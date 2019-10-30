$250K townhouses to be built on this Columbia corridor

bmarchant@thestate.com

A set of townhomes are under construction on Beltline Boulevard in Columbia.

Six to eight homes are being built under the name Azalea Place at a lot at 501 Beltline Blvd., between Devine Street and Rosewood Drive, city planning documents show.

The homes will cover two adjoining lots on Beltline, one vacant and one that hosted a duplex that has since been demolished.

Homes in Azalea Place will have two bedrooms and two and a half baths, said Harold Pickerel with developer Two Parks LLC. Once construction is finished, the homes will sell for between $250,000 and $300,000, Pickerel said.

The location is next door to an animal clinic and across from Sherwood Forest ARP Church on the other side of Azalea Drive. It’s across Beltline from the Super Acapulco supermarket, a motel, antique store and a check-cashing place.

The townhomes will be in a neighborhood alternately called “Sherwood Forest” or “Frogtown” — a mid-century African-American community named after “a frog-laden pond” that supposedly once sat in the area, according to local historian and author Sonya Hodges-Grantham.

Pickerel said he hopes to have homes on the market in the summer of next year.

