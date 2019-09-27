Headed to the West Columbia Riverwalk area? Parking just got easier

Growing West Columbia has a colorful new addition: a mural A mural is being painted in a West Columbia alley. Artist Christine Lutfy believes this mural is a good representation of West Columbia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A mural is being painted in a West Columbia alley. Artist Christine Lutfy believes this mural is a good representation of West Columbia.

Those hundreds of public parking spaces West Columbia promised to add near its riverwalk? They have begun to show up.

On Friday, a public parking garage in the Brookland development and additional street parking at 310 Court Ave. both opened to the public. That makes 105 extra spaces for visitors to the slew of new attractions around the West Columbia Riverwalk & Amphitheater.

The Brookland garage, as well as parking at the Interactive Art Park (425 Meeting St.) and Capitol Square (475 Sunset Blvd.) are free. Shuttles are available from both the Interactive Art Park and Capitol Square.

West Columbia plans to add an estimated 95 other free parking spaces in the coming months to accommodate more guests.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW