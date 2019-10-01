Krispy Kreme evacuated after car crash that causes traffic delays, Cayce officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

An early morning car crash caused a domino effect of issues during the Tuesday commute.

The crash occurred near Knox Abbott Drive and caused a gas line to break, City of Cayce officials tweeted.

The gas leak was at the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts shop, which was evacuated, officials said. That is at the intersection of Knox Abbott Drive and 12th Street, in a densely-packed area where several restaurants and businesses are located.

The leak was first reported at about 7 a.m.

Beyond the evacuation, the gas leak caused traffic issues.

City officials said drivers in the busy area should expect delays during the morning commute as emergency responders worked on securing the leak.

A little after 8 a.m., officials said the roads had reopened, but Krispy Kreme remained closed.

Information on how long the doughnut shop will be closed was not available.

There is no word if there were any injuries caused by the crash or gas leak.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

