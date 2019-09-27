Local

23-year-old motorcyclist killed in wreck in Lexington County

Lexington County, SC

A Lexington man died from traumatic injuries resulting from a motorcycle crash in Lexington County.

The man, 23-year-old Dallas Ashton Kalin, was riding his motorcycle Thursday morning on the 960 block of Two Notch Road when a vehicle in the oncoming lane turned left in front of him. Although he was wearing a helmet, Kalin suffered “multiple traumatic injuries” in the crash, according to a release from Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

He was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, according to the news release. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

Isabella Cueto
Isabella Cueto is a bilingual multimedia journalist covering Lexington County, one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. She previously worked as a reporter for the Medill Justice Project and WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. She is a graduate of the University of Miami, where she studied journalism and theatre arts.
