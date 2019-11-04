Columbia road closed after multiple-vehicle wreck sends many to hospital

Columbia Police Department

Multiple people have been transported to the hospital with injuries after a wreck Monday afternoon left a Columbia road blocked in both directions.

Columbia police report report three vehicles — two 18 wheelers and a bus — were involved in a collision on McCords Ferry Road before 5 p.m.

Columbia Fire Department and S.C. Highway Patrol also responded to the wreck, which closed McCords Ferry to traffic between Screaming Eagle Road and Leesburg Road, Columbia Police Department announced.

The drivers of both trucks involved in the collision were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Columbia police announced on Twitter. The condition of an unknown number of passengers on the bus was not immediately apparent.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

