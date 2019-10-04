Here’s how Columbia voters can learn about new voting machines before November election

SHARE COPY LINK

The City of Columbia wants to make sure voters aren’t confused when using new voting machines in November’s municipal election.

Columbia’s city clerk and public relations department has launched a campaigned to educated constituents about the machines.

On Oct. 15, the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Office will demonstrate how the voting machines work. The demonstration will be held at Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main Street from 5 to 7 p.m.

“The City of Columbia wants to ensure that all citizens are aware of the new voting process and have the information needed to cast a vote,” a statement from city officials said.

Elections for city council will be held Nov. 5.

The District 2 seat held by Ed McDowell, District 3 seat held by Moe Baddourrah and the citywide seat held by Howard Duvall are all up for grabs.

Multiple challengers are vying to knock off the incumbents.

Roughly half of Columbia’s city council is up for a new four-year term every two years.

For inquires, people can contact the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration Office at (803)576-2240.

For questions regarding the City of Columbia municipal election people can contact (803)545-3045 or visit www.columbiasc.gov/elections.

