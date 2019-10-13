This downtown Columbia hotel receives honor from Southern Living

SHARE COPY LINK

A hotel in downtown Columbia has been named to exclusive list of prestigious hotels and inns in the South.

Hotel Trundle was selected to join the Southern Living Hotel Collection.

That’s a group of 24 hotels picked by the editors of Southern Living which “embody the essence of exceptional Southern hospitality,” according to a news release.

The unique hotels in the collection are known for their amenities, “from perfectly crafted rooms and restaurants to breathtaking natural surroundings or bustling city centers.”

Columbia's Hotel Trundle has been invited to join the Southern Living Hotel Collection. Flock and Rally

Hotel Trundle, a boutique hotel, opened in April 2018.

Located on Taylor Street, between Sumter and Main streets, Hotel Trundle occupies the space that used to be the Rose-Talbert, Western Auto and Powell Furniture Company buildings. Rather than raze the area, married owners Rita Patel and her husband Marcus Munse tried to preserve a number of the buildings’ original features in the renovations of the 41-room hotel.

Historic elements such as exposed brick, stamped tin ceiling tiles, deep moldings, and custom wood trim are meshed with plush, modern fabrics, chic finishes and fixtures, and rooms are outfitted with lush amenities, thoughtful details and hip features like vintage-look mini-fridges, according to the release.

Patel and Munse said they designed Hotel Trundle as a love letter to Columbia.

“From the moment we first entered the historic Western Auto, Rose Talbert and Powell buildings in Columbia’s Main Street District, we knew that we had uncovered an extraordinary opportunity,” Munse said in the release. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meticulously restore three historic buildings into a one-of-a-kind boutique hotel.”

Those efforts were recognized by Southern Living.

As part of being in the collection, Patel and Munse were presented ways that Southern Living connects to its audience.

“It was fantastic to learn how their readers shop, gather information and plan their travel, because one of our ongoing goals is to provide travelers with the authentic, inspiring experiences,” Patel said in the release.

Hotel Trundle is one of five hotels in South Carolina in the Southern Living collection, joining the Inn at Patrick Square in Clemson, The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, Anchorage 1770 in Beaufort, and The Willcox in Aiken.

Hotels in the collection can also be found in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

In addition to exposing Hotel Trundle to Southern Living’s 15 million subscribers, it could draw more business to Columbia.

“Being invited to be part of the Southern Living Hotel Collection is such an honor,” Patel said in the release. “We are excited about the potential business this can bring to the Columbia, S.C., area. It’s a real milestone, one of which we are extremely proud, and one that will help this city shine even brighter throughout the Southeast and across the country.”

