Columbia veteran to compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ this week

Craig Augenstein, a Navy veteran from Columbia, SC, will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” on Friday, Nov. 8. Provided photo, Wheel of Fortune

The wheel is much heavier than it looks on television.

That was one of Craig Augenstein’s takeaways from his “once-in-a-lifetime, bucket list” opportunity to compete on his favorite game show, “Wheel of Fortune.”

The Columbia real estate agent, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, will appear on the show this Friday, Nov. 8, as part of the show’s special Veterans Week salute.

“My wife and I have been watching ‘Wheel’ for 20 years,” Augenstein, 55, said. “I always threatened to (apply), so I finally did.”

About a year ago, Augenstein submitted a video online making his case to be a “Wheel” contestant. He caught the show’s attention enough to receive an invitation to audition in Myrtle Beach earlier this year.

During the audition, Augenstein and his fellow hopefuls were tested for both their word puzzle-solving acumen and their show-worthy personality and energy.

“We’re looking for people who can stay focused under pressure and keep the game moving along. They make good, quick decisions while playing the game,” said Shannon Bobillo, a contestant producer for the game show. Producers also look for contestants who “play with a nice natural energy and enthusiasm. They have a smile on their face. They’re happy to be there.”

Augenstein fit the bill, and in September, he received a call inviting him to tape a show for Veterans Week. He and his wife, Kelly, flew to Los Angeles in early October for his whirlwind “Wheel” experience.

His show day began at 7 a.m. with the contestants meeting one another and preparing their personal stories to share on-stage with host Pat Sajak. Augenstein’s was one of five shows being filmed that day for Veterans Week, and Augenstein was one of 15 military veterans being honored as contestants.

Augenstein served for five years in the U.S. Navy. A 1987 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he served for three and a half years as an officer on a nuclear submarine based out of Charleston.

In addition to sharing the “Wheel” stage with a pair of fellow veterans, Augenstein also stood alongside a fellow South Carolinian — Vanna White, the show’s dazzling co-host, is a native of the Myrtle Beach area.

“My goal was to not make a fool out of myself,” Augenstein said. “I was actually fairly calm and — this is going to sound weird — but when Pat and Vanna turned that corner and I saw them walking toward me, I just thought, ‘Man, this is so cool,’ and it kind of calmed me down.”

Yes, Augenstein said, Sajak and White are as charming in person as they are on television.

“They were extremely kind,” Augenstein said. “(Sajak) was just as down-to-earth as can be. ... They’re just great in person. So nice and welcoming.”

To see how Augenstein fared on the show, tune in to “Wheel of Fortune” on Friday, Nov. 8. The show airs locally at 7 p.m. on ABC Columbia/WOLO.