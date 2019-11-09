Local

Richland coroner identifies motorcyclist who died in accident with semi trailer

COLUMBIA, SC

A Harley-Davidson rider who was killed after a collision with a semi-truck trailer has been identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Richland Coroner Gary Watts identified 49-year-old Jack C. Greene of Harbor Vista Drive in Columbia.

The wreck happened about 1 a.m. Saturday morning on I-277 near Parklane Road and the interchange of I-20, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Greene was riding his 2019 Harley-Davidson in the northbound lane of I-277, Trooper Matthew Southern reported.

A semi-truck was driving on a roadway that connects I-20 to I-277 north. When the semi got onto 277, the trailer detached and blocked both lanes, Southern said. Greene hit the trailer and suffered fatal injuries.

Greene was wearing a helmet and died at the scene from blood loss due to a traumatic injury to his right leg, according to Watts.

The Highway Patrol and coroner’s office are continuing the investigation.

