Koon shares information about a shooting incident between deputies and a Gaston man. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sheriff Jay Koon shares information about a shooting incident between deputies and a Gaston man.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department officers were involved in a shooting overnight Friday that left one man dead.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the scene of a domestic dispute off of Interstate 20 at exit 39 at a truck stop, according to a video statement from Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon that was posted to the department’s social media pages.

Police had received a call about a man who held a gun to a woman’s head and tried to take her vehicle at the truck stop. The man took vehicle before deputies arrived, so the officers went searching for the vehicle and made contact on south end of county, Koon said.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle turned off of Seleta Circle and Windy Wood, and the suspect led the officers to a residence, Koon said. Upon exiting his vehicle, the suspect made a comment about the police having to kill him, according to Koon.

The man then fired multiple rounds at deputies, entered the house, and once inside house, was still pointing his gun at police, Koon said. There were three other people at the residence, according to the video statement.

Deputies fired a round, killing the man, entered the house, rendered aid, called EMS, and the man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, Koon said. Only one deputy was injured, as a result of a dog bite.

One of the deputies involved was placed on administrative leave according to spokesperson Adam Myrick, and the State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting, Koon said.

“It ended up being a tragic situation. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” Koon said in the video. “... If that situation hadn’t ended like it did, it definitely would have been more lives that were put at risk. He was firing rounds, there were obviously occupants of the house that were in danger. It’s just an unfortunate situation,” Koon said.

The man killed was from Gaston, according to police, but additional information about him was not immediately available.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING About 'police-involved shootings' The State strives to make our writing clear and free of jargon. We also try to use wording that won’t inflame a serious situation, such as an incident in which a police officer shoots someone. We understand that some readers dislike the term “police-involved shooting” or “officer-involved shooting” and we agree that such phrases are ambiguous. In this case, however, police have not confirmed how the officer was involved. We are working diligently to gather more details. The wording in this story reflects only what we know now: that a police officer was at the scene of this shooting death.