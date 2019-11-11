Rush’s closes its second-oldest Columbia restaurant

Rush’s, Columbia’s own fast-food chain and one of the area’s most well-known brands, has closed one of its local restaurants.

The Rush’s at 2540 Decker Blvd., open since 1980, closed Nov. 2. It was the chain’s second-oldest restaurant.

“It was a 40-year-old building with some maintenance issues,” said Don Alcorn, Rush’s president. “At some point you just have to let it go.”

All the employees from that location have moved to other Rush’s restaurants, Alcorn said.

Rush’s currently has nine locations, all in the Columbia area:

2640 Broad River Road, Columbia

2332 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia

7406 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia

201 Columbia Ave., Lexington

283 Harbison Blvd., Columbia

10016 Two Notch Road, Columbia

2207 West Dekalb St., Camden

5101 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

1796 South Lake Drive, Lexington

The South Lake Drive restaurant in Lexington opened just last year, and the business continues to have an eye toward “growing slowly, as we always have,” Alcorn said. At the moment, Rush’s is considering two potential locations for new restaurants, Alcorn said.

The Rush family started their business in 1940 with a little drive-in ice cream stand in front of what then was the Rush family dairy farm along Broad River Road.

That wooden drive-in burned down, and in 1949, the family built a Dairy Queen restaurant in that same location. In the late 1960s, it was converted into the very first Rush’s restaurant, which is still active today.