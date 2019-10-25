Two teen girls reported missing outside of the Midlands have been found safe

Two South Carolina teenage girls who were reported missing earlier this month in an area outside of the Midlands have been found, a city official said.

Aiken Department of Public Safety Capt. Maryann Burgess wrote in an email that Abigail Hubbs and Jaycie Weaver were found safely late Thursday evening.

The teens ran away on Oct. 15, according to a department news release on Wednesday.

Information on the girls’ relationship, and their motive for running away was not available.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story, check back for updates.





