Former school bus driver gets 22 years in prison for impregnating a 14-year-old

A former school bus driver has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after impregnating a 14-year-old girl who rode his bus, according to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Kevin Michael Wesley, Jr., pleaded guilty on Monday in Charleston County to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree.

Judge R. Markley Dennis sentenced Wesley to 12 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct charge and 10 years in prison on the sexual exploitation charge. The sentences will run consecutively.

“If there ever was a case for sexual exploitation of a minor, this is it,” Wilson said in a news release. “Children and their parents should be able to count on their bus driver and here they could not.”

According to the release:

During the 2014-2015 school year, Wesley was a school bus driver for Sedgefield Middle School in Goose Creek and “took an interest” in an eighth grade girl who rode his bus. He bought a cell phone for the child so they could talk when she wasn’t on the bus.

That summer, Wesley encouraged the girl to sneak out of her parents’ house in the middle of the night to visit him at his apartment. The two had sex at least 10 times.

In February 2016, the girl discovered that she was pregnant. She was afraid to tell her parents, but she texted Wesley that she was pregnant with his child.

The two continued to text over the course of her pregnancy and on several occasions asked her to send him nude and sexually explicit images. Many nude or sexually explicit images of her were found on her phone.

The child gave birth to a son and shortly thereafter it was discovered that Wesley had been having sex with her. Wesley confessed.

