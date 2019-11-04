Rescue attempt underway to save man who fell in grain silo, SC cops say

A rescue attempt was underway Monday morning in South Carolina after a man was trapped inside a grain bin, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders are trying to save a man who fell into a large grain bin, WMBF reported.

The sheriff’s office said the man is trapped in a silo on Scurry Road near Lake City, according to WBTW. That is about 70-80 miles east of Columbia.

The rescue was ongoing as of 10:30 a.m., the South Lynches Fire Department said in an interview with The State.

Members of the Olanta and Howe Springs fire departments are assisting in the rescue with the South Lynches Fire Department and Florence County sheriff’s deputies, per WPDE.

Information on how the man became trapped in the grain bin, or his medical condition, was not available.

There is no word on how long it will take to extract him from the silo, or how long he can survive inside the bin before suffocating.

On July 29, a worker died after getting trapped in a grain silo on a North Carolina farm, The State reported.

Just four days prior, a man was rescued from a silo on Cactus Family Farms in Orangeburg County after being trapped inside for about eight hours, The State reported.

A week earlier in Ohio, two men died after they became trapped in a grain silo, McClatchy newsgroup reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.