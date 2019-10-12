‘No shots were fired on the fairgrounds,’ SC State Fair and police say

SHARE COPY LINK

The South Carolina State Fair closed early Saturday night and some patrons suffered bumps, scrapes and bruises amid panic caused by reports of gunfire.

“No shots were fired on the fairgrounds and, fortunately, no serious injuries occurred,” according to a statement from South Carolina State Fair general manager Nancy Smith.

The fair closed around 11 p.m., about an hour earlier than normal for a Saturday.

The fair statement attributed the commotion to “young adults running through the grounds in waves, which created a disruption and understandably anxiety for our patrons.”

Video posted to social media showed streams of fair-goers running in different directions.

Several people suffered scrapes and bruises, multiple sources told The State, with numerous people falling and some scaling fences to get away from the scene.

“I was there with my family. We heard all the shots and as a hunting family, we KNOW what it sounds like. There was a shooting,” one person posted on Facebook. “We are at the ER right now with my six year old who got trampled.”

Police and the fair denied that any shooting occurred.

“There has NOT been a shooting at the State Fair,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced via Twitter.

The fair is celebrating its 150th year in operation. It opened Wednesday and continues through Oct. 20.

Here’s the full safety statement from South Carolina State Fair general manager Nancy Smith:

“Earlier tonight (Oct. 12) - The SC State Fair experienced young adults running through the grounds in waves, which created a disruption and understandably anxiety for our patrons.

“We have confirmed with several area law enforcement agencies that no shots were fired on the fairgrounds and, fortunately, no serious injuries occurred.

“Law enforcement was able to bring the situation under control in a timely manner and in an abundance of caution, we decided to close our Midway at 11 p.m.

“We are very grateful for the efforts of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. We will remain diligent in our efforts to maintain the highest customer safety standards that fairgoers have become accustomed to.

“As J.T. McLawhorn, President and CEO of the Columbia Urban League reminded us….The fair is much like a sanctuary. Violence has no place in a sanctuary and therefore violence has no place at the SC State Fair.

“As with all our other security measures, our youth admission policy remains in place, and we will continue to stringently enforce that policy.”

South Carolina State Fair Youth Entrance Policy

• All youth under the age of 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent (21 & older) to be admitted to the State Fair after 6:00 p.m.

• Anyone age 18 and over may be asked to show a valid driver’s license for proof of age to be admitted to the State Fair without parent after 6:00 p.m.

• Anyone age 18 and over without a valid driver’s license and not accompanied by a parent will not be admitted after 6:00 p.m.

• Persons wearing clothing or jewelry which the fair management deems as offensive or gang related will not be permitted to enter the fairgrounds.

• Exceptions and challenges to this policy will be handled at the discretion of the State Fair management.