23-year-old motorcyclist killed in wreck in Lexington County

A Lexington man died from traumatic injuries resulting from a motorcycle crash in Lexington County.

The man, 23-year-old Dallas Ashton Kalin, was riding his motorcycle Thursday morning on the 960 block of Two Notch Road when a vehicle in the oncoming lane turned left in front of him. Although he was wearing a helmet, Kalin suffered “multiple traumatic injuries” in the crash, according to a release from Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

He was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital, according to the news release. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

