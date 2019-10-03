Local
Israeli burger chain opening in Columbia next week offers more than beef
A new chain specializing in mini-burgers will open its Columbia location next week.
BurgerIM, an Israel-based gourmet burger chain, will open Tuesday off of Killian Road. The restaurant at 1033 Roberts Branch Parkway will be the chain’s only South Carolina location, the company said in a news release.
BurgerIM — the end rhymes with “team,” and is the Hebrew plural for “burgers” — first opened in Tel Aviv in 2011, and had opened 168 locations around the world by 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The chain is known for its chef-inspired 3-ounce burgers and wide variety of patty options, including beef, lamb, salmon, turkey, chicken, falafel and plant-based burgers.
If burgers aren’t your thing, they will also have chicken wings and strips on offer. Craft beer will share counter space with a milkshake bar, BurgerIM says.
The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. A grand opening is planned for November.
